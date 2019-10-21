Keppel Corporation: ROE Improvement Continues To Be A Work-In-Progress

The Property business continues to be the key earnings driver accounting for two-thirds of net profit for 9M2019, and Vietnam has been the fastest growing segment in recent years.

Singapore-listed Keppel Corporation (OTCPK:KPELY) (OTCPK:KPELF) [KEP:SP], a diversified conglomerate, currently trades at 0.96 times P/B based on its net asset value per share of S$6.06. Although there are positive developments for Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine and Property businesses recently outlined below, the company's annualized ROE of 6.1% for 9M2019 remains well below its mid-to-long term ROE target of 15%.

I arrive at a mid-term target price of S$7.88 for Keppel Corporation pegged to 1.3 times P/B. This implies a three-year total return CAGR of 13.6% including dividends for Keppel Corporation, assuming it can achieve its 15% ROE target by 2022. The key risk for the stock is a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to achieve its target ROE of 15%.

This is an update of my initiation article on Keppel Corporation published on July 25, 2019.

I will be focusing primarily on the Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine and Property businesses for the purpose of the article. The Property business accounted for 66% of the company's 9M2019 net profit. Although the Offshore & Marine business only accounted for a mere 3% of Keppel Corporation's net profit in 9M2019, the segment is expected to be a significant earnings contributor for the company in the future when the industry recovers from low crude oil prices and the oversupply of rigs.

Sete Brasil Settlement And Diversification Into Renewables Are Positives For The Offshore & Marine Business

There are two positives for Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business in recent months.

One is that Keppel Corporation announced on October 7, 2019 that the company has entered into a settlement agreement with Brazilian oil platforms and rigs maker Sete Brasil and its subsidiaries in relation to the Engineering, Procurement and Construction or EPC contracts for the construction of six semi-submersible drilling rigs. These six semi-submersible drilling rigs were contracted in 2012, but the construction of the rigs was suspended in 2015 as the oil & gas industry went into a downturn.

As part of the settlement agreement, British company Magni Partners will own the two rigs, Urca and Frade, which are about 92% and 70% completed respectively. Keppel Corporation is likely to be involved in works to complete the Urca and Frade rigs, and be compensated accordingly. Keppel Corporation will have full ownership of the other four rigs, Bracuhy, Portogalo, Mangaratiba and Botinas. In terms of construction progress, Mangaratiba and Botinas are less than 10% completed, while Bracuhy and Portogalo are about 40% and 21% completed respectively.

The undelivered rigs had been an overhang for Keppel Corporation prior to this. Keppel Corporation had previously made cumulative provisions amounting to S$476 million in relation to these six rigs, and there have been concerns if such provisions were sufficient. With the recent settlement agreement with Sete Brasil, Keppel Corporation reiterated at its 3Q2019 results briefing on October 18, 2019 that the S$476 million in provisions were "adequate and reasonable" but highlighted that it was premature to discuss the possibility of any write-backs.

If Keppel Corporation either manages to complete the construction of some of the four uncompleted rigs or collects part of the $260 million in debt owed by Magni Partners as a result of earlier work done on the Urca and Frade rigs, a write-back of some of its provisions seems likely going forward.

Another positive is that Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business continues to see a turnaround in performance supported by its diversification into renewables. The Offshore & Marine business achieved a net profit of S$18 million for 9M2019, versus a net loss of -S$38 million in 9M2018. The segment's net profit also improved +135% QoQ from S$3.6 million in 2Q2019 to S$8.5 million for 3Q2019, which included earnings recognition from new offshore wind projects secured in 1H2019 such as offshore wind farm substations and converter stations in Taiwan and Germany respectively.

In 2019 year-to-date, renewable energy projects and Liquefied Natural Gas/LNG projects accounted for almost 60% of the Offshore & Marine business' cumulative new contract wins of S$1.9 billion. Looking ahead, the prospects for new wins with respect to renewable energy projects and Liquefied Natural Gas/LNG projects are promising.

At the company's 3Q2019 results briefing on October 18, 2019, Keppel Corporation emphasized its confidence in the growth opportunities in these markets:

Although there are still challenges in certain segments of the oil and gas market, for example the drilling units, we continue to see opportunities in offshore renewables and the LNG market. There are still fresh enquiries going on in those markets, and we continue to chase them and improve the quality of our orderbook. We will make announcements when there is a material development in the new orders that is to come... If you look at renewables, offshore renewables, wind, the demand there is quite incredible if you believe the projections. Certainly, if you look at the enquiries we have been getting, this is a market which we believe will grow

While Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine Business used to be reliant on building offshore rigs and other oil-related production assets in the past, it has diversified its revenue streams in the past years to have an increasing proportion of gas solutions and renewable projects whose demand is less influenced by oil price.

Apart from upbeat management comments, a forward-looking indicator for the Offshore & Marine business is new headcount. Keppel Corporation indicated earlier that it targets to hire 1,800 new full-time employees for its offshore and marine business in 2019, which will be the first time that the company is growing its offshore and marine workforce since right-sizing started in late-2014 and early-2015. The Offshore & Marine business' year-to-date headcount increase was approximately 2,120, which exceeded earlier expectations of 1,800 new full-time employees.

Property Business Continues To Be Key Earnings Driver With Vietnam Being The Fastest Growing Segment

Keppel Corporation's Property business remains the key earnings driver, accounting for two-thirds of the company's 9M2019 net profit. 9M2019 property segment net profit was down -56% YoY to S$340 million, largely due to timing differences in revenue recognition, and the one-off gains from en-bloc sales of development projects and gains from the divestment of a commercial development in Beijing for 9M2018. The Property business sold approximately 3,520 homes in 9M2019, which represented a +12% YoY increase from 3,150 homes sold in 9M2018.

