Transocean Is Feeling The Pinch

Transocean - The SemiSub Paul B Loyd Jr. Year Built: 2014 - Source: MarineTraffic
Investment Thesis
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) remains my first choice amongst the offshore drillers group, and the reason is quite apparent. The driller owns a record backlog estimated at $10.8 billion as of 10/17/2019, with numerous options that could add many more billions after the acquisition of Songa Offshore and, more recently, Ocean Rig UDW.
The nearest competitor, Valaris PLC (VAL), is showing a backlog under $3 billion now.
RIG had been my most significant long-term investment in the offshore drilling sector up until about two years. I have been reducing my position significantly since then, and I have explained many times why.
After reading some comments on my preceding article, I want to confirm to my new followers that I do not consider Transocean as a long-term investment. RIG is only an excellent tool to trade short-term volatility, which has been extreme the past several months.
However, I decided to keep a part of my long term position because I believe the company will be able to avoid any drastic financial restructuring. It will likely be able to improve its debt profile with increasing cash flow when the offshore drilling industry gets the meaningful recovery that has been announced but never really showed up. It is not something that will happen overnight. Still, for the ones who follow the oil sector, we can say that offshore drilling - especially the deepwater and ultra-deepwater segment - will get more interest in the coming years.
Finally, the stock is now close to an attractive valuation again and assuming oil prices remaining at appropriate levels. RIG is offering a chance to profit especially below ~$4.15 .
Complete Fleet Status as of October 17, 2019
The company's fleet status was released on October 17, 2019. Please, you can also look at my precedent fleet status update in September after Transocean indicated that the company canceled the two newbuild drillships inherited from the Ocean Rig acquisition (Crete and Santorini).
1. Rigs Under Construction
|#Ultra-deepwater Drillships
|RIG
|K feet
|Delivery
|Contract End
|
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|JSPL Ultra-deep Espadon TBN 1 ("1")
|12/40
|2Q'20
|Available
|2
|
Deepwater Titan
("1")
|12/40
|4Q'20+
|4Q21-4Q26
|455
|
[Chevron (CVX)]
US GoM
("1"): The company agreed with SembCorp Marine's subsidiary, Jurong Shipyard, to enhance the two newbuild drillships by increasing the hook load capacity to three million pounds. With the upgrade, the company has further delayed the delivery dates on each rig. The drillships are expected to be delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2020.
(Source: Transocean)
2. High-Specification Floaters: Ultra-Deepwater
|1
|
Deepwater Poseidon
2018
|Ship
|
2/28
|
477
|
US GoM
|2
|
Deepwater Pontus
2017
|Ship
|
10/27
|
477
|
[Shell]
US GoM
|3
|
Deepwater Conqueror
2016
|Ship
|12/21
|582
|
[Chevron]
US GOM
|4
|
Deepwater Proteus
2016
|Ship
|
5/26
|
473
|
[Shell]
US GoM
|5
|
Deepwater Thalassa
2015
|Ship
|
2/26
|
474
|
[Shell]
US GoM
|6
|
Deepwater Asgard
2014
|Ship
|
12/19
|
185
|
[Murphy Oil (MUR)]
US GoM
|7
|
Deepwater Invictus
2014
|Ship
|
1/20
1/20 - 3/20
3/20 - 4/20
|
N/D
N/D
N/D
|
[BHP Billiton (BHP)]
US GoM/Trinidad/GoM
3x1Y opt.
|8
|
Discoverer Inspiration
2010
|
Ship
|
3/20
|
564
|
[Chevron]
US GOM
|9
|
Discoverer India
2010
|
Ship
|
12/19
12/19 - 4/20
|
135
170
|
[Burullus]
Egypt
|10
|
Dhirubhai DW KG1
2009
|Ship
|
11/19
11/19-11/20
|
124
127
|
[Reliance]
India
|11
|
Dhirubhai DW KG2
2010
|Ship
|
8/19-6/20
|
260
|
[CNOOC-Chevron]
China/Australia
|12
|
Petrobras 10000
2009
|Ship
|
2/20
3/20-2/21
3/21-9/21
|
298
307
316
|
[Petrobras (PBR)]
Brazil
|13
|
Deepwater Nautilus
2000
|SemiSub
|
11/19
1/20 -2/20
|
N/D
175
|
[Shell]
Malaysia/Brunei
|14
|
GSF Development Driller I
2005
|Ship
|
3/20
3/20 -10/20
|
209
217
|
[Chevron]
Australia
4x2m opt.
