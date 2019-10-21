John Wood Group: Strategic Changes Can Bring Values In The Long Term

However, in the short term, the operating margin can remain under pressure due to the current weakness in the energy market.

Higher activity in the downstream sector in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico can propel John Wood Group in the medium term.

WDGJF Counts On The Emerging Sector Growth

John Wood Group (OTCPK:WDGJF) delivers engineering and technical services to the energy operators and industrial customers across the world. Robust downstream activity in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico can drive the company's growth in the medium term. The stock looks relatively undervalued at the current level. I do not think the stock will offer high returns in the short term. If the company can reduce its financial risks, returns from the stock can improve in the medium term.

Higher government spending in the U.S. and Canada related to environment & infrastructure solutions should benefit the company in the medium to long term. Over a longer period, the company is working on positioning as a service provider to the renewable energy sector, which can compensate for the loss in the legacy energy business. The recent disposal of the nuclear business is likely to help deleverage its balance sheet.

The Emerging Strategic Trends

Let us check out the strategic routes that John Wood Group is adopting. In the new scenario, the company, which primarily serves the crude oil and natural gas industry, is diversifying into areas that are more sustainable in the long run. A key growth driver will be increased investment in chemicals and petrochemicals in the Middle East, particularly the UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The Middle East and the U.S. vie for the position of the low-cost location in petrochemical production. According to a study by the International Energy Agency (or IEA), petrochemicals may account for more than a third of the growth in world oil demand by 2030 and nearly half the growth by 2050.

The other emerging areas include renewable energy, automation solutions, and discrete markets like oil and gas, chemicals, and manufacturing. Renewable energy's robust growth in the U.S. is encouraging for the company, while government investment and urban infrastructure projects will drive growth in discrete markets. The company estimates that by 2050, almost 70% of the global population will live in urban areas, which will require significant infrastructure investment in the emerging economies. In the long term, the company's management believes increased funding for infrastructure projects in the U.S. will generate substantial growth opportunities.

In the medium term, the company sees potential in shale pipeline and facilities work in the midstream energy market. In chemicals and downstream, low-cost feedstocks and relatively strong global demand are driving investment in new capacity. In upstream, the growth prospect lies in early-stage, front-end engineering projects.

Now, given the trends showing in various facets of the global economy, let us see how John Wood is geared up to tackle the issues. Approximately 70% of the company's revenues are generated from design, construction, operations, maintenance, and project management activities. The company's Asset Solutions groups generate these revenue streams. The remaining 30% comes from higher-margin technical consultancy, which the company's Environment & Infrastructure Solutions and Specialist Technical Solutions groups produce. The company has already started to reduce its exposure to the upstream oil and gas market. In the medium to long term, it will focus on natural gas and infrastructure projects.

Changing Customer Base

Among John Wood's customers, the European customers are transitioning rapidly from oil & gas to renewable and other diversified operations, including carbon capturing. BP (NYSE:BP) is a leader in this process. Investors may note that the company's top 20 customers account for 40% of the company's sales. While these companies are operationally spread among upstream, midstream, and downstream, some of them also have significant U.S. government exposure and commitment. So, not only is the customer base changing but also the policy dynamics related to energy will continue to affect the company's performance in the coming years.

Asset Disposal

In August, the company sold its nuclear business for ~$305 million, which was in line with the company's earlier expectation to raise funds to reduce debt. The sale was a part of the company's policy to run businesses only where it can achieve a dominant position. The nuclear business, although performing strongly in the U.K., did not fit into the company's policy. The business, in 2018, had $464 million gross assets and generated $14.2 million earnings before tax. The sale, which was valued at 1.4x 2018 EBITDA, is higher than the company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.2x and, therefore, represents a profitable transaction for the company.

Earlier, on March 2019, WDGJF sold the conveyor systems business Terra Nova Technologies for $38 million. The transaction represented a multiple of 5.2x 2018 EBITDA. So, I would say, the company has been firmly on course in achieving the deleveraging target, which will strengthen its balance sheet and may improve the valuation in the short term.

