Transocean Is Feeling The Pinch

RIG is now close to an attractive valuation again, and assuming oil prices remaining at appropriate levels. RIG is offering a chance to profit, especially below ~$4.15.

The offshore drilling sector is struggling, and even Transocean, which is the leader in this industry, is feeling the pinch.

Transocean released its fleet status report on October 17, 2019. The driller added only $75 million in new contracts, which is very low.

Transocean - The SemiSub Paul B Loyd Jr. Year Built: 2014 - Source: MarineTraffic

Investment Thesis

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) remains my first choice amongst the offshore drillers group, and the reason is quite apparent. The driller owns a record backlog estimated at $10.8 billion as of 10/17/2019, with numerous options that could add many more billions after the acquisition of Songa Offshore and, more recently, Ocean Rig UDW.

The nearest competitor, Valaris PLC (VAL), is showing a backlog under $3 billion now.

RIG had been my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector up until about two years. I have been reducing my position significantly since then, and I have explained many times why.

After reading some comments on my preceding article, I want to confirm to my new followers that I do not consider Transocean as a long-term investment. RIG is only an excellent tool to trade short-term volatility, which has been extreme the past several months.

However, I decided to keep a part of my long term position because I believe the company will be able to avoid any drastic financial restructuring. It will likely be able to improve its debt profile with increasing cash flow when the offshore drilling industry gets the meaningful recovery that has been announced but never really showed up. It is not something that will happen overnight. Still, for the ones who follow the oil sector, we can say that offshore drilling - especially the deepwater and ultra-deepwater segment - will get more interest in the coming years.

Finally, the stock is now close to an attractive valuation again and assuming oil prices remaining at appropriate levels. RIG is offering a chance to profit especially below ~$4.15 .

Complete Fleet Status as of October 17, 2019

The company's fleet status was released on October 17, 2019. Please, you can also look at my precedent fleet status update in September after Transocean indicated that the company canceled the two newbuild drillships inherited from the Ocean Rig acquisition (Crete and Santorini).

1. Rigs Under Construction

#Ultra-deepwater Drillships RIG K feet Delivery Contract End Day Rate K $ Location 1 JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1") 12/40 2Q'20 Available 2 Deepwater Titan ("1") 12/40 4Q'20+ 4Q21-4Q26 455 [Chevron (CVX)] US GoM

("1"): The company agreed with SembCorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2020. (Source: Transocean)

2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater

1 Deepwater Poseidon 2018 Ship 2/28 477 [Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B)] US GoM 2 Deepwater Pontus 2017 Ship 10/27 477 [Shell] US GoM 3 Deepwater Conqueror 2016 Ship 12/21 582 [Chevron] US GOM 4 Deepwater Proteus 2016 Ship 5/26 473 [Shell] US GoM 5 Deepwater Thalassa 2015 Ship 2/26 474 [Shell] US GoM 6 Deepwater Asgard 2014 Ship 12/19 185 [Murphy Oil (MUR)] US GoM 7 Deepwater Invictus 2014 Ship 1/20 1/20 - 3/20 3/20 - 4/20 N/D N/D N/D [BHP Billiton (BHP)] US GoM/Trinidad/GoM 3x1Y opt. 8 Discoverer Inspiration 2010 Ship 3/20 564 [Chevron] US GOM 9 Discoverer India 2010 Ship 12/19 12/19 - 4/20 135 170 [Burullus] Egypt 10 Dhirubhai DW KG1 2009 Ship 11/19 11/19-11/20 124 127 [Reliance] India 11 Dhirubhai DW KG2 2010 Ship 8/19-6/20 260 [CNOOC-Chevron] China/Australia 12 Petrobras 10000 2009 Ship 2/20 3/20-2/21 3/21-9/21 298 307 316 [Petrobras (PBR)] Brazil 13 Deepwater Nautilus 2000 SemiSub 11/19 1/20 -2/20 N/D 175 [Shell] Malaysia/Brunei 14 GSF Development Driller I 2005 Ship 3/20 3/20 -10/20 209 217 [Chevron] Australia 4x2m opt. 15 GSF Development Driller III 2009 Ship 2/20 192 [Exxon Mobil (XOM)] Equatorial Guinea 3 x 6m options 16 Ocean Rig Skyros 2013 ship 9/21 573 [Total (TOT)] Angola Three options 17 Ocean Rig Corcovado 2011 ship 5/21 195 [Petrobras] Brazil 18 Ocean Rig Mykonos 2011 ship 5/21 215 [Petrobras] Brazil

3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater

None active.

4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh-Environment

High-specification floaters: Harsh-environment (7) 1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000' Contract End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean Leader 1987-1997 - SemiSub 4 G 11/19 3/20-6/20 N/D N/D [Hurricane Energy (OTCPK: HRCXF)/Premier Oil (OTCPK: PMOIF)] UKNS 1-month option 2 Paul B. Loyd, JR 1990 - SemiSub 10/19 2/20 - 3/20 3/20 - 9/20 N/D 160 205 [BP plc (BP)] [Hurrican Energy] UK NS 3 Transocean Arctic 1986 - SemiSub 5/20 N/D [DEA Norge] Norway 3m opt. 4 Henry Goodrich 1985-2007 - SemiSub 11/19 275 [Husky Oil (OTCPK: HUSKF)] Canada 5 Transocean Spitsbergen 2010 - SemiSub 10/19 - 6/22 ~250 [Equinor] NNS 6x1m opt. 6 Transocean Barents 2009 - SemiSub 9/19 262 [Suncor Energy (SU)] Canada 7 Songa Enabler 2016 - SemiSub 3/24 438-425 [Statoil] Norway NS 8 Songa Encourage 2016 - SemiSub 11/23 434 - 421 [Statoil] Norway NS 9 Songa Endurance 2015 - SemiSub 6/23 492-478 [Statoil] Norway NS 10 Songa Equinox 2015 - SemiSub 12/22 492-478 [Statoil] Norway NS 11 Leiv Eiriksson 2001 - SemiSub 10/19-1/20 N/D N/D [Lundin (OTCPK: LNDNF)] [ConocoPhillips (COP)] Norway 12 Transocean Norge (ex-West Rigel) Transocean owns 33% 9/19 - 3/20 ~ N/D [Equinor] Norway

