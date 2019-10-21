Hewlett Packard Enterprise: High Total Yield And Severely Undervalued Stock Will Be Helped By A Higher Expected Dividend

I expect the company will increase its dividend per share at the end of this fiscal year. This is another major catalyst. It is worth over 68% more or $25.84 per share.

Meanwhile, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been dramatically lowering its share count. Its shares have dropped 30.5% in the past 6 years.

The company is guiding to higher operating cash flow this year. This could lead to another dividend increase.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is both cheap and has a high total yield - almost 14.5%. This includes its 2.93% dividend yield and an 11.5% buyback yield.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Has A Very High Total Yield

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), a $20 billion server and cloud storage company, sports a 14.5% total yield. HPE is deeply committed to returning capital to shareholders. Moreover, HPE stock is incredibly cheap. It is worth at least 68% more, or $25.84 per share.

Just so you don't get confused, this is not the printing company called HP Inc. (HPQ). The companies were split up in November 2015. Since then HPE has focused on selling cloud servers and storage products and services.

For example, the dividend yield is 2.93% and annual buybacks as a percent of its market cap are running at 11.5% (i.e. ($577 million in the latest quarter x 4 )/ $20 billion market value). Here is what management said in the Q3 conference call in late August:

Source: Q3 Conference call

Here is the slide that management was referring to above:

Source: Q3 Conference Call Presentation

Total Returns To Shareholders And Per Share Returns

This is just amazing. Think of the capital return as a percent of market value. Let's compute some simple ratios. One way to look at is: divide the $7 billion by the market value two years ago. That will show the return to investors of all the capital return payments. Bear with me, since the math is a little involved.

Two years ago, HPE stock was $13.92 at the end of the 2017 fiscal year October 31, 2017. There were 1,592 million shares outstanding then. So the market value two years ago was $22.1 billion.

Today PE stock is $15.35 per share. There are 289.1 million fewer shares outstanding, or 18.1% less. So even though the stock price has risen 10.4% since then, the market value now, at $20.07 billion, is actually 9.6% lower.

One more thing. I estimate that by the end of FY 2019, Oct. 31, 2019, HPE will have paid out $7.2 billion in dividends and buybacks over the past two years:

Source: Hake estimates

So now we can calculate both the total returns to shareholders and the per-share returns:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that the total returns to shareholders, including dividends and buybacks has been 34.5%. But the total return per share to shareholders has been much less, at 16.6%.

Why is that? There are several reasons. First, the buybacks have not yet translated into a higher price per share, not dramatically higher dividends per share. But this will happen over time.

For example, I believe management will likely increase the dividend per share to $0.15 or higher at the end of this quarter or shortly thereafter. That would increase the dividend by 33%.

Second, it is always the case that the return of capital will be higher than the per-share total return to shareholders. The lower share count should automatically push up the stock price for the total valuation to stay at the same P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios. But this takes time for the market to realize.

However, in this case, the market should have adjusted by now. That is one reason why I believe that management will increase the dividend per share.

Other Benefits Of Huge Buybacks At HPE

Dividend Per Share Increases. Look at the two tables below which show the progression of dividends per share and the actual dividends cost in millions of dollars at HPE:

Hake estimates using historical data from Seeking Alpha

Source: Hake estimate

The second table above is my estimate using the historical table. You can clearly see that the dividends per share have increased much faster than - twice as fast, in fact - as the increase in the dividends in real dollars.

For example, the dividend per share has risen 130% (assuming HPE increases the Q4 dividend to $0.15 per share or $0.60 annually). But the cost has only risen by 76%. The reason why dividends per share rose 72% faster than dividends is because there were 18% fewer shares (as shown above).

That is a hidden value for shareholders that does not necessarily show up in the total return to shareholders right away. It may take several dividend increases before shareholders realize this.

Remaining Shareholders' Stakes Increase. Another significant benefit to shareholders from HPE's 34% cut in shares over the past 6 years is that every remaining shareholder's stake in the company increases by 50%. Let me give you an example.

Let's say there are 1 million shares outstanding and you own 10% or 100,000 shares. Now after five years, there are 34% fewer shares outstanding like at HPE. So now, there are 660,000 shares outstanding. Now, the 10% shareholder has ownership of 15.15% (i.e., 100,000 / 660,000) of the company. This is a 51.15% increase from his 10% ownership, not just a 34% increase.

So you can see that the more share repurchases accumulate the faster the remaining shareholders' stakes increase. That is very significant. There are at least three or more reasons why huge buybacks like at HPE are significant.

First, the remaining shareholders get to own a larger portion of the dividends that are paid. And don't forget that I have already shown that the dividends per share increase faster with buybacks.

Second, when the company decides to spin-off assets to shareholders, the remaining shareholders get to own a higher portion of these asset spin-offs. In Sept 2017, HPE spun-off its software business to shareholders as a separate company and then immediately merged the company with another public company, UK-based Micro Focus Ltd. (MFGP).

Third, if the company were ever to be sold, the remaining shareholders get to be paid a higher proportion of the value than if there were not buybacks. Lastly, as a group, the remaining shareholders get to have a greater say in the company through no actions of their own. Warren Buffett has used this technique to increase his stakes in a number of companies over the years. He tends to invest in companies that have large share buybacks for these very reasons.

HPE Is Significantly Undervalued

HPE lists all of its competitors in its annual 10-K filing. Here is a copy of that section.

Source: HPE 2018 10-K page 24

It turns out that 15 of these 18 competitors are publicly traded. So their valuations can be compared to HPE's. Here is that comparison using P/E, EV/EBITDA, and FCF Yield:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that HPE is worth at least 155% more than its present price, based on a comp analysis.

Now, I believe that will take several years to occur. Let's assume it takes 3 years for a revaluation of HPE stock. Also, to be even more conservative, let's assume that we discount the price by 15% annually. That is a very high discount rate.

Even so, here is the result:

Source: Hake estimate

This shows that the present value of a 3-year outlook for the target at a 15% discount rate is $25.84 per share. That represents a 68% upside for HPE stock.

Summary And Conclusion

I have shown that not only is HPE super cheap, but its huge buyback program will lead to great outcomes for shareholders.

HPE management is obviously frustrated with this valuation discrepancy. That is why they are being so aggressive with their buybacks.

This is great for shareholders since it means that for the time being the stock can be bought back at cheap prices by the company. Over time, as I have shown, there are numerous benefits for shareholders.

Total Yield Value Guide Extensive financial analysis of high total yield and deep value stocks The Total Yield Value Guide follows high dividend yield, and high buyback stocks (total yield) and stocks with abundant net cash, cash flow, and catalysts. Our focus on high buyback yield stocks (buybacks/market price) plus high dividend yield is unique. These stocks tend to perform well over time. Subscribers receive exclusive articles, model spreadsheets on stocks published both here and on other sites, access to my historical articles and a chat room. Subscribers also receive a free two-week trial to review the service. Here is the link to subscribe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.