Vipshop Holdings: A Bargain At Current Prices

The ongoing fall in the share prices presents an attractive opportunity for investors as the stock has immense potential to rebound since the growth momentum seems to be back in place.

The company is regularly rolling out new tactics to enhance customer experience and increase traffic on its platform.

Investment Thesis

Vipshop (VIPS) has enjoyed a healthy premium to the average online retail stock considering the company’s above-average revenue growth. But since the onset of an economic slowdown in China and trade war escalations, the company has struggled to produce its signature double-digit revenue growth. Still, the company managed to outperform the market. The ongoing drop in the share prices presents an attractive opportunity for investors.

Company Overview

Vipshop Holdings is a leading Chinese online discount retailer. The company primarily operates through its online platform to offer branded fashion, cosmetic and lifestyle enhancement products at fat discounts during its unique “flash-sale” events. In addition, the company also promotes regular discounted products with many of its own brands through its online platform. VIPS offers a diverse range of merchandise assortment which allows it to reach a broader customer base. Source: Product Revenue Segmentation according to Form 20-F 2018

Recently, Vipshop joined hands with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD.com (JD) to leverage their combined strengths in hopes of knocking over Alibaba's (BABA) crown. Additionally, the company also made a consequential investment in Shan Shan Outlets fixated on the idea of developing its offline presence.

Financials and Valuation

Over the past year, VIPS has exhibited exceptional performance. The company exceeded the US market and the online retail industry, furnishing a whopping 79% return. This is no small feat for a company whose outlook was rapidly decelerating in the latter part of last year.

Source: based on the company's annual reports

Coming to the financial side of things, VIPS has a clean and resilient balance sheet. The discount retailer has been growing its revenue at CAGR of 40% for the past 5 years. Vipshop's debt to equity has considerably decreased over the last three years from 76.4% in 2016 to 38.5% in 2018. The company's debt is adequately met by operating cash flow.

VIPS started the year on the wrong foot in the wake of lower-than-expected first-quarter results wherein sales were limping to a 7% gain registering the company's weakest growth in revenue. But the company redeemed itself in the second quarter wherein the top line increased by 9.7% to RMB 22.7 billion, essentially backed by the increment in the number of orders and active consumers. The operating margin and gross margin expanded to 4.2% and 22.4% respectively depicting improvement from the year-ago period adding up to advancement in the company's profitability. The bottom line exceeded analysts' expectations by a long shot, landing at $0.23 per ADS opposed to an estimate of $0.14. The razor-sharp increase of 84% in adjusted net income is directing at a solid business momentum.

Although the in-house delivery logistics enhance shoppers' experience, VIPS was struggling to keep up with the operating expenses. To offset the loses, in the second quarter Vipshop experimented with the effectiveness of third party logistics companies for some of its last-mile delivery actions due to which operating margin improved significantly. Following this trend, around 30% of daily orders are alleged to have been outsourced in the third quarter which could induce significant cost reduction in operating expenses.

Management has been factoring conservative growth outlooks for several past quarters. The next quarter is no different as the management foresees the sales to be between RMB 17.8 billion and RMB 18.7 billion, producing a modest year-over-year growth of around 0-5%. All in all, it was an interesting quarter for the company compelling analysts to raise their expectations. Going forward, the growth prospects portrays a bright outlook for the company.

Given the ebbs and flows of their earnings reports, Vipshop's valuation has been considerably volatile of late. VIPS is currently exchanging hands at a PE ratio of 16, its lowest PE multiple compared to the past 5 years.

The company's PS ratio of 0.5x is also quite below the industry average of 0.7x. Moreover, a forward PEG ratio of 0.17x makes the stock even more attractive at the current levels. The comparative EV/EBITDA ratio further demonstrates the cheap valuation of the company.

Looking at the competitive positioning, VIPS' ROIC and ROE have decreased for the past two years albeit it is still in a better position than some of its peers.

Industry Exposition

With a market share of over 50% of e-commerce transactions, China's online retail sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2023. Internet penetration is on the rise in the most populated country and is anticipated to reach 68.5% by 2023 making it an influential driving factor for the acceleration in China's online retailing. According to export.gov:

In 2018, the number of digital buyers in China surpassed 560 million with the total number projected to reach 634 million in 2020. By that year, China’s eCommerce market is predicted to be larger than those of the U.S., UK, Japan, Germany, and France combined.

As the e-commerce market is growing so are the players. The online retail landscape has become extremely competitive and companies are having a hard time trying to maintain their market share in such a dynamic industry. Likewise, VIPS that used to be the third-largest e-commerce channel in China has been uprooted by Pinduoduo (PDD), a social media e-commerce firm.

Vipshop has secured a dominant position in China’s online discount retail market. One way VIPS defends its turf against competitors is by leveraging its unique merchandising strategy of online 'flash sales'.The company collaborates with popular brands in various industries and presents customers with a plethora of goods at a discounted price tag.

The company is regularly rolling out new tactics to enhance customer experience and increase traffic on its platform. The strategic alliance of VIPS with Tencent and JD.com further empowers it to keep up with the evolving consumer behaviors.

Risks

Following the talks of an interim deal between the countries, there has been some semblance of reprieve for the Chinese listed companies. But the biggest risk for VIPS remains the slackening economy in China as the company primarily operates in the country.

Conclusion

VIPS is currently trading at a steep discount to both its peers and historical averages due to deficient top-line growth in the recent quarters and economic slowdown in China. In the recent earnings report, VIPS finally made its way back to growth at an ascending pace which is a positive indication toward the company's ability to shrug off economic and competitive headwinds.

Without disparaging the risks of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in China, I think the stock has immense potential to rebound since the growth momentum seems to be back in place and future prospects looking promising.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIPS, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not a certified financial advisor nor in any way licensed to give financial advice. Investors are expected to do their due diligence and research before any investment.