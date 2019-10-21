Broadcom: The EU Striked As Predicted And We Can Learn From It

As always in my article about regulatory issues, I want to provide you some input, which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources of information.

Investors can make excellent use of findings from the process to conduct their own due diligence in comparable cases.

Introduction

Last week, the European Commission as the European competition authority issued an interim measure ordering Broadcom (AVGO) not to apply certain provisions in agreements with six of its main customers. In order to ensure the effectiveness of the Commission's competition law enforcement powers and of any final decision on the legality of Broadcom's conduct it may take in the future, today's decision orders Broadcom to:

unilaterally cease to apply the anticompetitive provisions identified by the Commission and to inform its customers that it will no longer apply such provisions;

and

refrain from agreeing the same provisions or provisions having an equivalent object or effect in other agreements with these customers, and refrain from implementing punishing or retaliatory practices having an equivalent object or effect.

Broadcom must comply with these measures within 30 days.

Analysis

Usually time frame shortened massively

The first thing we can learn is that the European Union is ready to act more quickly against companies. For the first time in 18 years, the Commission has used such measures. I expect such measures to become more frequent. That's because of the usual time frame that main proceedings usually take. Normally, decisions in the main proceedings often take a very long time, usually several years. Similar procedures of the commission lasted as follows:

Given that, it takes several years to make a decision. This gave companies ample opportunity to adapt their behavior and, through armies of lawyers, to influence possible consequences preventively in their favor as best they could. While there is nothing negative about this behavior at all, as it is the good right of any company, it has highlighted the problem of effectively enforcing competition law. Of course, the Commission was aware of this situation. That's changed now. Only in June 2019 did the EU Commission initiate antitrust proceedings to investigate whether Broadcom had restricted competition in certain markets for such chipsets and switching centre components (so-called central office equipment or head-end equipment) through certain practices, such as exclusivity requirements, tying, bundling, deterioration in interoperability or the abuse of intellectual property rights. Months ago, I came to the following conclusion:

I therefore believe that it is all the more likely that a decision will actually be taken in the autumn, at the latest by the end of October and therefore during the fourth quarter.

And so it came. It took just four months from the opening of the investigation to the first measures.

Material legal assessment becomes clear

The procedure also tells us something about how the European Commission assesses the substantive legal situation. For this purpose, I must briefly explain what it is legally about:

In order to be able to take such measures in interim proceedings, the following conditions must be met: According Article 8(1) of the Antitrust Regulation, interim measures may be imposed if at first sight (“prima facie”) there is an infringement of competition law rules, as well as an urgent need for protective measures due to the risk of serious and irreparable harm to competition. The infringement of competition which is at the centre of this case is precisely the one which will also be at the centre of the main proceedings. The central accusation is the abuse of a dominant market position. The legal basis is Art. 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU).

Article 102 TFEU - Abuse of dominance Any abuse by one or more undertakings of a dominant position within the internal market or in a substantial part of it shall be prohibited as incompatible with the internal market in so far as it may affect trade between Member States. Such abuse may, in particular, consist in: 1. directly or indirectly imposing unfair purchase or selling prices or other unfair trading conditions; 2. limiting production, markets or technical development to the prejudice of consumers; 3. applying dissimilar conditions to equivalent transactions with other trading parties, thereby placing them at a competitive disadvantage; 4. making the conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance by the other parties of supplementary obligations which, by their nature or according to commercial usage, have no connection with the subject of such contracts.

Let me give you a few explanations to understand Article 102: So, first of all, you have to understand that you cannot abuse something if you don't have something to abuse. Hence, to abuse power, you need power. Article 102 describes this power as a dominant position. So, the evaluation of a dominant position is one big thing the Commission has to consider. The abuse of this position is another. But that's not enough because dominance is not universal but limited to certain areas. To fall within the scope of Article 102, a company has to abuse its dominant position in a certain market.

Given that, you need three things:

1. Relevant market.

2. Dominant position.

3. Abuse of the dominant position.

This is precisely where the European Commission has set out its position quite precisely. That is what the European Commission said about the three criteria:

Our preliminary investigation since then has shown that Broadcom seems to be dominant in three different markets: the markets of systems-on-a-chip for TV set-top boxes, fibre modems and xDSL modems.

