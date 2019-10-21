More Gains Coming In Kansas City Southern

We are of the belief that the more opportunities we have at any given time, the more potential profit our portfolio can make. We never can underestimate the importance of keeping our positions small. The above statement is so important in larger accounts. Why? Because it is far easier to increase the size of a respective trade when the capital is there to do so. We never let ourselves think in dollar amounts in our trading but instead in percentages. We know that if we can stick to an iron clad rule where we only risk 1 to 2% on every trade, then we have half the battle won already.

In fact, we believe that one needs to work much harder in a larger account in order to keep position sizes as small as possible. The key here is that more ideas invariably lead to more trades which then should result in an array of small positions ideally across multiple asset classes.

Structure and a sound methodology is crucial when swing trading. The key is to put on as many "good" trades as possible where we believe we have our homework done. Even when some of these trades don't work out and we have to take a loss, the habits which we are trying to cement here are discipline and impartiality.

Therefore, from this perspective, let's go through an example on how we do some of our groundwork before initiating a potential swing trade (from one to six months).

The railroad company, for example, Kansas City Southern (KSU) reported a very strong third quarter last week where diluted EPS of $1.94 beat consensus by $0.15 per share. Shares finished up well over 7% on the news. What was very much evident in the report was the momentum the firm seems to be gathering. Top-line growth, for example, came in at almost 7% which is well above average for Kansas City Southern (10-year average is a mere 3.9%).

When researching potential swing plays, we always like to look at the underlying long-term trend of the respective underlying. We do this to ensure that our more shorter-term swing plays are always in alignment with the long-term trend of the stock.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares rallied aggressively into a 2013 top before consolidating for 6 years or so. Only this year did we get a sustained breakout above the consolidation period. In fact, one could make the case that price finally broke out of the multi-year ascending triangle pattern which means shares still should have plenty of upside from current levels.

When we go to the short-term chart, we can can see the explosion of buying volume, the crossover of the MACD indicator as well as what appears to be a breakaway gap. We would hope to see some follow-through this coming week as a result of those strong buying volume numbers. We use volume as a predictive indicator, as many times share price action follows the volume trend.

The MACD indicator continues to demonstrate that shares are trending strongly and Q3 earnings have fueled renewed momentum. The breakaway gap, though, is interesting for a number of reasons.

Breakaway gaps usually take place at the beginning of a major move and usually after shares have been caught in some type of consolidation area (discussed above).

If, indeed, a new steeper trend has begun in Kansas City Southern, then the gap should not get filled anytime soon. In fact, the price at the top of the gap shown below is an excellent place to put stop losses on any long positions. Suffice it to say, if the gap were to get filled (or a good percentage of it), it would definitely make us review our bullish assumptions on this long play.

Because of the fact shares have become overbought quite quickly on the RSI indicator, we may extend this swing play out a few months by buying ourselves enough time. Implied volatility always contracts post earnings so we may look at some cheap call options to express our long delta bias here.

Source : Interactive Brokers

To sum up, Kansas City Southern looks like it has more gains coming in the not too distant future. Shares recently broke out of multi-year consolidation and Q3 numbers were very impressive. We may get long here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KSU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.