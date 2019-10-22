The Case For Avalara: An Emerging Internet Toll Road

The company is growing at around 40%/year. Incredibly enough, its growth rate has now accelerated for each of the past six quarters.

At a $5 billion market cap, it's still early in the Avalara story; the stock could double several times from here.

In my September portfolio purchases, I opened a position in Avalara (AVLR). Since it is a fairly recent IPO, has little name recognition or coverage generally, and is still small enough that it could have multi-bagger upside, it's worth taking a closer look at this company. Also, a prominent investor just put 18% of his whole fund into Avalara stock last quarter. More on that in a minute. But first, what is Avalara?

Avalara's mission is simple and fits within their logo:

Over the years, they've built out a software platform that helps companies - particularly online retailers - automatically track and categorize their transactions. It works with both keeping a data trail for accounting/auditing and ensuring that retailers collect the proper amount of sales tax during purchases.

They've also developed and acquired numerous pieces of technology for even more specific types of tax collection, such as on liquor sales, lodging taxes, and fuel purchases:

The company is now starting to expand outside of the U.S., adding solutions for tax compliance in markets such as Brazil and Europe as well.

There are a few reasons why Avalara should have a long runway. For one, cross-border e-commerce is set to hit $1 trillion annually next year, with little sign of slowing down. Companies with a sophisticated multi-jurisdiction solution like Avalara should get a large chunk of market share as more and more businesses move to automated and cloud-based solutions. Depending on who you talk to, there are only one or two competitors anywhere close to Avalara's level of capability.

Additionally, in the company's core American market, a key Supreme Court decision - Wayfair vs. South Dakota - last year found that states can force companies to collect sales tax on purchases, even if the e-commerce company has no physical presence in that state. Here's one comment from last year describing the potential impact:

If you talk to CPAs and CFOs, they will tell you there are 2 firms - Avalara and Vertex. Most firms' fees will double next year as a result of this ruling. [Some people] clearly doesn't understand the bureaucracy involved in filing returns. It is a nightmare and it has to be outsourced. The smaller players do not have connectors to all of the large ERP systems (SAP, Magento, Oracle, etc). Vertex and Avalara do. Avalara's revenues will now grow 50% next year with no new customers. How does a guy selling widgets online in Tennessee file a California sales tax return? How does he know that Santa Barbara County may have changed their rate yesterday and there is a sales tax holiday on 8-5? It's impossible. Has to be outsourced and Avalara and Vertex are the only games in town.

Remember when companies would avoid having warehouses or any other tangible presence in states to avoid taxation? That trick no longer works, and as a result, digital sellers are rushing to figure out how to collect tax and not violate any legislation in the many different cities and states they sell in. Enter Avalara, which has a sophisticated solution to automatically figure out how much tax to charge down to a literal house-by-house basis:

It has other detailed things, such as an AI-powered detection system to help automatically categorize and label products and determine which taxes need to be collected and which they are exempt from. Most of this work is still done manually now, but there's no reason why it shouldn't be automated going forward.

Avalara is in a great niche generally, as there are only a couple of companies specifically focused on sales tax. And that recent Supreme Court decision greatly expands the potential marketplace for Avalara's services. In fact, over time, Avalara aims to become involved in most e-commerce transactions. As CEO Scott McFarlane stated recently:

We have a vision to be part of every transaction in the world, as our value proposition gains more traction, I'm increasingly confident in our ability to build a great company with durable growth characteristics [...] Enhancing our excise tax capabilities further demonstrates our goal to broadly and deeply cover every type of tax in the world. [...] Let me talk about our go-to-market motion. Avalara's steady growth arises from the numerous constantly occurring events that trigger adoption of automated tax compliance solutions. Trigger points for potential customers include the adoption of new ERP systems, releasing new products, entering new jurisdictions, migrating to the cloud, changes in financial and accounting leadership and changing government regulations. These trigger events have been constantly compelling businesses to deal with something that they know they've been doing wrong. Sales tax, the move from manual to automated tax compliance occurs in response to these trigger events. We believe that automation is inevitable because every company experiences these trigger events. When businesses make the decision to automate, we will be there for them.

Now let's move to the third thing driving the bull case for Avalara. But first, a related risk. It's possible that the sales tax ruling will not be as helpful to Avalara over the long haul as anticipated (though it has clearly boosted the company's trajectory so far in 2019). Keep in mind that Amazon was already collecting sales tax in every state that mandated one prior to the 2018 Supreme Court ruling. As such, there's no upside to Avalara stock from the 40% of U.S. E-commerce that flows through Amazon now. Additionally, higher taxes and compliance costs on Avalara's peers could actually help grow Amazon's lead in e-commerce by making smaller upstarts less competitive. If something goes wrong with the AVLR stock bull case, this is a likely culprit.

