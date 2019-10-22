RIB Q3 Results Should Provide Further Boost To The Stock Price

Adj. EBITDA should grow only moderately by 10% with margin declining drastically to 19.8% from 29.8% - in line with the mid-term strategy.

iMTWO segment is the key to the growth as RIB executes on its M&A strategy with organic growth supported by large Phase III contract.

Q3 sales should climb by 65.6% to €54m - above the upper end of the guidance.

RIB Software (OTCPK:RSTAY) [ETR:RIB] is scheduled to release its full Q3 financial figures on October 30. So far, the stock performance was very strong, returning +86% YTD compared to its benchmarks MDAX and TecDAX climbing by "only" 20% and 13%, respectively. We expect to see Q3 further support stock performance and moving towards its fundamental valuation levels with an upside of up to 45%. However, as we highlighted in our article ("RIB Software: Complex Story With Attractive Long-Term Upside"), there is also a non-fundamental part to the story, which, depending on the newsflow and wording, might have a profound impact on the stock price.

Q3 sales should pick up by 65.6% as RIB gets an extra boost from large contract

We expect to see a strong set of results with sales climbing by 65.6% or 7.1% organically to €54m largely driven by M&A and Phase III contract. This translates into 54.1% or 6.0% organic growth in the first 9M '19 - mid-point of the group's growth guidance of 53.4% to 64.4%, which was upgraded by an average a 4% to €210m - €225m following Phase III contract closure.

Chart 1 M&A driven, double-digit growth is set to continue

Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software

iMTWO segment gets a boost from Phase III contract and further M&A

The newly introduced iMTWO segment with its lion's sales share of more than 95% is the key driver going forward. This segment consists of 1) RIB's classic iTWO 4.0 segment with its license-based products (i.e. Phase I-III projects/contracts) and 2) partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud-based platform MTWO, which is primarily M&A driven, as RIB expanding its customer reach.

In Q3 we expect to see strong double-digit sales growth of 68.7% or 7.0% organic, largely supported by 1) recent M&A activities with an estimated revenue contribution of €19m and 2) Phase III contract with a total volume of €10m, of which c. €8m license sales (1/2 booked in Q3) and c. €2m in maintenance (c. 20% of license sales). Overall, we see a growth of 57.2% with sales of €146.3m in 9M '19 of which an estimated €43m or 30% of total sales is acquired. We estimate, organic growth of c. 6.0% which in line with the group's strategy as growth is cannibalized by the growing share of SaaS revenues. In fact, according to RIB Software, half of the revenues are impacted by this shift, implying adjusted c. 12.0% organic growth if accounted for this effect.

In order to track this shift, RIB has introduced (at the beginning of the year), two revenues measures. In fact, it splits its revenues into 1) software annual recurring revenue or ("ARR") which includes SaaS/cloud and maintenance and 2) software non-recurring revenue or ("NRR"), which only includes licenses. In H1 '19 the ("ARR") portion accounted for more than 55% of the total revenue - an increase of 87% which is largely M&A related and in line with RIB's strategy.

Chart 2 Q3 should record the strongest growth so far

Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software

xYTWO segment - uninspiring growth profile

xYTWO segment consists of e-commerce activities and RIB's failed joint venture ("JV") with Flex, which RIB tries to revive with other partners (e.g. Saint Gobain (OTC: OTCPK:CODGF), [ETR: SGO] etc.). As of today, the revenues are solely generated by e-commerce, which accounts for c. 5% of the total group's revenue.

Given the segment's rather limited impact on RIB's financials, we refrained from any rigorous analyses. Overall, we expect to see a growth of only 2.0% in Q3 or 7.0% in 9M '19, as RIB wrestles with strong comps from last year: Q3 '18: 20.3% or 27.9% in 9M '18. Our estimates are closely in line with RIB's 2019 guidance for this segment, with "revenues only slightly higher than in the previous year".

Chart 3 Unspectacular growth profile - in line with guidance

Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software

Profitability decline should be drastic - in line with the strategy

In terms of profitability, we expect adj. EBITDA margin (excl. IFRS impact) to decline to 19.8% from 29.8% last year - the dynamics largely expected and guided by the company. However, profitability should improve by 390bps q/q mainly on the back of the Phase III contract with the above-average margin profile (>30% EBITDA margin).

Overall, in the investment phase (2019-21), adj. EBITDA margin should be quite volatile between 21.7% to 24.1% (reported 24% -25%), which is largely explained by two pivotal factors 1) switch from license to subscription-based business model and 2) revenue mix with M&A sales ("MSPs") having on average a much lower margin profile (10%-20%) vs RIB’s group average of 30%. Going forward, we expect to see more ("MSP") customers migrating to iMTWO platform driving the group’s margin towards 25% by 2023.

We emphasize, our estimates are rather conservative, as we assume only slow customer conversion of 30% by 2023 or c. 5% per year - well behind its peers (e.g. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), with c. 80% subs).

Chart 3 Phase III contract supports Q3 EBITDA margin

Source: Image created by the author with data from RIB Software

Conclusion

We expect strong topline growth supported by ongoing M&A activities and Phase III contract. Profitability should be somewhat below the group's full-year guidance, as RIB continues to execute on its M&A strategy, with below-average margins. Following the recent guidance upgrade, we don't see any further upgrades this year with RIB Software maintaining its new 2019 guidance.

As a reminder, RIB upgraded its guidance for the second time on September 13 following the closure of the Phase III contract. Once RIB executed it rather aggressive M&A strategy (by 2021) and migrated to SaaS, we see substantial value in the long term, as suggested by fundamental valuation (see "RIB Software: Complex Story With Attractive Long-Term Upside").

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.