Segment-wise Analysis

WDGJF's Environment & Infrastructure Solutions segment was quite prolific in 1H 2019 compared to a year ago. The segment revenue increased by 8%, while the adjusted EBITDA went up by 62% during this period. In comparison, the Asset Solutions EAAA segment revenue declined (7% down) in 1H 2019 compared to a year ago. Despite lower revenues, the adjusted EBITDA in the segment continued to improve (65% up) year-over-year in 1H 2019.

Positively affecting the sales and margin in Asset Solutions EAAA was growth in operation services in the Asia Pacific and robust activity in many international operations. In the EI&S segment, revenues benefited from increased government and industrial spending in the U.S. During the first half of the year, the company took up high-risk fixed-price contracts in capital projects, which inflated the operating margin.

Outlook For 2019

WDGJF's management expects revenues to increase by ~5% in FY2019 compared to the previous year. Higher activity in the downstream and chemical industry in the Gulf Coast and a rise in midstream activity are likely to result in higher revenues. More specifically, we can see the company's dealings with Saudi Aramco to increase in the Marjan field (located on the eastern coast of the Arabian Gulf) and an integrated energy complex. Also, the procurement and construction management activity on the TEVA biotech facility in Germany can increase. These factors will drive the Asset Solutions Americas segment in 2H 2019.

A strengthening environment activity in North and South America will benefit the E&IS segment in 2019. The company's backlog stayed steady as of June 30 compared to the beginning of the year and covers ~80% of the revenue. Because the company deals in short-cycle products and consultancy services, the management considers 80% backlog coverage to be sufficient for 2020 revenue visibility.

Coming back to margin, improved sales mix, and ~$60 million cost synergies from the AFW combination are likely to result in 8% higher EBITDA in FY2019 compared to a year ago. The management also expects a reduction in cash exceptional costs, including integration and onerous leases, which can translate into higher cash flow from operations in 2H 2019.

Dividend Yield

In the past year, WDGJF paid a dividend of $0.35 per share, which equates to a forward dividend yield of 8.03%. Its dividend has grown by 13.4% in the past five years.

Cash Flows And Debt Reduction Through Asset Sale

In 1H 2019, Wood Group's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $55 million, which was an 82% decrease compared to a year ago. Although revenues decreased by 3% only, the sharper fall in CFO reflects deterioration in working capital. Lower working capital reflects a delay in two cash receipts in the company's ASA segment and an adverse impact on the receivables facility.

The company's undrawn credit facilities amount to $1.13 billion. Roughly $754 million of its debt is due to expire between 2022 and 2031, while another $515 million would be due for repayment between 2021 and 2019.

Wood Group plans to reduce the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 1.5x. In comparison, the company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 2.5x on June 30, 2019. Through the nuclear business sale, the company fetched ~$305 million, which augurs well in bringing down leverage to the company's target.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Wood Group is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.1x. According to sell-side analysts' estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 6.3x. From FY2015 to FY2018, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 13.9x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

Wood Group's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper compared to peers, which implies the EBITDA is expected to improve more sharply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than the peers' (SAPMY, SBFFY, and CLB) average of 11.15x. So, the stock can be relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What's The Take On WDGJF?

Wood Group is gradually diversifying into areas that it believes are more sustainable in the long run, which includes servicing the chemicals and petrochemicals in the Middle East. Also, robust activity in the Asia Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico downstream sector can drive the company's growth in the medium-to-long-term. On top of that, increased government spending in the U.S. and Canada related to environment & infrastructure solutions can also benefit the company in the medium-to-long term.

Wood Group's debt level rose significantly following the AFW acquisition. However, the non-core asset disposal of the nuclear business is likely to help it achieve the deleverage target. While it may not offer high returns in the short-term, a diversified business portfolio can reduce risks typically associated with the energy companies. Investors can expect a steady dividend income from this stock.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In October, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.