That said, I'm not especially worried about this in particular. Over time, I expect Amazon's share of e-commerce to slide both due to competitors getting smarter/bigger and also potential anti-trust and brand erosion issues with Amazon. Every time a major U.S. retailer starts to dominate against everyone else, it tends to become a victim of its own success; don't forget that just 20 years ago, Walmart (WMT) was said to be destroying main street American business and becoming an unstoppable giant of commerce. That threat faded rather quickly. Already we see cracks forming with Amazon, look at their underwhelming efforts running Whole Foods grocery stores, for example.

Back to Walmart, it continues to be a dominant player with more revenues now than it had in 1999, but its growth has clearly slowed and no one is living in paranoia about Walmart crushing everything in its path any longer.

Amazon may be nearing a similar slowdown today. And who is benefiting? It's coming from smaller more nimble competitors that are more focused and in particular have a strong marketing game. A company like Shopify (SHOP) is changing the e-commerce landscape by allowing many individuals and small businesses to easily set up their own e-commerce platforms. Shopify's stock, in case you haven't been paying attention, has gone on a total moonshot:

Why's this matter to Avalara? Simple - vendors using a platform like Shopify need an advanced tax solution once they start getting serious about their business. Shopify's lower-end offering includes a simple zip code based tax system. But vendors end up needing Avalara's far more detailed tax calculations along with the ability to customize tax policies and create accurate logs of tax collections for accounting and auditing as their businesses obtain a significant scale.

The Shopify Plus premium offering includes Avalara's AvaTax software as one of its features. Thus, as Shopify continues to grow, you'll see Avalara naturally pick up more and more business that Shopify funnels in their direction. You see Avalara partnered with other fast-growing web commerce services such as Wix (WIX) as well.

As ecommerce broadens and deepens beyond just Amazon into a variety of smaller and competing sites, Avalara should be able to pick up far more business. These more niche nimble sites aren't going to spend the time and energy to build out their own tax compliance solution as a giant like Amazon can do, and will instead outsource it.

Avalara is in the sweet spot - selling an item of critical importance that is at a low price compared to a vendors' revenues. The tax software has to work right and it's a pain to try to switch away from once you've set it up. With ecommerce having a massive tailwind generally, and the Wayfair decision, in particular, causing more states to pass laws collecting tax on ecommerce transactions, Avalara is enjoying a greatly accelerating growth rate.

As JPMorgan noted about Avalara's recent earnings, the company's growth rate has accelerated for six consecutive quarters. Of course, normally growth rates slow down as you get bigger, but Avalara isn't having that problem at the moment. And in this quarter, in particular, Avalara added 730 new customers which was light years ahead of JPMorgan's estimate of about 300 additions. To those who would say these gains are only coming due to the Supreme Court decision, management highlighted that the Supreme Court decision wasn't even the leading reason why new customers came on board.

What's all that growth look like in practice:

Revenues are now growing at a nearly 40% annual rate. This comes from an impressive combination of increasing core customers - take into account that the company's rate of new customer acquisition is accelerating steeply as of late. On top of that, the company has a net revenue retention rate well over 100%, meaning that existing customers are spending more and more with Avalara with every passing year. Grow your customers by 25%/year and get more revenue from your existing base, and good things happen.

AVLR Stock: What's It Worth?

You may take a quick look at this chart and say Avalara has gone up too much already - it has doubled year-to-date, for example. Obviously, with hindsight, it would have been smart to buy Avalara back in December. That said, I'd note that AVLR stock is now only $10 above where it traded in June 2018 right after the IPO when the favorable Supreme Court ruling was issued. Since that point, Avalara's revenue growth rate has exploded higher and the company has significantly shrunk its operating losses.

The last quarterly report in particular featured blowout numbers sending the stock up above $90 for a moment. The shares recently pulled back as much as 30% on the general SaaS/cloud sell-off with nothing in particular of note going on at Avalara. Earlier this week, shares dropped again as Workday's (WDAY) soft outlook triggered a rout across cloud stocks. However, for Avalara, with another beat and raise with the next quarterly results in November, the stock should be back to all-time highs in the mid-90s.

AVLR stock is at 16x sales now, which is well over the 10x sales level that is often considered to be the edge of prudence. It's certainly a steep price, though there are quite a few more expensive SaaS companies out there.

That said, the real question is where Avalara will be in a few years. At a revenue growth rate in the 35% range annually, sales will double by fall 2021. No one would be complaining about the $70 share price (8x sales) at that point. Given its growth trajectory, this should be a billion-dollar a year business in the year 2023, and it will certainly be worth much more than its current $5.3 billion market cap at that point assuming profitability stays as good as it is now, let alone if it improves.