|15
|
GSF Development Driller III
2009
|Ship
|
2/20
|
192
|
[Exxon Mobil (XOM)]
Equatorial Guinea
3 x 6m options
|16
|
Ocean Rig Skyros
2013
|ship
|
9/21
|
573
|
[Total (TOT)]
Angola
Three options
|17
|
Ocean Rig Corcovado
2011
|ship
|
5/21
|
195
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
|18
|
Ocean Rig Mykonos
2011
|ship
|
5/21
|
215
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
3. High-Specification Floaters: Deepwater
None active.
4. High-Specification Semi-Submersibles: Harsh-Environment
|
High-specification floaters: Harsh-environment (7)
1,500'-10,000'/25,000'-30,000'
|
Contract
End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
Transocean Leader
1987-1997 - SemiSub
4 G
|
11/19
3/20-6/20
|
N/D
N/D
|
[Hurricane Energy (OTCPK: HRCXF)/Premier Oil (OTCPK: PMOIF)]
UKNS
1-month option
|2
|
Paul B. Loyd, JR
1990 - SemiSub
|
10/19
2/20 - 3/20
3/20 - 9/20
|
N/D
160
205
|
[BP plc (BP)]
[Hurrican Energy]
UK NS
|3
|
Transocean Arctic
1986 - SemiSub
|
5/20
|
N/D
|
[DEA Norge]
Norway
3m opt.
|4
|
Henry Goodrich
1985-2007 - SemiSub
|
11/19
|
275
|
[Husky Oil (OTCPK: HUSKF)]
Canada
|5
|
Transocean Spitsbergen
2010 - SemiSub
|
10/19 - 6/22
|
~250
|
[Equinor]
NNS
6x1m opt.
|6
|
Transocean Barents
2009 - SemiSub
|
9/19
|
262
|
[Suncor Energy (SU)]
Canada
|7
|
Songa Enabler
2016 - SemiSub
|3/24
|
438-425
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|8
|
Songa Encourage
2016 - SemiSub
|11/23
|
434 - 421
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|9
|
Songa Endurance
2015 - SemiSub
|6/23
|
492-478
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|10
|
Songa Equinox
2015 - SemiSub
|
12/22
|
492-478
|
[Statoil]
Norway NS
|11
|
Leiv Eiriksson
2001 - SemiSub
|
10/19-1/20
|
N/D
N/D
|
[Lundin (OTCPK: LNDNF)]
[ConocoPhillips (COP)]
Norway
|12
|
Transocean Norge (ex-West Rigel)
Transocean owns 33%
|
9/19 - 3/20 ~
|
N/D
|
[Equinor]
Norway
5. Midwater Floaters
|
Midwater floater: (21)
1,000'-3,600'/25,000'
|Ship or Semi
|
Contract
Start/End
|
Current
Day Rate
K $
|Location
|1
|
Transocean 712
1983
|Semi
|
1/21
|
134.5
|
[ConocoPhillips]
UK NS
6 - Stacked and Idle Rigs
|Cold-stacked rigs
|Name
|Year Built
|
Contract End
|Location
|1
|Discoverer Spirit
|2000
|3/15
|Trinidad and Tobago
|2
|Discoverer Enterprise
|1999
|9/15
|US GOM
|3
|Sedco 714
|1997
|11/15
|North Sea
|4
|Polar Pioneer
|1985
|12/15
|Canada
|5
|Sedco 711
|1982
|1/16
|North Sea
|6
|GSF Development Driller II
|2005
|1/16
|North Sea
|7
|Discoverer Champion
|2011
|2/16
|GoM
|8
|Discoverer Deep Seas
|2001
|2/16
|GoM
|9
|Discoverer Americas
|2009
|4/16
|North Sea
|10
|Songa Dee
|1984
|9/16
|Norway
|11
|Discoverer Luanda
|2010
|2/18
|12
|Ocean Rig Athena
|2014
|3/17
|Spain
|13
|Ocean Rig Mylos
|2013
|9/16
|Spain
|14
|Ocean Rig Olympia
|2011
|4/16
|Spain
|15
|Ocean Rig Apollo
|2015
|5/16
|16
|Discoverer Clear Leader
|2009
|6/19
|Rigs Idles
|1
|
Deepwater Orion (Ex-Ocean Rig Poseidon)
2011
|2011
|10/19
Fleet Analysis Snapshot
Rig fleet per category (minus recently scrapped rigs or held for sale) - No Jack-ups:
|Total
|UDW
|
Deepwater
semi-subs
|HE Deepwater Semi-subs.
