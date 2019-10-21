FibroGen: Updates To Thesis, Clinical And Regulatory Catalysts Loom

MACE outcomes data appeared to confuse Wall Street, but hopefully results at American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week in November along with US NDA submission can spark a rebound.

Shares of FibroGen (FGEN) have risen by 80% since I called the stock a Strong Buy back in 2016, noting that lead program roxadustat (a hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase or HIF-PH inhibitor) offers several benefits over conventional injectable anemia treatments, including reductions in cardiovascular events and cost effectiveness due to the reduction or elimination of other commonly used medicines to treat the condition. On the other hand, shares have lost over 20% of their value since my August 2017 update.

My initial thought is that with important regulatory submissions coming up in the near term and standstill agreement with partner AstraZeneca (AZN) expiring at the end of the month, present weakness and cheap valuation are offering investors an ideal opportunity to scoop up shares.

Figure 1: FGEN daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In above first chart (daily advanced), we can observe the downtrend in Q2 capped off with a gap down in May after "disappointing" data for roxadustat. From there, shares have bounced around in the $35 to $45 range for a couple of quarters.

Overview

In my prior articles (albeit dated), I touched on the following keys to our bullish thesis:

I mentioned the company's two deep-pocketed partners, AstraZeneca and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) (OTCPK:ALPMY), who are funding pivotal trials to bring to market potential gamechanger drug candidate roxadustat, which possesses several key advantages over conventional anemia injection treatments. Roxadustat aced both phase 3 trials in anemia in China. In the first trial, treatment with roxadustat resulted in statistically significant (p<.00001) hemoglobin levels compared to placebo- 84.2% of patients achieved hemoglobin response as compared to 0% of patients on placebo. In the second trial (dialysis study), 304 patients who were previously on epoetin alfa were randomized and treated with roxadustat or epoetin alfa. Roxadustat met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority, and to top it off resulted in a higher mean hemoglobin increase than EPO (0.75 g/dL versus .46 g/dL with p=0.037). At the time, I stated that the China opportunity was conservatively estimated to be near $400 million in revenue annually, while the drug's greatest potential lay in the United States and Europe with $1.5 billion or more in attainable revenues (again conservative). Data from the Europe and United States clinical trials was a key catalyst I was looking forward to.

Figure 2: Roxadustat global partnerships (source: company presentation)

I commented on highly intriguing data in pancreatic cancer for drug candidate FG-3019 (pamrevlumab), with early results comparing favorably to standard of care. Ascending doses of the drug candidate, dubbed pamrevlumab, were evaluated in combination with gemcitabine and erlotinib in 75 patients with previously untreated stage III or stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Patients who received a high dose had mean overall survival of 9 months versus 4.4 months and one year overall survival rate of 34.2% versus 10.8 months. As this latter data came from a post-hoc analysis, I stated that it should be seen as promising but taken with a dash of skepticism until proven in a pivotal trial.

Also, I pointed out that pamrevlumab also has potential applications in IPF and DMD. Prospects in IPF appeared particularly compelling, considering that prevalence of this diseases in the United States was estimated to grow to over 120,000 patients in 2019. Approved treatments (pirfenidone and nintedanib) for the indication simply slow down the loss of lung function as well as disease progression. Neither treatment has been shown to reverse the disease and thus there is room for improved treatments that address the cause of the condition. Management had pointed out that current annualized sales of IPF medicines amount to over $1.5 billion and pamrevlumab could become the standard therapy to which other medicines are added. A double-blinded study (n=103) randomized patients on a one-to-one basis to receive pamrevlumab or placebo for 48 weeks. The primary efficacy endpoint of FVC (change of forced vital capacity) % predicted was met with results being statistically significant. The average decline in FVC % predicted was 2.85 in the arm treated with the study drug, which compared very favorably to an average decline of 7.17 in the arm receiving placebo. Looking at it in another way, patients in the first arm experienced a decrease in FVC of 129 ml at 48 weeks while in those receiving placebo an average decrease of 308 ml was observed. Importantly, the safety profile appeared solid and there were no undesired surprises.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Let's flash forward to certain recent events to determine how the bullish thesis has been impacted.

Select Recent Developments

On May 9th FibroGen announced topline results from the pooled safety analyses of the global Phase 3 program for roxadustat (trials conducted by company itself and collaboration partners AstraZeneca and Astellas Pharma for treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease, or CKD, patients across the non-dialysis-dependent, or NDD, incident dialysis, and dialysis-dependent, or DD, CKD populations, enrolled from more than 50 countries. For NDA submission to the FDA, one of the safety endpoints to be evaluated is Major Adverse Cardiac Events (MACE), a composite endpoint of all-cause mortality, stroke and myocardial infarction in pooled analyses against placebo in NDD and against epoetin alfa in DD. On the other hand, regulatory submission to the European Medicines Agency is utilizing primary safety assessment of MACE+, a composite endpoint of MACE plus heart failure requiring hospitalization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization.

The press release itself and related conference call certainly seemed a bit confusing, with bears stating that uncertainty around safety (potential blackbox warning) and other factors could lead to decreased uptake and ultimately a smaller commercial opportunity. While it's true that data sets presented were complicated, the overall picture shows that roxadustat is likely well on its way to regulatory approval. In DD-CKD population roxadustat was demonstrated to be non-inferior to ESA (numerically fewer MACE events than EPO patients). Roxadustat did manage to show superiority to epoetin alfa in the IDD-CKD subpopulation with significantly lower risk of MACE+ events (trend to superiority in MACE measure). For the NDD-CKD population, ITT long-term follow up analyses showed non-inferiority in MACE+ measure and no clinically meaningful difference in MACE measure versus placebo.

