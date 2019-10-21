Facebook: Don't Lose Focus

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) has been making so many headlines of late, as the financial media puts a spotlight on what I declare in actuality totally irrelevant facts for shareholders.

Here, I go back to the core of the matter. How shareholders are getting a rare bargain opportunity by investing in Facebook at approximately $530 billion market cap.

Back-To-Basics: A Long-Term View

I first highlighted Facebook as a rewarding investment opportunity over two years ago:

Approximately a year later, Facebook would undergo a mass sell-off in its share price. Yet today, investors would still be holding a profit. My point? Take a long-term view.

Below is my unwavering recommendation of Facebook:

Through the peaks and valleys, ebbs and flows, I have been consistent: Facebook is a money-making machine and investors are evidently not overpaying to participate in the company.

Play A Different Game

Any analyst that follows Facebook is obsessed with attempting to figure out what Facebook's next month's revenue growth rates are likely to end up as.

Some analysts will be correct, while some will be wrong: but how can you expect to beat the average by thinking in exactly the same way as the average investor?

My style? Approach Facebook from the vantage point of 'I don't know'! I don't know whether Facebook will succeed in sustainably growing at north of 25% year-over-year over the next two to three years.

Also, I don't know how its profit margins will end up as. Meanwhile, I too can play with a DCF calculator (or similar) and make up a whole range of assumptions and discount them back - but these would be nonsensical.

Charlie Munger says, investing is not complex but it is complicated. Similarly, I recommend ignoring a lot of highfalutin trivial detail and focusing down on what is simple: am I likely to make a permanent loss by investing in Facebook at this valuation? Am I investing in a 'story' stock? I believe the answer to both of these is in the negative.

Moreover, I don't know whether Facebook will go on to increase its valuation by 50% or even 100%. But what I do know is that close to 9% of its market cap is made up cash and that the risk-reward is positively skewed.

Myopia Bias

Too much emphasis on the short-term risks to the detriment of the long-term potential [author]

Investors are incredibly anxious over Facebook's fallout from the investigations by several government agencies. However, let's focus on Facebook's facts:

Incredibly high returns on capital, even accounting for its stock-based compensation as a 'real' cash cost.

Super high cash flow conversion.

Still growing at somewhere in the ballpark of 20%-25%.

Minimal need of regular capex requirements.

In essence, if we think eighteen months to two years down the road, will the media still continue with its onslaught of Facebook? Or will they have finally moved on? I contend it is the latter.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

The table above cuts through a lot of noise: which company is the cheapest? Is it Snap (SNAP), which is being priced at north of 12x sales with no profits to show for it? Or is it Facebook, which presently has its P/Sales ratio at close to 50% discount from its 5-year average?

Both Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Twitter (TWTR) are strong companies and executing well too. But at the same time, both of their stocks are priced very close to fair value.

At the same time, not only does Facebook trade at a meaningful discount to all the peers in the table but it also is a rare opportunity when it is priced at a discount to itself.

The Bottom Line

If it's in the headlines, it's in the share price.

Facebook has been battling against a myriad of attacks against its company. Nevertheless, today, more than 2.1 billion people (decoupled data) use at least one of its platforms each day. Are investors likely to migrate away from these any time soon? I fail to see why.

Facebook is a case of much noise and very little substance. Facebook is an incredible investment at this price.

We are one week away from Facebook's highly anticipated Q3 2019 results. Stay tuned!