Going forward, Keppel Corporation has approximately S$3.1 billion of revenue (units sold but yet to be recognized) expected to be recognized between 4Q2019 and 2022. It also has a pipeline of 15,000 units ready for launch between 4Q2019 and 2021, which is more than three times its FY2018 home sales.

China and Vietnam were the most significant drivers of the Property business, accounting for 48% and 29% of segment net profit for 9M2019. These two markets also contributed the bulk of home sales, with 2,258 homes sold in China and 643 homes sold in Vietnam for the first nine months of 2019. While the China market's growth potential and importance is known and well understood by most investors, the Vietnamese property market is the growing star for Keppel Corporation's Property business and boasts attractive long-term growth prospects.

Keppel Corporation's Property business has a track record of having completed 3,000 units and 20 projects in Vietnam. It completed its first landed residential development in Ho Chi Minh City‎ or HCMC in 2007 and its first high-rise condominium in HCMC in 2012. The company has a residential land bank comprising 17,018 units, of which approximately 5,700 units are launch ready between 4Q2019 and 2021.

Keppel Corporation's Vietnam Residential Land Bank

Source: Keppel Corporation's 3Q2019 Presentation Slides

Keppel Corporation's Current Vietnam Projects Launched

Source: Keppel Corporation's 3Q2019 Presentation Slides

It also has a prime commercial portfolio with a Gross Floor Area or GFA of 405,600 sq m, of which 62% of GFA is still under development. These include existing commercial properties such as the 17,200 sq m office building Saigon Centre Ph 1 which was completed in 1996 and the 37,000 sq m shopping mall Estella Place which was recently completed in 2018. The upcoming mega project is Empire City, a mixed-used development, comprising 2,700 premium homes, 86,400 sq m of office space, 106,000 sq m of retail space, 35,000 sq m of hotels and 25,000 sq m of serviced apartments, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Keppel Corporation's Vietnam property business has been growing rapidly in the past few years, from earnings contribution of S$10 million and S$29 million in FY2015 and FY2016 respectively to S$134 million for FY2018.

According to research by Fitch Solutions, Vietnam's residential buildings sector is expected to grow by a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2028. In the longer-term, over half of Vietnam's population is expected to be living in cities by 2050. Foreign housing demand also remains significantly untapped, with under 500 of the 80,000 expatriates in Vietnam owning properties. Keppel Corporation's Property business in Vietnam is well-positioned to be a beneficiary of positive long-term housing demand in the country.

However, do note that the Property business is subject to regulatory risks. New project launches for developers in Vietnam were delayed due to a slowdown in licensing process for new projects as part of the government's anti-corruption campaign. There are indicators that licensing issues in Vietnam are being resolved, with 124 out of 150 projects in HCMC suspended for investigation earlier allowed to resume in May 2019.

ROE Improvement Target Is Still A Work-In-Progress

Keppel Corporation has set a 15% ROE target for the medium-to-long term, which is key to the stock's re-rating. Its annualized ROE was 6.1% for 9M2019, still quite a distance from its ROE target of 15%.

Keppel Corporation was trading in the 1.25-1.50 times P/B range between 2012 and 2016, when its ROE was in the mid-teens. If Keppel Corporation can meet its 15% ROE target, its valuation should be positively re-rated.

Keppel Corporation's Historical P/B Ratio

Source: Gurufocus

Keppel Corporation's Historical Trailing 12 Months Return on Equity or ROE

Source: Gurufocus

At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call, Keppel Corporation stressed that the 15% ROE target is achievable in the mid-to-long term:

We believe the 15% target ROE is achievable. When we first unveiled this target, we have said it is a medium to long-term target. We believe this is an achievable target for the Group. These are all stretch goals. But if you look at the Group's recent history, we have achieved returns well in excess of that. But of course, to get that 15%, all engines of the Group must be firing. Indeed, today I think if you look at some of the Group's businesses like Keppel Infrastructure, Keppel Capital etc, we are already hitting those targets. But of course, in order for the whole group to hit 15%, we would need to see KOM (Keppel Offshore & Marine) come up. We also would need to see Keppel Land (Property business segment) improve on its performance from last year, which is already quite good at 11%. All in all, we believe that this 15% can be achieved.

In line with management comments outlined above, the Offshore & Marine and Property business segments are key to Keppel Corporation's goal of achieving a 15% ROE, and investors should continue to monitor the performance of both businesses closely.

Valuation

Keppel Corporation trades 12.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 10.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of S$5.84 as of October 18, 2019.

It is also valued by the market at 0.96 times P/B based on its net asset value per share of S$6.06.

I arrive at a mid-term target price of S$7.88 for Keppel Corporation pegged to 1.3 times P/B. This implies a three-year total return CAGR of 13.6% including dividends for Keppel Corporation, assuming it can achieve its 15% ROE target by 2022.

In August 2019, Keppel Corporation initiated its first share repurchases in more than a year since July 2018. The company bought back 770,000 shares representing 0.04% of the company's outstanding shares at prices ranging from S$5.86 to S$5.95.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Keppel Corporation are a lower-than-expected amount of new order wins for its Offshore & Marine business, weaker-than-expected housing demand in the markets its Property business operates in, a further increase in financial leverage (net gearing of 0.88 times as of end-3Q2019) and a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to achieve its target ROE of 15%.

