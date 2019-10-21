Brixmor Property Has Plenty Of Upside Left

Strong upside from accretive, lower-risk redevelopments and positive releasing rental spreads as legacy lease contracts expire, which are well below current fair market rents.

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 421 open-air shopping centers across the US, comprising ~73M square feet of GLA and partnering with more than 5,000 tenants, making it one of the largest open-air retail landlords in the US. One of the company's key strengths is the selection of tenants with a focus on a non-discretionary, value-oriented retail mix with a strong service component. Top tenants include Kroger, Publix Super Markets, Walmart, TJX Companies, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Top Brixmor Retailers by Annual Base Rent ("ABR"):

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 3

It is worth emphasizing that ~70% of Brixmor's centers are grocery-anchored, providing stability, with healthy average grocer sales PSF ~$560 and average grocer occupancy cost below 2%.

Portfolio transformation

Brixmor has been in transformation mode over the last three years. In particular, since Q1 2016:

~20% of original portfolio has been sold, exiting 30 single asset markets and reducing the portfolio size from 518 centers (~87M SF) to 421 centers (~73M SF)

30% of original portfolio has been reinvested in or identified as a future redevelopment, with active reinvestments increasing from $160M (36 projects) to $415M (61 projects) in process as of Q2 2019

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 4

Solid Progress

small shop percent leased has increased from 83.9% to 85.3% as of Q2 2019, despite redevelopment activity and bankruptcies

proven reinvestment execution with $300M of projects completed at average incremental NOI yields in excess of 10%

strong releasing spreads (400bps spread between leased and billed occupancy, widest since IPO), making it one of the most productive leasing platforms in the industry

$51M record level of ABR in leases signed but not yet commenced

in-place ABR PSF has increased from $12.85 to $14.39 as of Q2 2019, with a large part of the growth occurring since Q2 2018

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 5

Further upside visibility

BRX has significant revenue growth potential embedded within its core portfolio due to historic portfolio under-investment. Many of its centers are currently charging below market rent, which creates a significant 'mark-to-market' opportunity when legacy leases expire.

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 14

In addition, as mentioned above, BRX is expecting $51M of ABR from leases signed but not yet commenced, providing tailwinds into 2020.

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 15

BRX identified reinvestment opportunities in excess of $1bn and it is anticipated that redevelopment projects will continue to drive future growth, as opposed to ground-up developments. In other words, BRX has substantial growth potential embedded within its portfolio in terms of reinvestments/redevelopments, which so far have proven to be highly accretive.

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 18

Interestingly, redevelopments are by far the most efficient use of capital versus ground-up developments, since with ~1/3 of the amount invested the value creation is the same.

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 19

Also, redevelopments come at a lower risk since they are effectively pre-leased and project sizes are smaller with shorter timelines (i.e. they provide more flexibility). In other words, why embark on a more risky, lower return and larger investment size ground-up development project, if investing in redeveloping your assets is more accretive with better risk-adjusted returns?

Also, of importance is the small shop occupancy improvement potential. The small shop occupancy at future redevelopments is currently 79.4%, and the potential occupancy improvement following reinvestment is anticipated to be at least 500bps.

Representative redevelopments:

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 20

Downside risks are manageable

In addition to focusing on redevelopments as opposed to ground-up developments, over the last three years Brixmor has also been proactive in managing tenant exposure, reducing the market share of troubled retailers like Sears, Stage and Ascena and increasing the market share of healthy retailers like Ulta Beauty, Aldi, Ross, Panera Bread and L.A. Fitness. The result? Brixmor has one of the lowest relative retailer watchlist exposures (by GLA) in the sector, according to ISI research.

Retailer watchlist exposure by GLA:

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 14 (data from ISI)

Self-funded model with disciplined capital allocation

An important feature of why I like BRX is its self-funded business plan and prudent capital allocation, which includes share repurchases (initiated in December 2017). In addition to internally generated operating cash flow to fund various corporate priorities, BRX has also been active in dispositions, with ~$1.5bn dispositions in the last three years aiming to rationalize the portfolio footprint and harvest capital from centers where value has been maximized. At the same time, this has enabled BRX to exit demographics well below the portfolio average and focus on strategic initiatives like the current in process reinvestment pipeline of $415M, prudent acquisitions, stock repurchases (to date, repurchased $125M, excluding commissions) as well as debt reduction (debt reduced by $1bn over the last three years).

Attractive, well-covered dividend

BRX's current dividend yield is ~5.5%, supported by the lowest FFO payout (59% ratio) versus peers as well as consistent annual dividend increases since IPO (late 2013), albeit at a slower pace recently.

Source: BRX Investor Presentation Q2 2019, slide 25 (data from Citi Research)

Conclusion

I was aggressively buying Brixmor at the market selloff in December 2018 at a dividend yield ~7.5%. Since then, the share price has increased by ~40%. Even though I believe BRX is set to deliver solid results going forward, I am not adding at these levels. I like that ~70% of Brixmor's centers are grocery-anchored, I like the tenant-mix in general, I like the low dividend payout ratio and progressive dividend policy, I like the self-funded business plan and capital allocation model (including buybacks), I like the focus on redevelopments versus ground-up developments (superior risk-adjusted returns), and I like the 'mark-to-market' upside potential from high releasing spreads once below fair market value legacy contracts expire. Brixmor is firing on all cylinders and I see it as a long-term hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.