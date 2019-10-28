Buy More REITs, Buy Less Real Estate

REITs are able to grow cash flow faster thanks to better access to different capital sources not available to private investors.

As strange as it may sound, private real estate investors took greater risks to achieve those subpar results.

What’s your idea of a perfect investment?

That’s a tricky question, but those looking for above average current returns, along with reasonably good price appreciation prospects over time – and with only modest risk – will certainly want to consider apartment communities, office and industrial buildings, shopping centers, and other similar real estate investments.

Income-producing real estate has historically generated higher returns with lesser risk than most stocks while providing valuable diversification benefits. In fact, real estate (VNQ) produced up to 62% greater annual total returns than the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past 20 years.

source

Therefore, most investors understand that they should invest in real estate whether it's for:

High current income.

Long-term appreciation.

Inflation protection.

Diversification.

The more difficult part is to determine HOW to invest in real estate? When looking at all the different possibilities, most investors consider two main options:

Option 1: Invest in private real estate (or a private real estate fund)

Option 2: Invest in publicly traded REITs

We think that this article can help you decide. For us, there's no doubt: REITs are much better vehicles for long-term real estate investing. And we do not say this lightly. I have myself a background in private equity real estate and once thought that there was no better way. The truth is that I was investing in private real estate because I did not know better and suffered from many misconceptions on REIT investing. Today, I have turned my back to private equity and my real estate portfolio is (almost) fully invested in REITs. I believe that it is the most efficient structure to own real estate and earn better risk-adjusted returns in the long run.

Below, we present all the reasons why you should buy more REITs and less Real Estate:

#1 REITs Produce Greater Total Returns in the Long Run

Private real estate investments have underperformed REITs by as much as 3.91% per year over the last 25 years according to Cambridge Associates.

source

Using other data points and a slightly different time period, EPRA comes to the same conclusion with REITs outperforming private real estate by up to 6% per year depending on the underlying strategy (Core, Core+, Value-add, Opportunistic).

source

We are here talking about massive outperformance. To put it into perspective, if you invested $1 million 25 years ago into private equity funds, you would have $5.6 million today, but if you had put it into listed equity REITs instead, it would have grown to $13.8 million— nearly 2½ times as much.

Private equity real estate investors find this hard to believe, but really when you look at the underlying return drivers, it is not normal for REITs to outperform. REITs have access to public capital, they have a scale advantage, and investors do not have to pay hefty transaction fees at the time of the purchase and / or sale.

#2 REITs Pay Truly Passive Income

Owning real estate and/or investing in a private real estate fund is more time consuming than many understand. Unless you own a triple net property with a quality tenant and long lease term, you will have to put "sweat equity" into it.

REITs, on the other hand, take away all operational responsibility from you. You can literally buy shares and forget about them for the next 10 years and earn great passive income while professionals take care of all the hard work for you.

#3 REITs are Liquid and Save You a Lot in Transaction Fees

REITs also greatly reduce the risk of illiquidity as they can be freely traded on liquid markets at minimal transaction cost. In comparison, buying and selling a private property (or fund) is very costly and time-consuming. It is common to pay somewhere between 5-10% of the purchase price in different fees and transaction costs when buying and/or selling a private property. It dilutes returns considerably for the investors who are essentially losing up to 10% on day one. In comparison, REITs have already paid transaction costs and own a portfolio in which you can invest by buying shares, saving the real underlying cost of real estate transactions.

#4 REITs are Diversified to Mitigate Risks

REITs offer the opportunity for investors to invest in broad and widely diversified portfolios of properties in a liquid and cost-efficient manner. With REITs, you can easily invest in all property sectors including office, retail, industrial, residential and all geographical locations with even small sums of money.

It reduces investment risk significantly as compared to private investments, which are likely to be much more concentrated in nature. Unless you have at least $100 million to invest, you won’t be able to build a well-diversified portfolio and will have to accept excess concentration risk. Being concentrated can sometimes lead to higher returns, but it is also clearly a riskier strategy.

#5 REITs Are Highly Cost Efficient

REITs are able to save costs at many levels, including interest expenses, property management and brokerage. Scale brings cost-efficiency, and the superior relationships of REITs give them a significant competitive advantage.

REITs often own 100s of properties in a same market, allowing them to manage assets at an exceptionally low cost with internalized property management.

Similarly, REITs have better access to cheaper capital than most private investors. Think of you walking into a bank to ask for a loan, versus a $10 billion REIT walking into the same bank. It is quite clear who is likely to get the best terms on their financing.

Some studies find that REITs have up to 4% head start per year from cost savings compared to other direct property investments. From my experience working in private equity real estate, it is very difficult for private equity investors to ever catch up to this advantage – causing them to underperform in the long run.

Final Conclusion: REITs Produce Better Risk (and Hassle) Adjusted Returns

REITs have historically outperformed private real estate investments – despite being passive and liquid investments with lower risk.

I do not expect this to change in the future, and this is why I decided to specialize in REIT investing rather than private real estate. REITs are far more efficient, better diversified, more liquid, have better access to cheap capital and superior deals than most other investors. It is clear that certain specific investors are exceptions to this conclusion, but I am highly skeptical of any investor who claims to outperform REITs in the long run, when accounting for the increased amount of work and risk involved in private real estate.

I believe that for most people the best long-term strategy to real estate investing is to invest in a basket of undervalued REITs with 6-8% dividend yields and then patiently hold on to them to them for years (potentially decades) to come.

At High Yield Landlord, we are able to find a lot such opportunities in the lesser known small-cap segment of the REIT market. The average valuation of small-cap REITs is just around 12x FFO, and by being selective, it's not unreasonable to find quality small caps valued at just around 10x cash flow. In comparison, REIT indexes (VNQ, IYR) are heavily invested in overpriced large caps which trade at 20x FFO - 8 notches higher than comparable, but lesser known REITs.

It is by targeting this type of situations that we aim to boost the average returns of REITs even further. Our Core Portfolio currently has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a comparable 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

We want to maximize our chances of generating high total returns with limited risk while remaining liquid and in control of our real estate investment. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by investing in REITs, not in private properties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.