Since 2014, Avalara's gross profit margin has gone up slightly, which is good to see - it's scaling there as we'd expect. Additionally, gross profit is growing far faster than marketing costs; in 2014 they spent $132 million on sales and administrative versus just $82 million in gross profits. Since then, gross profit is up nearly 200%, while SG&A is up just 80%, with gross profits now slightly exceeding the marketing budget. Since 2014, notably, the company has doubled the R&D budget to $60 million annually, so they're not slacking there either.

Regardless, the company's operating loss is now $57 million annually, compared to $80 million in 2014. The loss makes up just 20% of annual revenues as opposed to more than half of annual revenues five years ago. All this to say that the company is scaling nicely, and by now, they could - in theory - dial back the marketing budget by just a quarter and become profitable.

At current growth projections, they should become EPS positive in 2021 without having to cut marketing at all. At this stage in the business, though, it makes sense to run at a small loss as is, because, as noted above, the revenue retention rate is over 100% - not only do customers stick around once they sign on, they actually incrementally spend more and more with Avalara every year. If you want a SaaS name that is already significantly profitable on an accounting basis, something like Alteryx (AYX) would make more sense; but that stock is priced more aggressively reflecting that fact. Given the acceleration in Avalara's growth rate despite a reasonable marketing spend trajectory, profitability crossover should occur within the next two years, and unless the P/S ratio contracts greatly, it should have a $100+ share price at that point as well.

A Prominent Investor Puts 18% Of His Fund Into Avalara

What else is interesting about Avalara? How about one of its biggest fund backers. This past quarter, Pat Dorsey initiated a new position in Avalara. Not only did he start buying, but he also bought in size. In fact, with a $79 million position, it's now his second-largest position (18% of his fund), only trailing Facebook (FB).

The name Pat Dorsey may not be familiar, but you've probably run into some of his influence over the years. That's because he was the head of Morningstar's (MORN) equity research for a decade and popularized many of their concepts, such as analyzing companies for moats, that have become commonplace today. He's also published popular investing books such as Five Rules For Successful Stock Investing that have helped shape the investing landscape in recent years.

Dorsey's fund, through the middle of last year (the last data I have available), has earned 12%/year compounded since inception (2014) while his benchmark which has earned 7.7%/year over the same stretch. I'm not one for blindly copying other people's investment ideas, that said, when someone with a good track record and credible investment methodology puts 18% of their fund into a new position that few people have heard of, it makes me pay attention.

What would drive Dorsey to take such a large position in Avalara? One of his core concepts is that the market is good at pricing things based on what is easily quantified - if there's data available, people tend to price it reasonably.

But qualitative insights are much harder to factor in correctly. Dorsey says that data is getting cleaner and more people can analyze it. You see plenty of folks on social media making complex tables of SaaS companies, sorting them by growth rates, profit margins, cash flow and the like. But there's no qualitative analysis there. A company like Avalara, that dominates a niche with increasingly powerful secular tailwinds thanks to external events such as Supreme Court rulings should be worth more than a SaaS company that is swamped with competition and strong headwinds, think something like PagerDuty (PD). Someone just crunching comparative numbers is going to miss the unique value in Avalara.

Dorsey argues, for example, that Facebook - his top holding - has a big asset in that it isn't fungible. If you have a data breach at Visa (NYSE:V) you can easily swap to American Express (AXP) or Mastercard (MA). When Uber's (UBER) previous CEO acted imprudently, a substantial chunk of the market immediately defected to Lyft (LYFT). Yet there's no real alternative to Facebook - rivals like Snap (SNAP) and Twitter (TWTR) don't serve the same fundamental purpose for the user.

With Avalara, Vertex is the only close competitor, and even there, it's a huge hassle to switch providers once you are accustomed to working with one.

I leave you with Dorsey's comments about the SaaS business model - he wasn't speaking about Avalara here specifically (rather, Workiva (WK)), but the same concept applies:

SaaS model - it ties back to the idea of things being mispriced, because you're getting paid over time, it's the lifetime value of the customer that matters. You're stretching the value of that customer over many years as opposed to the old software model where you're getting a big juicy license payment today ... which pushes the value into the future but also increases the lifetime value, companies that go from licenses to subscriptions often get a 1.5-2x increase in the lifetime value of the customer, but you don't get all the cake today. You have to wait for the cake. And the market doesn't always like that ... If you are getting 3x or 4x as much [lifetime value of the customer as opposed to customer acquisition cost] you should be reinvesting every cent that you have rather than generating free cash flow.

At the time Workiva was running small losses while reinvesting heavily in growth and obtaining identical revenue retention rates to Avalara. Its stock proceeded to do this following Dorsey's comments:

History may be all set to repeat with Dorsey's gigantic new SaaS position, Avalara.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX,AVLR,FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.