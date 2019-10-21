Athabasca Oil Corporation: The Murphy Joint Venture Is An Off Balance Sheet Asset

The company will spend about C$20 million to earn 30% of the more than C$250 million spent on the Murphy Oil operated acreage.

Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) often gets lumped into the Canadian thermal oil group because of the substantial thermal oil production. There are some more efficient players in that group like Cenovus Energy (CVE). Plus, Athabasca Oil does have a fair amount of debt. However, Athabasca still has a substantial amount of carry left in the Murphy Oil (MUR) joint venture that amounts to an off balance sheet asset. It reduces future obligations to participate in the activities that operator Murphy Oil decides to do.

This "carry" allows Athabasca Oil to cheaply participate in future light oil production growth for an easy source of cash flow growth from a profitable product. There were some worries about the takeaway capacity that had depressed the Canadian industry stocks. But those takeaway transportation issues appear to be easing. The second quarter Spring Breakup period allowed for an assessment of industry conditions to plan the fall and winter activity program. The results of that assessment should be announced soon.

Light oil and natural gas liquids are often needed to mix with the thermal oil, so it flows through the pipelines. Canada has often imported light oil or condensate to balance the shortfall of light oil or condensate production. The continuing decline of heavy oil production in Venezuela gives Canada an opportunity to replace the heavy oil production with heavy and thermal oil from a far more reliable trading partner than Venezuela in the future. That bodes very well for light oil demand in Canada.

Finances

As shown below, the finances are a bit unusual for this company.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Athabasca Oil Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

The stock price is not too far away from where it was when this was presented. The market gets confused when the net debt is substantially lower than the long-term debt outstanding. This company has a large cash position.

Athabasca Oil management has a long deal-making history. Therefore, it is highly likely that at least some of that cash balance will be used for an acquisition. Oil and gas, especially in Canada, is an out of favor sector. There are probably a lot of excellent potential acquisitions to make. This management will probably wait for the right one and then pounce. There is always the risk that management would make a poor acquisition in the future. But this management has a lot of experience that should mitigate that risk.

In the meantime, the expected cash flow from operating activities is somewhere in the C$155 million range. That number is satisfactory for the net debt. However, total debt divided by that cash flow is probably marginal for many lenders. The difference in those two ratios probably accounts for at least some of the market nervousness with this company. In effect that cash represents a "blank check" and investors really do not know how to value the company until they see the outcome of the expenditure of that cash balance.

The Joint Venture

Very roughly half the acreage is operated by Murphy Oil which earns 70% of the working interest while Athabasca owns the rest of the working interest. With the rest of the acreage, Athabasca operates the acreages and the working interest in the acreage reverses to 70% for Athabasca Oil.

Source: Athabasca Oil Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Slides

Athabasca notes the carry above on the Murphy Oil operated DuVernay acreage. Murphy Oil has long had a goal for this project to self-fund before that capital carry runs out for Athabasca Oil. The long-term idea was that after a couple of years, the cash flow from the ongoing production would fund the future growth, so neither partner would need to put up additional cash.

That gives you an idea as to how profitable Murphy Oil believes this partnership will be in the future. Light oil production is already significant and provides a substantial amount of cash flow.

Source: Athabasca Oil Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, the cash flow no matter how you measure it is up considerably from the previous year. But the key is that the light oil division margins were considerably better during the previous year when the thermal oil division margins came under considerable pressure as the year progressed. In the future, light oil production will add a measure of cash flow safety not available to many thermal oil producers.

Management has made considerable cost progress with the thermal oil division. However, that division still has breakeven points in excess of WTI $40. That is very high for a product that has a discounted price from WTI. Admittedly, much of the cost is in the beginning. So, the cash flow will improve from the cost-cutting success in the future. However, the thermal oil will still be subject to periods of pricing weakness that will decimate cash flow far more than the light oil.

Many heavy oil and thermal oil producers have struggled to have adequate cash flow during periods of pricing weakness since the 2015 oil price retreat. This company only has to invest approximately C$20 million to participate in Murphy Oil's more than C$250 million program this year to earn the 30% working interest. For the money spent, growth will be very rapid and profitable.

Summary

This thermal oil producer has a valuable asset in the joint venture with Murphy Oil. Growth slowed during the fourth quarter and first quarter until oil prices in Canada rebounded. Light oil production growth should resume this winter. Much of the preliminary work has been assessing the acreage by the joint venture. After this year, the partnership should be able to high-grade opportunities and develop the acreage more efficiently.

The acreage provides an unusual growth opportunity that should lessen the cash flow gyrations of heavy oil production. There is some market uncertainty associated with the large cash balance and corresponding long-term debt balance. There is the risk that the cash will be poorly spent and the company will be left with a heavy debt load. But this management has a long history of buying and selling properties. That should mitigate the risk of a poor future deal decision.

The purchase of this stock represents a vote of faith in the management of this company (more so than other companies) as long as that large cash balance remains on the balance sheet unspent. Even so, the enterprise value is only about 4 times the minimum projected cash flow for the year. The leverage will scare some more conservative investors away. But for the more venturesome investors, the partnership with Murphy Oil is an accomplishment that few smaller companies achieve. The company is definitely an interesting speculative stock for those so inclined.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Athabasca Oil and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that are not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE MUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.