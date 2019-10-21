Atlassian: Revenue Growth Rates Set To Decelerate

Atlassian (TEAM) has been one of the four large-cap leaders among the Software Sector (IGV) with an incredible performance in the past three years. Atlassian's stock has gained 330% since the 2016 election, outperforming the other three leaders ServiceNow (NOW), Salesforce.com (CRM), and Adobe (ADBE) by a hefty amount. While this outperformance has been justified given its 170% growth in earnings per share [EPS] in the same period, the stock has been expensive since its Q2 highs at $150.00 per share. The consensus is now that the stock is a buy after this sharp 20% correction, but I believe the stock has corrected for a good reason. Not only is Atlassian's valuation a little frothy, but the company's revenue growth rates are likely to decelerate. This is a deadly combination for growth stocks, and the company has its work cut out for it going forward. A bounce is possible after a sharp drop from the highs, but I believe 15% rallies or larger will present selling opportunities for investors.

Source: TC2000.com

Atlassian has been the software behemoth over the past few years, outperforming its industry group by a ratio of 3 to 1 since the 2016 Presidential Election. While the Software Sector has gained 86% in the period, Atlassian has put up an incredible 330% return. Even more impressive is that this figure is as of Friday's close after a 20% correction from the highs. If going by the stock's July highs, the stock was up 450% in the nearly three-year period. The company's annual revenue has grown from $457 million in FY-2016 to $1.21 billion in FY-2019. The company has managed to sustain a 35-45% quarterly revenue growth rate during the period, and revenue growth came in at 36% for the most recent quarter. These figures are incredible for a company of Atlassian's size and are well above the growth rates of the other software leaders in its cohort group discussed above. However, all great things eventually come to an end, and revenue growth rates are looking like they might slip going forward for the company. Let's take a look at growth metrics below:

Source: YCharts.com

Looking at a chart of Atlassian's annual earnings per share, the company has an incredible earnings trend that continues to go from lower left to upper right. The company has managed to grow annual EPS by over 1,500% from FY-2013 to FY-2019, and FY-2020 earnings estimates are currently sitting at $1.01. If the company hits these estimates, this will translate to 18% growth in annual EPS year-over-year. These are exceptional numbers for a company of Atlassian's size, and this meets my criteria for growth stocks of 12% growth in annual earnings per share or better. This earnings trend is most impressive as the company has managed to put up new highs in annual EPS every single year since FY-2013. While quite premature in nature, FY-2021 estimates are sitting at $1.32 currently, forecasting 20% plus earnings growth from the FY-2020 estimates. These growth metrics are what an investor wants to see out of a company, and there are absolutely no red flags here. From strictly an earnings standpoint, Atlassian makes for an excellent candidate to buy the dips, and tuck away.

Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart

However, if we dig into the company's revenue growth rates, we do see a minor red flag. Atlassian's quarterly revenue has seen an average growth of 35-45% over the past three years, with the most recent fiscal Q1 2020 results coming in at 35.9% year-over-year. The minor issue is that the Q2 2020 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $382.1 million, and this will represent only 28% growth year-over-year from last year's $299.0 million in Q2 2019. While deceleration is inevitable, this would represent an 800 basis point deceleration from the 36% in the most recent quarter. It is worth noting that revenue growth rates have already been decelerating for the past year, from mid 40% levels to high 30% levels. However, none of this deceleration has been material as it's been in the magnitude of 100 to 200 basis points. This deceleration going forward of 800 basis points is material, and therefore, the company is going to need a strong beat on its Q2 2020 results.

The blue line in the below chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend. As we can see, this deceleration is not only hitting the quarterly numbers, but it's also expected to affect the two-quarter average. The two-quarter average revenue growth rate will slip from 36% in the most recent results to 32% for Q2 2020. For this reason, investors are going to want to see Atlassian report a minimum of $394.7 million in their Q2 2020 results to dodge a quarter of material deceleration.

Given that the estimates currently sit at $382.1 million, this won't be an easy feat to accomplish. This would require a top-line beat of nearly $13 million. A miss on the $382.1 million estimates would put the potential for a test of the support level near $92.00 on the table.

Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart

To summarize, Atlassian is firing on all cylinders from an earnings growth standpoint, but revenue growth rates are beginning to slip. The company has managed to trounce earnings estimates for the past several years, but this is a less easy feat to accomplish when working with decelerating top-line growth. Based on this, the stock certainly has more risks here than it did on prior pullbacks. Decelerating revenue growth rates coupled with an expensive valuation can be a headwind for a stock medium term. Unfortunately, Atlassian's incredible growth has forced it to go up against difficult year-over-year comps over the next couple of quarters. For this reason, I don't believe that investors should be in a rush to buy the dip.

Source: TC2000.com

Taking a look at the technicals above, we can see a minor change of character on the weekly chart. As can be seen above, the 40-week moving average has provided almost immediate support on previous tests, but this test has seen much more lethargic price action. While previous drops to this red line saw a bounce develop almost immediately, this test has seen Atlassian lose its 40-week moving average, and we've seen a more lukewarm response from buyers. The first break of a 40-week moving average after a multi-year uptrend is not a sell signal, but it is a red flag.

Source: TC2000.com

Zooming out on the weekly chart, we can see that drop has left the stock right on its long-term uptrend line, and this is a must defend level for the bulls. Past tests of this uptrend line have been great buying opportunities, but this trend line test has shown up with larger volume than past ones. This often suggests we are seeing distribution. Distribution is defined as institutional selling to unsuspecting retail investors. The below chart shows that this multi-year uptrend began with huge accumulation and record volume, as well as supportive buying towards the lows after its IPO. This recent selling pressure is the highest dollar and share volume we've seen since this uptrend began. This high volume of nearly three times average last week is typically due to institutional selling pressure and profit-taking by bigger funds. Based on the fact that they are massive sellers at $120.00 through $125.00, I would expect them to become sellers if the stock rallies back to $130.00.

Source: TC2000.com

Taking a look at a daily chart, we can see that the stock is sitting right near strong support at $111.00 on a weekly close and found support right near this level last week. The issue, however, is that the stock now has strong resistance at $131.00 on a weekly close. Any rallies that cannot get back above $131.00 for two consecutive weekly closes can be considered as noise and just oversold bounces. If I were holding Atlassian and hadn't taken profits, I would be using a rally to the $128.00-135.00 area to lighten up on my position. This is because the first instance of high selling volume for a stock rarely bottoms out a stock medium-term. Instead, the stock will typically head lower as more funds clear out positions. As long as the bulls defend $111.00 on a weekly close, there's no reason to entertain a test of the $92.00 support level. However, a weekly close below $111.00 opens up the potential for a larger correction down to the $92.00 level.

Source: TC2000.com

Source: YCharts.com

To summarize, I do not see this drop in Atlassian as nearly as attractive, compared to the last tests of its long-term uptrend line. While previous tests were excellent buying opportunities for investors, this recent drop is more suited for trading or waiting for lower prices. I believe that a rally to the $128.00 - $135.00 level would provide investors with an opportunity to lighten up positions, or take profits if they bought the dip. Atlassian has a lofty valuation at 21.9x price to sales even after this drop, and this is much more expensive than the company's price to sales ratio of 12.1x, and 16.3x, at previous tests of this uptrend line. Atlassian is an exceptional growth stock, but buying the dip on expensive growth stocks can be a tricky proposition. Atlassian investors should be looking for $380.0 million or better on the Q2 2020 revenue numbers, or the stock will become much more susceptible to a deeper correction.