|Midwaters
|Number of Rig operating
|31
|0
|12
|1
|Cold-stacked/idle
|17
|12
|2
|2
|2
|New build rigs - no contract
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New build rigs with a firm contract
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|50
|32
|2
|13
|3
Fleet status/revenues in graphs
The backlog distribution per quarter stretches until 2028 due to long-term firm contracts signed with Shell and Ex-Statoil now Equinor through the acquisition of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig.
I have estimated the backlog at $759 million for the remaining of 2019 (please see graphs below).
The total backlog is $10.8 billion as of October 17, 2019. The graph below shows the yearly distribution.
I have estimated that Shell activity represents 46.3% of the total backlog of the company ($5.0 billion).
Note: Those contracts are firm, and if terminated for convenience, Transocean will be compensated by an amount above 80% of the total backlog remaining, making them ultra-safe.
The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's backlog on the total RIG backlog.
The five drillships involved were Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.
Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 70.2% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly in the North Sea) increased to 28.9% of the total backlog as of October 17, 2019.
Conclusion and Technical Analysis
This new fleet status was considered "weak," and it is difficult to see any positive in the report.
The backlog addition since July totaled $75 million, which is ridiculously low. Only three rigs were awarded new contracts (The Semisub Paul B Loyd Jr, The drillship discoverer India and the Drillship Deepwater Nautilus).
Also, the Deepwater Asgard, Deepwater Invictus, the GSF Development Driller I, and the Transocean Spitsbergen experienced some minor changes, and the Ocean Rig Poseidon now called the Deepwater Orion had been idled since early this month (please look at the table).
Last month, Transocean canceled the two high-specification ultra-deepwater drillships, the 7th-generation Ocean Rig Santorini and the 8th-generation Ocean Rig Crete, under construction at the Geoje Samsung shipyard in South Korea. The two rigs' estimated delivery was in 3Q 2019 and 3Q 2020, respectively. It was good news. Transocean said:
Upon relinquishment of the drillships, Transocean’s indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries will not make further payments to SHI under the construction contracts.The total estimated future costs associated with the delivery and placing the drillships into service would have been approximately $1.1 billion, which includes future payments to SHI under the construction contracts and costs related to spares, materials, and supplies, and to the commissioning and mobilization of the rigs.
As I said earlier, Transocean is the most likely candidate to survive this unprecedented drought, mainly because of the company's substantial backlog. However, the acquisition of Ocean Rig has complicated the debt issue.
Net debt was $7.484 billion as of June 30, 2019, which was a 5.2% increase from $7.094 billion the same quarter a year ago.
While the debt is not a terrible concern for the mid-term, it is a weakness for the company struggling with lower revenues and a weakening outlook. Thus, it is the main reason why I do not consider wise to invest long term.
Technical Analysis
I do not agree with the TA interpretation provided by Finviz, and unfortunately, it is often the case. I see a descending triangle pattern with line resistance at $4.60 and line support (double bottom) at around $4.
The short-term strategy is to sell above $4.60, about 40% or more of your position, and accumulate again when RIG gets closer to $4.
However, the descending triangle pattern here is an intermediate pattern near its apex. It means that a potential breakout (up or down) may occur shortly. The bearish outlook is that the stock selloff with high volume and support at $4 cannot hold. It could happen if oil prices drop precipitously or the economy shows signs of weakness.
On the other hand, if oil prices get a boost due to any potential disruption in the Middle East, RIG could experience a decisive breakout to the upside and eventually retest $6.50.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!
Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I still hold part of my long term position but I trade short term RIG for the last two years.