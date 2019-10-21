ONEOK Looks Close To A Bottom

The energy company ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is at present trading just above $69 a share. We were alerted to this stock as a result of a screen we ran where we are looking for bullish swing play ideas. Stocks which were presently oversold but had a solid earnings record (as well as bullish forward-looking projections) were the key filters we included in the scan.

There is no doubt that ONEOK has a solid earnings record. Over the past 10 years, for example, the company has grown its operating profit from $890 million to currently $1.92 billion over a trailing 12-month average. These numbers equate to an average annual growth rate of 7.2% over the past decade, but growth has in fact re-accelerated over the past few years. Over the next three years, for example, analysts who cover this stock expect earnings to hit $3.16 per share in 2019, $3.82 in 2020 and then $4.38 in 2021. Suffice it to say, in terms of growth, these numbers are strong double-digit growth percentages, which is encouraging for the future trajectory of the share price.

Obviously, nobody knows if ONEOK will be able to achieve these numbers. What we can find out though is how the firm's key financials have been trending. Key metrics such as the debt-to-equity ratio along with the interest coverage ratio can give us an insight into whether the firm's leverage will not adversely affect the bottom line.

In fact, the interest coverage ratio of 4.44 is the highest it has been in more than a decade. Furthermore ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69 is well below its long-term average and trending in the right direction. These numbers more importantly (trends) ensure plenty of operating profit will be able to drop down to the bottom line.

From a technical standpoint, we also like ONEOK from the long side. Obviously, readers who follow our work will know that we always like to trade in alignment with the long-term trend. As we can see from the chart below, the robust earnings growth which ONEOK has enjoyed has been reflected on the technical chart over the past decade. Furthermore, it is important that shares traded above the 2014 highs to keep the pattern of higher highs going.

On the daily chart, we see more encouraging signs that higher prices are ahead.

Firstly, we can see that price this month has managed to stay above the $68 level. In fact, as we can see from the chart below, ONEOK has some pretty strong resistance around this level. The longer we stay above this level, the more inclined shares would rise in our opinion.

Secondly, as we can see from the "On Balance Volume" indicator, ever since shares bottomed back on the 8th of this month, buying volume has been increasing steadily. We use volume as a predictive indicator in that we believe its trend usually precedes share-price action.

Thirdly, the RSI oscillator dropped to an extreme reading back on the 8th, but has been rising ever since. We believe this is meaningful as the share price has basically remained flat over the past couple of weeks. Traders could wait for the RSI reading to pass above the zero line in order to confirm a buying signal. Alternatively one could wait for the moving averages to cross over (specifically something like the four-day above both the 9- and 18-day) before again a buying signal is confirmed.

To sum up, as traders, we believe that any possible fundamentals which could affect how ONEOK is trading have already been embedded in the technical chart. Currently, we believe selling pressure is on the wane. However, we will first wait for a buying signal before initiating a bullish swing trade here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OKE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.