The Commission has therefore defined the markets. This helps us to better assess future procedures or future allegations in the same sector. The Commission is also quite clear on the abuse criterion. As stated several times, a dominant position in itself does not raise competition concerns. EU competition law only prohibits the abuse of this position (as well as the US-American competition law). Therefore, Broadcom as a possible dominant company is entitled to compete on the merits as any other company. The purpose behind Art. 102 TFEU is that, however, a dominant undertaking has a special responsibility not to allow its behavior to impair genuine, undistorted competition on the internal market. Hence, companies with a dominant market position have some responsibility under competition law. The European Court emphasis that the scope of the special responsibility of the dominant undertaking has to be considered in light of the specific circumstances of the case. This is precisely what the Commission states in its press release:

Market dominance is in itself not a problem. We value companies for becoming successful due to their skill and innovation. But dominant companies they do have a special responsibility not to impair competition in the internal market. As an example, they cannot require or induce customers to purchase exclusively or almost exclusively from them. This is not competition on the merits. And it ultimately leads to a reduction of choice and innovation to the detriment of consumers.

Nevertheless, the Commission concludes that Broadcom has abused its market position here:

To strengthen Broadcom's prima facie dominance in systems-on-a-chip for TV set-top boxes, fibre modems and xDSL modems, clauses containing exclusive or quasi-exclusive purchasing obligations and commercial advantages, such as rebates and other non-price related advantages (for example, early access to its technology and premium technical support) that are conditional on the customer buying these products exclusively or quasi-exclusively from Broadcom;

and

To leverage Broadcom's prima facie dominance from systems-on-a-chip for TV set-top boxes, fibre modems and xDSL modems into the separate market forsystems-on-a-chip for cable modems, clauses granting customers in these markets commercial advantages, such as price and non-price advantages, which are conditional on the customer buying systems-on-a-chip for cable modems exclusively or quasi-exclusively from Broadcom.

Possible results in the main proceedings

Furthermore, we can draw first conclusions regarding possible results in the main proceedings. The European Commission has thus revealed its preliminary view of the main proceedings. There, the European Commission could adopt further measures, such as prohibitions. Furthermore, the Commission could impose fines on Broadcom. Intel, for example, was fined over a billion dollars for similar practices.

However, investors must take into account in their due diligence that Broadcom can of course also defend itself. Article 102 does not expressly provide statutory defenses. But according to the Official Journal of the European Union, the Commission will also examine claims put forward by a dominant company that its conduct is justified. Broadcom therefore may try to justify its behavior either by demonstrating that its conduct is objectively necessary or by demonstrating that its conduct produces substantial efficiencies which outweigh any anticompetitive effects on consumers. In this context, the Commission will assess whether the conduct in question is indispensable and proportionate to the goal allegedly pursued by the dominant company.

Given that, Broadcom would have to provide all the evidence necessary to demonstrate that the conduct concerned is objectively justified. In this context, the company is generally be expected to demonstrate, with a sufficient degree of probability and on the basis of verifiable evidence, that the following cumulative conditions are fulfilled:

The efficiencies would have to be realized, or be likely to be realized, as a result of the conduct in question; The conduct would have to be indispensable to the realization of those efficiencies; The efficiencies would have to outweigh any negative effects on competition and consumer welfare in the affected markets; and The conduct must not eliminate all effective competition.

The case is comparable to the Intel decision of the European Court of Justice. Intel granted rebates to four major computer manufacturers (Dell, Lenovo, HP and NEC) on the condition that they purchased from Intel all, or almost all, of their x86 CPUs. The decisive passages of the Intel judgment are that not every exclusionary effect is necessarily detrimental to competition. However, competition law prohibits a dominant undertaking from, among other things, adopting pricing practices that have an exclusionary effect on competitors considered to be as efficient as it is itself and strengthening its dominant position by using methods other than those that are part of competition on the merits. In addition, the exclusionary effect arising from such a system, which is disadvantageous for competition, may be counterbalanced, or outweighed, by advantages in terms of efficiency which also benefit the consumer.

In my view, it will be difficult for Broadcom to demonstrate such efficiencies. The ECJ has also said that loyalty rebates, which an equally efficient company would not have been able to enforce without market dominance, are in principle likely to damage competition. The Commission also appears to be extremely certain, since it does indeed hold out the prospect of interim measures. In particular, I doubt that consumers will benefit from Broadcom's practice of deliberately compromising the interoperability of Broadcom products with other products.

Conclusion

(Source: Commissioner Vestager)

The decision is groundbreaking. In my opinion, it introduces a new era for European antitrust regulation and represents a new approach of the European Commission. It is very likely to take further interim measures in the future. As an investor, it is no longer possible simply to say that possible results would take years. Investors already have to deal with such measures now and with the possible effects on the operational business.

