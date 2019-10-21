Liberty Property Trust: An Underrated Industrial REIT With Cross-Continental Portfolio

Liberty Property Trust (LPT) is an industrial REIT with a well-diversified portfolio spanning the US and the UK. However, the REIT's main focus is on its US properties and has a long track record of solid capital appreciation and dividend payment. Despite these features, the REIT has largely been ignored by the media and has remained confined to certain niche investors. Now is the time to analyze this underappreciated REIT to see if it has got what it requires to be included in a long-term portfolio intended to generate regular income.

The Composition

Liberty Property Trust has a strong position in tenant servicing and leasing domain while also focusing on sustainable real estate. The company has presence in most of the prominent industrial markets in the nation. As of the end of FY2018, Liberty Property Trust had a portfolio consisting of 528 properties, spanning 101 million square feet. The company also derives over 3 percent of rent revenue from its UK properties, giving it an international edge.

Apart from its diversified locations, the REIT also has a highly diversified tenant base. Liberty Property Trust has relationship with nearly 1,000 tenants. The REIT has a strong tenant base as it counts big companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as its customers. With a diverse tenant profile, Liberty Property Trust offers an interesting opportunity as an investment avenue.

Source: Company Website

While the REIT has an impressive portfolio, its developmental pipeline is equally impressive. As on December 31, 2018, the REIT's pipeline potential was pegged at $971 million.

Source: Company Website

Apart from growing organically, the REIT is also growing through acquisitions. In the year 2018, it completed acquisitions of 16 operating properties worth $494.3 million, including acquisitions in the UK. By the end of the year, the REIT had already leased out 61 percent of the properties acquired during the year, ensuring that it retains its operational efficiency. The REIT continues with its aggressive acquisition strategy in 2019 as it recently reported the acquisition of a fully leased property in New Jersey for $26.5 million and another property in California at $55.5 million.

The Performance

While currently Liberty Property Trust is strongly invested in the industrial real estate segment, it has a long history of operating in the office properties domain. Beginning in 2018, the company transformed itself to focus solely on industrial real estate. Currently only 13 percent of its portfolio is invested in office real estate segment, down from 58 percent in 2008.

The strategy seems to have worked out pretty well as the REIT continues to provide encouraging quarterly and annual financial numbers. Liberty Property Trust is scheduled to report its quarterly numbers for the third quarter on October 29th, which are expected to be on the positive side.

For its second quarter, Liberty Property Trust had reported its net income available to common shareholders at $0.67 per diluted share, up from $0.13 per diluted share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous quarter. However, as the FFO metric is considered to be the most relevant for REITs, let's take a look at the FFO performance of Liberty Property Trust. For the second quarter of 2019, the REIT reported its NAREIT FFO available to common shareholders at $0.68 per share, steeply up from $0.12 per diluted share NAREIT FFO for the second quarter of the previous year. The sharp rise in this important metric shows the potential ahead for the REIT and it looks well for investors.

However, it is also important to see how much of this strong financial performance is shared with the investors. Dividends also happen to be one of the most important factors for determining the suitability of a REIT in a portfolio. Liberty Property Trust happens to have strong track record of paying dividend while offering growth as well. The REIT announced its latest quarterly dividend at $0.41 per share, taking its annualized dividend payment to $1.64. Liberty Property Trust also offers a strong dividend yield of over 3 percent.

The Macro Environment

In order to properly assess the investment potential of a REIT, it is vital that not only its micro environment is analyzed in a systematic manner but also proper attention is paid to its macro environment as well. Even a good REIT working in a sluggish sector will not be able to generate proper returns. Industrial real estate is currently a highly fragmented market, which means that only a small portion of the market is regulated through REITs. While this factor means that the current REITs are required to wade through uncharted territories, it also means that the REITs operating in this segment have huge potential ahead due to an untapped market. Liberty Property Trust is prominently positioned to exploit these opportunities ahead.

Investment Thesis

While Liberty Property Trust may be relatively new to the industrial REIT segment, it has long history in real estate business. Apart from the robustness of its portfolio and tenant base, the REIT also has strong financials as is evident from its strong quarterly announcements. Further, the REIT has an impressive record of regular and growing dividend payment, making it ideal for income-oriented portfolios. In the past 12 months, the stock has grown 25 percent. While the growth is impressive, the REIT stock is still priced at a reasonable level and has ample scope to move upward.

The company's upcoming third-quarter announcement is also expected to provide a positive fillip to the stock. Liberty Property Trust also has strong foundation as it enjoys solid ratings from different agencies such as Baa1 rating by Moody's, BBB by Fitch and BBB by Standard & Poor's. Its strong developmental pipeline and the growth potential of the industrial REIT segment in general make Liberty Property Trust an interesting candidate for a long-term investment portfolio.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.