5. Midwater Floaters

Midwater floater: (21) 1,000'-3,600'/25,000' Ship or Semi Contract Start/End Current Day Rate K $ Location 1 Transocean 712 1983 Semi 1/21 134.5 [ConocoPhillips] UK NS

6 - Stacked and Idle Rigs

Cold-stacked rigs Name Year Built Contract End Location 1 Discoverer Spirit 2000 3/15 Trinidad and Tobago 2 Discoverer Enterprise 1999 9/15 US GOM 3 Sedco 714 1997 11/15 North Sea 4 Polar Pioneer 1985 12/15 Canada 5 Sedco 711 1982 1/16 North Sea 6 GSF Development Driller II 2005 1/16 North Sea 7 Discoverer Champion 2011 2/16 GoM 8 Discoverer Deep Seas 2001 2/16 GoM 9 Discoverer Americas 2009 4/16 North Sea 10 Songa Dee 1984 9/16 Norway 11 Discoverer Luanda 2010 2/18 12 Ocean Rig Athena 2014 3/17 Spain 13 Ocean Rig Mylos 2013 9/16 Spain 14 Ocean Rig Olympia 2011 4/16 Spain 15 Ocean Rig Apollo 2015 5/16 16 Discoverer Clear Leader 2009 6/19 Rigs Idles 1 Deepwater Orion (Ex-Ocean Rig Poseidon) 2011 2011 10/19

Fleet Analysis Snapshot

Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:

Total UDW Deepwater semi-subs HE Deepwater Semi-subs. Midwaters Number of Rig operating 31 0 12 1 Cold-stacked/idle 17 12 2 2 2 New build rigs - no contract 1 1 0 0 0 New build rigs with a firm contract 1 1 0 0 0 Total 50 32 2 13 3

Fleet status/revenues in graphs

The backlog distribution per quarter stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell and Ex-Statoil now Equinor through the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.

I have estimated the backlog at $759 million for the remaining of 2019 (please see graphs below).

The total backlog is $10.8 billion as of October 17, 2019. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.

I have estimated that Shell activity represents 46.3% of the total backlog of the company ($5.0 billion).

Note: Those contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them ultra-safe.

The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog.

The five drillships involved were Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 70.2% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly in the North Sea) increased to 28.9% of the total backlog as of October 17, 2019.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

This new fleet status was considered "weak," and it is difficult to see any positive in the report.

The backlog addition since July totaled $75 million, which is ridiculously low. Only three rigs were awarded new contracts (The Semisub Paul B Loyd Jr, The drillship discoverer India and the Drillship Deepwater Nautilus).

Also, the Deepwater Asgard, Deepwater Invictus, the GSF Development Driller I, and the Transocean Spitsbergen experienced some minor changes, and the Ocean Rig Poseidon now called the Deepwater Orion had been idled since early this month (please look at the table).

Last month, Transocean canceled the two high-specification ultra-deepwater drillships, the 7th-generation Ocean Rig Santorini and the 8th-generation Ocean Rig Crete, under construction at the Geoje Samsung shipyard in South Korea. The two rigs' estimated delivery was in 3Q 2019 and 3Q 2020, respectively. It was good news. Transocean said:

Upon relinquishment of the drillships, Transocean’s indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries will not make further payments to SHI under the construction contracts.The total estimated future costs associated with the delivery and placing the drillships into service would have been approximately $1.1 billion, which includes future payments to SHI under the construction contracts and costs related to spares, materials, and supplies, and to the commissioning and mobilization of the rigs.

As I said earlier, Transocean is the most likely candidate to survive this unprecedented drought, mainly because of the company's substantial backlog. However, the acquisition of Ocean Rig has complicated the debt issue.

Net debt was $7.484 billion as of June 30, 2019, which was a 5.2% increase from $7.094 billion the same quarter a year ago.

While the debt is not a terrible concern for the mid-term, it is a weakness for the company struggling with lower revenues and a weakening outlook. Thus, it is the main reason why I do not consider wise to invest long term.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with the TA interpretation provided by Finviz, and unfortunately, it is often the case. I see a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $4.60 and line support (double bottom) at around $4.

The short-term strategy is to sell above $4.60, about 40% or more of your position, and accumulate again when RIG gets closer to $4.

However, the descending triangle pattern here is an intermediate pattern near its apex. It means that a potential breakout (up or down) may occur shortly. The bearish outlook is that the stock selloff with high volume and support at $4 cannot hold. It could happen if oil prices drop precipitously or the economy shows signs of weakness.

On the other hand, if oil prices get a boost due to any potential disruption in the Middle East, RIG could experience a decisive breakout to the upside and eventually retest $6.50.

