Noble Trying To Cope With Scarcity

Three new contracts have been announced this time. The backlog is now $2.1 billion.

Noble Corp. (NE) released its fleet status on October 17, 2019. The offshore driller has been struggling financially for many quarters and has not been able to reduce its massive debt load in a meaningful way because of a lack of free cash flow. This struggling model is not going away anytime soon, and with the recent weakening of the oil prices, it appears to get even weaker by the day.

However, the mistake that many investors tend to make is to run the last worrisome mile and conclude a dismal improbable outlook, such as bankruptcy, that will alter their logic and push them to act against their interest.

We see it with Noble, but it is even more striking with Transocean (RIG) or Valaris PLC (VAL).

Noble is weak, it is a fact, but it is not dead. Many investors are talking about the debt as a "coup de grace" for the company. But there is no such "end of the road" for a company like Noble.

The debt will be refinanced hopefully in fair terms in the future, and it is about it.

Further, the business will get better in time, because we desperately need offshore drilling from shallow to ultra-deepwater. Without exploration, oil and gas reserves will quickly disappear, as I have explained in my latest article about the oil replacement ratio going down to 1:4 for the last seven years.

The investment strategy here has not changed much for the past two years. I do not recommend NE as a long-term investment due to the specific weakness of the offshore drilling industry at the moment and weak outlook. But I see an excellent opportunity for short-term trading using technical analysis. Eventually, you could build up a midterm position where you could accumulate your short-term gain.

October Fleet Status Detailed Analysis

1 - The company announced that Apache (NYSE:APA) had exercised two of the three option wells for the drillship Noble Sam Croft which is working actually in Suriname; it has seen its contract extended to March 2020. The rig has one option-well remaining. The day rate is estimated at ~$170k/d.

2 - The jackup Noble Hans Deul had its contract extended to April 2020 by Spirit Energy (option). The rig is operating in the UK North Sea. The daily rate is estimated at ~$100k/d.

3 - The jackup Noble Houston Colbert commences its contract in the UK North Sea with RockRose this month until April 2020. The deal is estimated at $95k/d and has a one-well option.

The company is facing some serious financial matters

The fleet is fully contracted for the jackups and drillships while the semi-submersibles segment is lagging, as we can see below:

I have estimated the contract backlog at ~$2.1 billion as of October 17, 2019. The most significant amount comes from the drillships with $1.2+ billion or 60.1% of the total backlog, followed by the jackups with an estimated $803 million.

The backlog stretches to 2023, with an estimated $291 million remaining in 2019 and $978 million estimated in 2020.

The backlog erosion has been tremendous since 2Q15, where the company had $8.7 billion in contract backlog.

The company indicated in a recent presentation that 95% of its marketed fleet is working under contract, which is reasonably high all considered. However, despite this impressive accomplishment, the company is not generating enough free cash flow and is unable to lower its high debt level. Perhaps the low daily rates in the floaters segment are the cause.

However, part of this negative free cash flow comes from the acquisition of two new jackups from PaxOcean at an attractive price with a long-term contract attached. Thus, I cannot consider this recent increase in CapEx as a negative, and conversely, I wish Noble Corp. could find more deals like that.

The net debt is $3.70 billion as of June 30, 2019, and it is likely to remain at this level until H2 2020.

Net debt increased to $3.70 billion as of June 30, 2019, which is not a threat with a limited normalized CapEx post-2019 estimated at $150-170 million annually.

Total liquidity as of June 30, 2019, was ~$1.45 billion comprised of cash and equivalents of $153.77 million and availability under revolving credit facilities of $1.3 billion.

The cash on hand has been cut more than half in the second quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago and may go lower with 3Q.

Technical Analysis

NE changed its TA pattern early in October. However, I do not agree with FinViz's conclusion. Line resistance is the line formed by the top in mid-September, and the new high last week and line support can be the blue line indicated by FinViz. Line resistance is at $1.40 now, and line support is around $1.20.

NE is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern close to its apex. It means that the stock could soon experience a decisive breakout (up or down). At this point, any breakout could be triggered only by oil prices either going up after some bad news from the Middle East or dropping with further signs of weakening economy or oil price collapse.

The downside is apparent and can push the stock well below $1. Conversely, any decisive breakout could push the stock at or above $1.90 (I recommend taking some profit off the table; about 50% of your position). If the line support holds at around $1.20 and nothing drastic is announced, I see some profit potential for the ones who buy at or below $1.20. However, the game is dangerous and unpredictable.

