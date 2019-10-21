Rayonier Advanced Materials: Probabilistic Upside, Tariff Abatement Would Help Valuation

Improvement is possible, but far from certain, there is probabilistic upside but also clear risk, positions should be sized accordingly.

However, the clock is ticking, the company needs improved business performance before 2022 to avoid the debt holders most likely taking control.

Long-term the business is likely worth well above its current trading value (closer to $15/share), but near term cash flow constraints may mean equity holders never see that value.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) is suffering from tariffs with both China and Canada on top of other one-off factors in 2019. It likely needs a reduction in or elimination of tariffs in order to retain value for equity holders. Recent management actions in terms of asset sales, dividend cuts and pricing improvements are necessary. However, these initiatives may not be sufficient in the content of all segments of the business seeing challenges and only temporary relief from a covenant breach. RYAM is currently a highly speculative investment with a real risk of a total loss. That said, there is upside should business results normalize but this is a speculative trade and positions should be sized accordingly.

I wrote in May that Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) may have a rough 2019, that turned out to be an understatement. The company has been hit by further tariffs, flooding and an incident with one of its production sites. This is in addition to more general market weakness. However, I also noted that the company had valuation support, and that still appears true but now only on a probabilistic basis. It is also quite possible the company trades to zero in certain scenarios.

Covenant Breach Likely Mitigated Until 2021

If there's one thing that should worry equity investors it is a covenant breach. If a company is not meeting its debt agreements, that can put bondholders in the driving seat. That can disadvantage equity holders. At the extreme they can get wiped out, but rights issues, dividend cuts and other scenarios are all possible.

RYAM stated earlier this year that covenants may be breached, however fortunately it has obtained relief until 2021. So this issue is somewhat mitigated for now, though there are still looser covenants in place and the interest rate is likely to be higher. Nonetheless, in September RYAM eliminated its dividend.

Asset Sale

In August RYAM announced the sale of a Canadian pulp mill, expected to close before the end of the year. They are receiving $175M for the plant, representing 6.5x 3-year average EBITDA of $27M. This disposal helps with debt paydown and focuses RYAM on more value-added segments.

Pricing

On a positive, note the company is being impacted by tariffs, but recently announced a 6% price increase for its cellulose specialty products. Still this should be set against the backdrop of a weak pricing environment for most core product lines in 2019 (below).

RYAM July 2019 Presentation

Where We Stand

So as a result of all these moving parts, where is RYAM today? We'll come at this in two ways. First looking at base rates for valuation, saying that the future will be similar to the average of the past 5 years and secondly trying to forecast specifically what 2019 will look like.

Base Rates

Below we can look at the last 5 years of data (below from 10K). Interestingly, FCF and net income both come in very close to $120M on a 5-year view ($120M for FCF, $122M for net income). On a 10x multiple that suggest a $1.2B market cap. EBITDA averages $261M which on 8x suggest an $2.1B EV, less $1.1B of net debt, that implies a $0.9B market cap. Where's the market cap today? $0.25B. Clearly the market doesn't see the future being at all like the past on this simple analysis. Of course, this is a simple analysis that ignores the significant Tembec purchase etc. so let's dig in to 2019 below.

Source: RYAM 10K

2019/2020 Trends

We can also, taking a different approach, estimate the trend in EBITDA based on H1 results and management commentary. Note this assumes corporate and other costs are unchanged.

2018 Adjusted EBITDA $364M EBITDA decline in High Purity Cellulose - HPC -$85M EBITDA decline in Forest Products -$48M EBITDA decline in Pulp -$52M EBITDA decline in Paper -$16M 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (Est.) $163M Sales of Mutane (with $175M cash in) -$24M Rebound on certain H1 2019 issues (flooding, boiler failure) +$21M Improvement on pricing relative to 2019 (approx.) +$60M Strategic pillars contribution (approx.) +$20M 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (Est.) $240M

Liquidity Issues

Nonetheless, at this point the question is not so much the valuation, but cashflow. Interest costs are $65M, capex $130M and cash taxes are perhaps $20M for 2019. That's $215M of cash expenses below EBITDA.

Against $163M of adjusted EBITDA for 2019 that suggests a $59M cash outflow for 2019 when $7M of debt repayments are added. Fortunately, the expected $175M asset sale will help keep overall cashflow (temporarily) positive for 2019 on these projections assuming it closes in Q4 as planned.

For 2020 the expected rebound in operating performance does not solve the problem necessarily. $20M of debt repayments are added, though capex may come in $20M-$30M lower than 2019. As a result cash expenses below EBITDA may remain around $215M. As such, 2020 should see a return to a low level of positive cash flow should pricing improve as seems probable. The next big debt repayment is in 2022, which clearly cannot be met from current levels of cashflow trending around break even. Of course, even in the best case here there is very little cushion for stock holders.

A Rebound Before 2022?

So the question for RYAM is whether a meaningful bounce in EBITDA occurs before 2022. Long-term history firmly suggests it may and we may be close to the point of maximum pessimism. Historical analysis implies 2019 is likely to be substantially worse than the past 5 years and hence maybe 2020 may represent more of a rebound than I'm currently projecting above and is highly likely to be an improvement on 2019.

Nonetheless, to be in control of its own destiny RYAM needs a marked improvement in results. If things do not improve it is quite possible the equity is worthless. With $1.1B of net debt today, the company ideally needs to hit closer to $300M of EBITDA to have a good shot at a favorable debt refinancing in 2022. The clock is ticking.

The Upside Case From Ending Tariffs

RYAM is currently impacted with tariffs both with Canada and China. Should these end, sales will very likely improve. Moreover, the ending of sales disputes with Canada has resulted in cash payments to producers to refund tariffs, so a double benefit is possible on Canada tariffs. Better sales in future and recovery of some past losses. However, the company not only needs this scenario, it needs it to occur on a 1-2 year view.

Conclusion

2019 is a bleak year for RYAM. The company may need relief from tariffs, or some other material upside case, to remain a going concern. Furthermore, with a large debt repayment due in 2022 and tight cash flow even before then things are tight.

There is clear valuation support on a medium-term view against typical business performance. However, performance is currently well below typical, eating into cashflow, and the longer that continues the more likely it is that the company becomes owned by the debt-holders.

Essentially one is left with a probabilistic valuation. Yes, the stock is likely worth approximately $15 as a going concern, but dilution or transfer of ownership to debt holders is possible. Either way, ~$4/share is unlikely to be a sustainable valuation.

Scenario Valuation Probability Company unable to recover before 2022 $0/share 50% Company resumes normal EBITDA of $300M+ prior to 2022 (likely due to ending of tariffs) $15/share 50% Resulting weighted average valuation $7.50/share

Note: at a current price of $4.24 the market is implying a <30% chance that RYAM remains a going concern over the medium-term.

So it does appear RYAM has probabilistic upside at these levels, but we really need to see some abatement on tariffs or a major turnaround on business performance in short order for this stock to really work. Both outcomes are uncertain. There is upside, but also high risk with a current investment in RYAM. We can though say with a degree confidence that 2020 should be a better year than 2019 and that alone may help the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.