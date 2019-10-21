The Secular Bull Market Lives On

Long Term Secular Markets

By my interpretation, a Secular Bull Market began in early 2013 and since that time, the S&P500 index has gained over 150% (not including dividend reinvestment). There have been many skeptics along the way, including some firms that continue to believe we remain in a long-term Secular Bear Market. Their basis for questioning the current Secular Bull is that P/E ratios never dropped below 10, which has historically been the range for Bull starts and Bear ends. I am not as interested in the P/E level, due to other exogenous factors, but rather, the fact that it dropped more than 100 between 2009 and late 2011. More specifically, according to Macrotrends.net, they dropped from a high of 122 in 2009 to a low of 13.01 in 2011. Given the severity of the decline and how close it was to a P/E of 10, all I can say is, that’s close enough for me. So contrary to some opposing views, it is my continued belief that we are in a Long-Term Secular Bull market, that still has more wind behind its sails.

Volatility

Market risk is measuring in at 8, on a scale between 50 and -50, which is in a healthy range according to my proprietary market risk meter (link to discussion from previous article). I’d also like to make some additional comments about volatility, which was addressed in the February 2018 article. A section was dedicated to expecting more volatility moving forward. The article elaborated on what increased volatility would look like and how we would likely experience more days where the Dow Jones Industrial Average would move more than 1% or more than 250 points. Moving forward, if we get a solid breakout above the July 2019 highs, we are likely to return to a period of less volatility. After nearly two years of consolidation and higher volatility, many investors will welcome the potential for lower volatility gains moving forward.

Sector Leaders

It’s been a while since I’ve had the opportunity to discuss sector leadership however, there hasn’t been a lot of change since late 2018. The following sectors continue to show high relative strength in comparison to the S&P 500. Listed below are the favored sectors and the 2 largest holdings respectively, per us.spdrs.com:

Consumer Discretionary (XLY):

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Home Depot (HD)

Technology (XLK):

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Basic Materials (XLB):

Linde plc (LIN)

Dupont de Nemours (DD)

Defensive Sectors in Favor

Utilities (XLU):

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Consumer Staples (XLP):

Procter & Gamble Company (PG)

Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Some additional thoughts are that growth (SPYG) has continued to outperform value (SPYV) on a relative strength basis. For investors with a higher risk tolerance, the Semiconductors (XSD) have been very strong as well. Before you invest or make changes to your portfolio, you may want to consider having a financial plan in place, because it will help you make better long term choices that are right for your individual circumstances.

Conclusion

We appear to be in a "Secular Bull Market" and hence, any pullbacks should be considered opportunities to buy at lower prices. Despite all my optimism, a sustained decline below 2800 in the S&P 500 (SPY) and 24,500 in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), would cause me to reevaluate and potentially take defensive measures in portfolios. The S&P 500 volatility has increased over the last two years while the index has been trending moderately upwards, (but mostly sideways since early 2018). During these types of consolidation periods, markets often replenish energy for the next move forward. It’s a healthy phenomenon that lets me know that there is plenty of steam built up for the next leg up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained in this report or information provided does not purport to be a complete description of the securities, markets, or developments referred to in this material. The information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the foregoing material is accurate or complete. Expressions of opinion are as of this date and are subject to change without notice. This information is not intended as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security referred herein. Past performance may not be indicative of future result. No buy or sell orders may be given using the email, please call the above number to contact your Advisor. Christopher DeMaria is registered with and securities offered through Kovack Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. 6451 N. Federal Highway, Ste 1201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Investment Advisory services are offered through Kovack Advisors, Inc. DeMaria Financial Services 865-332-5952 is not affiliated with Kovack Securities, Inc. or Kovack Advisors, Inc. Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.