On July 22nd the company announced that the first patient had been dosed in the ZEPHYRUS phase 3 trial evaluating pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or IPF. This is quite an expansive trial, as 565 subjects will be enrolled and treated over a 52 week period (eligible to rollover into open-label extension study as well).

Figure 4: Pamrevlumab rationale in addressing fibrosis-related diseases (Source: corporate presentation)

On August 21st, the company announced an important milestone in China with expanded approval for roxadustat to include treatment in CKD patients who are not dialysis-dependent (company had already received authorization for treatment of anemia associated with CKD in patients who are dialysis-dependent in December of last year). Another key approval came a month later with partner Astellas Pharma announcing that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Evrenzo for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic kidney disease in dialysis patients.

Also in August, the company announced the unexpected passing of CEO Thomas Neff and Board member James Schoeneck being named as interim CEO. This was quite a blow, considering that Mr. Neff founded the company and was widely known as a pioneer in the biotech industry.

In late September, the company announced that the first patient had been dosed in the phase 2 study of roxadustat, with the current indication being treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. This 16-week mid-stage study is designed to evaluate efficacy and safety of the drug candidate in these patients undergoing chemo when expected outcome is non-curative. Patients are receiving study drug three times a week for 16 weeks with primary efficacy endpoint of maximum change in hemoglobin level from baseline without red blood cell transfusion. Secondary endpoints include hemoglobin change from baseline, number of patients with hemoglobin response, and % of patients that require red blood cell transfusion.

Lastly, on October 11th the company announced that nine presentations of roxadustat clinical results (one late-breaker oral presentation, three additional oral presentations, and five poster presentations) will be presented by FibroGen or its collaboration partners at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2019 taking place from November 5-10. Presentation data includes:

Primary efficacy endpoint met in each of the three placebo-controlled Phase 3 studies (OLYMPUS, ANDES, ALPS) in patients with CKD anemia not on dialysis

Primary efficacy endpoint met comparing roxadustat to erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) in CKD patients with anemia on dialysis (ROCKIES, HIMALAYAS, SIERRAS, and PYRENEES)

Confirmed global Phase 3 pooled efficacy and cardiovascular safety results to be presented at late-breaker session on November 8th at 2pm

Other Information

For the second quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $686.1 million as compared to net income of $116 million. Research and development expenses totaled $52 million, while SG&A rose significantly to $26.7 million.

As for upcoming milestones, US NDA submission for roxadustat should be taking place in the very near term (EMA submission to be submitted by Astellas in the next few months as well).

As for institutional investors of note, this name popped up recently in the popular Institutional Top Ideas Series as the 5th heaviest weighted position for EcoR1 Capital. Significant insider selling does not instill confidence.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, this innovative biotech firm has delivered solid returns since my initial write-up and management has achieved multiple milestones, including world's first approval for any HIF-PHI agent with China approval of roxadustat. I wish phase 3 data were more overwhelmingly positive, but non-inferiority in certain measures and superiority in others (or signs of incremental improvement) should be enough to get regulatory thumbs up and start making inroads on the large market opportunity being targeted. Peak sales estimates I keep seeing are in the range of $3 to $4 billion, but even half that number for the sake of staying conservative would imply a reasonable valuation.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, a pilot position in the near term makes sense.

Risks include future dilution, competition in spaces targeted (including from Akebia's (NASDAQ:AKBA) vadadustat), disappointing data updates, clinical setbacks and regulatory downthumb. Another competitor, GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) HIF-PH inhibitor daprodustat, also appears to be catching up (submitted first regulatory application for in August in Japan). In China, the NMPA required FibroGen to conduct three clinical studies as a post-approval commitment (safety study with 2,000 patients, drug-intensive monitoring study in 1,000 patients and dosing optimization study in 300 patients on dialysis). The company expects additional clinical trials to be required in the US as a condition of maintaining approval due to post-marketing requirements (requires significant resources). Also, the FDA could require a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy ("REMS") for approved product candidates that involves substantial cost and expense of compliance. In the past an earlier generation candidate aimed at treating anemia in CKD did generate a safety signal (not replicated in roxadustat trials). It is worth noting that some of the safety concerns associated with erythropoiesis stimulating agents ("ESAs") did not emerge for many years until placebo-controlled studies had been conducted in large numbers of patients.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, totality of phase 3 data for roxadustat leads me to the conclusion that roxadustat has a decent shot at approval. I'm a big fan of being in situations where there is a low bar (e.g. no other drugs approved or key advantages are readily seen), and that's not the case here (have to definitively prove drug candidate is as safe as ESAs, in post marketing studies too). Cash position equates to less than 20% of market capitalization, so in the event of negative regulatory decision or associated setbacks we can expect a significant decline in share price.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'm optimistic on outcome for shareholders here but don't have enough certainty to include in JF's Scorecard or our model account. An outcome shareholders could hope for is buyout by partner AstraZeneca, but long time readers know that picking such acquisition targets is not my forte.

