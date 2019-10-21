An Excellent Gamble By MGM Resorts International

Lovers of finance and financial transactions will be drawn to the latest set of transactions enacted by the management team at MGM Resorts International (MGM). In an effort to slim down their balance sheet, generate excess value for shareholders, and operate in an asset-lite manner, the company sold one of its locations in Las Vegas and entered into a joint venture/sale-leaseback transaction with another. This development will help to significantly reduce net debt if management uses the proceeds optimally and shareholders should look at this move as accretive all-around for the company. The larger transaction could serve as a blueprint for value-creation for the company moving forward, but even if this was a one-off move it should be applauded and rewarded appropriately.

A big transaction and a small transaction

On October 15th, the management team at MGM announced two separate deals. The largest of these was a move involving the firm’s Bellagio resort. According to the press release, management set up a joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. The JV will acquire the Bellagio’s real estate in exchange for $4.2 billion in cash. On top of this, MGM will retain a 5% equity stake in the JV. This is not an insignificant move. Last year, the Bellagio generated EBITDA of $489.87 million and operating income of $405.22 million. Its EBITDA alone accounted for a full 15% of MGM’s consolidated EBITDA for the year (before factoring in stock-based compensation and unallocated corporate costs). The facility includes 77 acres of land, houses 3,933 guest rooms and suites, operates 155,000 square feet of casino space, and it has 1,707 slot machines and 147 gaming tables.

In all, this transaction values the Bellagio’s real estate at $4.25 billion. This does not mean, however, that MGM will no longer use those assets. Instead, the JV is now leasing the assets back to the casino operator under a 50-year lease agreement. Initially, MGM will pay $245 million per year for the right to access the property, valuing the transaction at 17.3 times the initial year’s rent. Every year, however, the price will increase. For the first 10 years of the agreement, the escalation will be the equivalent of 2%, but from year 11 and on it will be the greater of 2% and a CPI adjustment factor.

On the whole, this looks like great pricing for MGM, but it is worth mentioning that there will be other expenditures required of the firm. Between 2020 and the end of 2023, the company will need to allocate 5% of its net revenue to use toward capital expenditures, subject to a base amount during that period of $275 million. This figure will adjust over time as seen in the table below. Another expense for the firm will be for what the two parties agreed to call an FF&E reserve to cover the purchase/maintenance of furniture, futures, and equipment. This must equate to 1.5% of net revenue every month.

The agreement does say that these proceeds can be allocated toward capex, but so long as there is no need for the extra spending, MGM is entitled to receive a reimbursement of any of these, above the required capex minimum, at the end of its lease term. Though these may seem like harsh terms, I believe a good way to rationalize the expenditures is to consider that the company would have allocated this capital over time even if they kept the Bellagio. After all, just last year alone, that casino’s depreciation, depletion, and amortization was $82.98 million.

*Created by Author

The other transaction enacted by MGM was for the sale of its Circus Circus Las Vegas resort to Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin. This facility sits on 102 acres of land, houses 3,764 guest rooms and suites, has 95,000 square feet of casino space, and operates 1,221 slot machines and 36 gaming tables. Unlike the Bellagio, which is a cash cow for MGM, Circus Circus Las Vegas is anything but. Last year, the facility’s EBITDA was only $62.53 million. In exchange for the $825 million MGM is receiving from the sale (gross, not net), this translates to an EV / EBITDA multiple on the deal of 13.2.

The actual cash payment being received by MGM will be $662.5 million, with the remaining $162.5 million being in the form of notes due in 2024. No specifics have been provided regarding the note. Because of that, it’s likely at no interest expense and just operates, instead, as an IOU of sorts. It is important to note that the company will be booking a one-time impairment charge related to this sale of $220 million in the third quarter this year.

This transaction creates a lot of value

While Blackstone gets the benefit of 50 years of steady and growing lease payments, the benefits for MGM are manifold. As of the end of its latest quarter, the company’s gross debt was $14.80 billion and its net proceeds (these seem to exclude the 2024) from the two asset deals should be $4.3 billion. Management said that they want to use this to build a “fortress” balance sheet and they wish to return cash to shareholders as well. Until specifics are known, it’s speculative to guess exactly what kind of value might accrue to shareholders, but let’s assume that management keeps it simple and allocates all of this cash toward paying down debt, starting with their nearest-term maturities.

*Created by Author

Following this approach, annual interest savings from the firm would be $304.12 million on a pre-tax basis. This alone eclipses the base rent on the lease for now, but the actual analysis is more complicated than that. In the table above, you can see a breakdown of the benefits and costs associated with these transactions on a pre-tax, non-discounted basis. This assumes management would have rolled over debt under identical terms, that the 2% annual escalators take place on the lease, that Circus profits would remain unchanged, and that MGM has no ability to increase its earnings at its Bellagio location over time. It also ignores the principal reduction in debt. In short, over a 10-year window, we would have seen a net pre-tax benefit to the company of $56.75 million, but as the chart below illustrates, this is not an even accumulation.

*Created by Author

By year 7, the company would be losing money on this deal, but even if that were to continue for a while, the principal reduction in debt is significant. Over 50 years, however, the losses eclipse even that. I looked back at the company’s financial results over the past decade and found a lot of variability in its operating income and EBITDA for the Bellagio, so it’s hard to tell what the future holds, but if we assume (and this is not shown in the table) that the company can increase these metrics at that location to match the annual escalator in lease payments, over the 50 years the lease covers, the firm would be in the green by $3.86 billion, even excluding the $4.2 billion in debt reduction and the proceeds from the note it should collect in 2024.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks very much like this is a great set of transactions for MGM. Yes, in the long run, it’s possible the firm could lose out on the deal, but that would only be if it cannot increase its earnings at the Bellagio to match the escalator over time. If the company can achieve this and if it allocates all of the proceeds toward debt reduction, this transaction will be significantly-accretive to the business, will result in a much healthier balance sheet, and could serve as a template for other similar deals in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.