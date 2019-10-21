Volkswagen Breaks Ground On Tennessee Electric Car Factory To Battle Tesla Model Y

I have seen the VW ID.4 and it's very attractive compared to the Tesla Model Y, which is currently being driven around in a customary testing regimen.

The VW ID.4 will be made in Germany starting in late 2020, and exported to the U.S. until the Tennessee production starts, likely by June 2022.

The VW ID.4 will compete directly with the Tesla Model Y, which is now expected to enter production in early 2020.

This expansion will enable the production of the VW ID.4, a compact SUV that's 100% battery electric, by the middle of 2022.

Volkswagen to break ground imminently on a factory expansion in Chattanooga, Tenn., where the capacity will be approximately 240,000 units per year.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about Oct. 19, 2019, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

When it comes to pure electric car production in the U.S., there has been very little to date outside of Tesla (TSLA). I'm talking about battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), those with no internal combustion engine of any sort.

Other than Tesla, there are really only two BEVs that have been produced in U.S. factories in any remotely meaningful quantities:

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) LEAF in Tennessee: Production of the LEAF started in January 2013. The Nissan LEAF also is made in Japan and in the U.K., so the product is not regularly exported to those geographies. Chevrolet Bolt EV in Michigan: Production started in the fourth quarter of 2016. The Chevrolet Bolt EV is not made anywhere else in the world, so the product is exported to places such as Korea and Europe, where it's also sold under other names such as Opel Ampera-e.

There are of course many other BEVs currently sold in the U.S. market. Here are the most relevant examples:

Audi eTron: Made in Belgium.

Jaguar i-Pace: Made in Austria.

Hyundai Kona: Made in Korea.

Kia Niro: Made in Korea.

Volkswagen eGolf: Made in Germany.

BMW i3: Made in Germany.

Fiat 500e: Made in Mexico.

There are of course a few other “odds and ends” worth of BEVs that at some point were made in the U.S. in ultra-tiny volumes, hardly worth mentioning, such as the Ford (F) Focus EV that was manufactured a few years ago. But other than that, there's not much outside those two Nissan and General Motors (GM) efforts, and they have both had modest volumes themselves.

Enter Volkswagen in Tennessee

I recently visited Volkswagen’s factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and learned that this relative lack of BEV production is about to change. Volkswagen is about to break ground on a significant factory expansion that will produce BEVs in significant quantities, starting in just over two years from now.

But first, some background. VW broke ground on its Chattanooga factory in 2008, and it started producing the VW Passat in 2011. The U.S. version of the Passat is larger than the European version, and it’s a large sedan indeed. U.S. sales of this product were good for the first year or two.

However, U.S. Passat sales then started to decline, as with so many other sedans in the U.S. market. During the first nine months of 2019, only 12,970 units were sold in the U.S., down a whopping 61% from the already-low 33,527 one year prior: Here. The US-made VW Passat also is sold in a few other countries.

In early 2017, Volkswagen stated making the three-row large SUV “Atlas” in this factory, and it has been a roaring success. For the first nine months of 2019, 59,705 were sold in the U.S., up 39% from the year prior. The Atlas is also sold in Canada, Korea, Russia, the Middle East and in some South American countries.

Most recently, VW kicked off production of the two-row version of the Atlas, called the “Cross Sport”: Here. It shares the same long wheelbase with the larger Atlas, but shaves down the bulk behind the rear seat. Deliveries from U.S. Volkswagen dealerships to end customers could begin in March or April 2020.

What’s next: Volkswagen’s all-electric SUV, the ID.4

The best-selling vehicle format in the U.S. right now is the compact crossover SUV. These are the 12 best-sellers in the U.S. for the first nine months of 2019, among the non-premium variants and brands:

US sales 2019 1-9 2018 1-9 change 1 Toyota RAV4 324622 319147 2% 2 Honda CR-V 280739 277621 1% 3 Nissan Rogue 272300 309979 -12% 4 Chevrolet Equinox 253956 234379 8% 5 Ford Escape 193801 210050 -8% 6 Jeep Cherokee 149349 179743 -17% 7 Subaru Forester 131447 121924 8% 8 Mazda CX-5 113702 116728 -3% 9 Jeep Compass 110671 132674 -17% 10 Hyundai Tucson 102861 103478 -1% 11 Volkswagen Tiguan 84918 67232 26% 12 Kia Sportage 65104 62272 5% TOTAL 2083470 2135227 -2%

As you can see in the table above, these 12 non-premium top sellers are at around 2.1 million units for the first nine months of 2019. WIth the fourth quarter usually being the best of the year, 2019 should end around 3 million units.

Coincidentally, Volkswagen’s entry - the Tiguan - was by a wide margin the segment’s fastest-growing during these nine months, at 26% over 2018. That makes it even less of a surprise that the Volkswagen brand will enter the long-range U.S. BEV market with this kind of a vehicle.

Remember, this will be The Volkswagen Group’s fifth BEV overall to enter the U.S. market:

Volkswagen eGolf has been on sale in the U.S. market for approximately half a decade already: December 2015 Plug-In Electric Vehicle Sales Report Card. Audi eTron went on sale in the U.S. in late April 2019. Porsche Taycan is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. market in the fourth quarter of 2019. Audi eTron Sportback is scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. around the middle of 2020.

Initially, starting at the very end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, the VW ID.4 - and the “ID.4” name has not yet been confirmed - will come from the Zwickau, Germany, factory, exported to the U.S. Then, by approximately the middle of 2022, it will be made in this new factory expansion to the Chattanooga, TN, plant.

The battery cells for this factory will come from an SKI plant in Georgia, USA, which also is under construction right now. Those batteries will be transported to Chattanooga via truck and/or rail.

Volkswagen’s electric car production in Chattanooga, TN, will consist of three major steps:

Body shop: There's no space inside the current body shop for the ID.4, so Volkswagen could break ground on this expansion already in November 2019. Paint shop: These bodies will be painted in the same shop as the current one, used for Passat, Atlas and Atlas CrossSport. Final assembly: The ID.4 can be run down at least part of the existing final assembly line as those other traditional vehicles, obviously skipping some steps but adding others. All in all, on a net basis, the number of stations is expected to shrink from 192 to 144.

The Chattanooga plant has a total capacity of at least 240,000 units per year, with some upside if you assume overtime. The plant is not currently unionized.

The VW ID.4 is going up directly against the Tesla Model Y. Having seen both vehicles up close - although not simultaneously, so not physically side by side - I deem them to be of approximately the same length and width. The VW may be slightly taller, and definitely with a more squared-off upper-rear end - think more “station wagon” than “hatchback.” That would make the VW less aerodynamic, but with more headroom in the back, as well as larger volumetric cargo capacity than the Tesla Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y will get an optional third row of seats later in 2021, which the VW ID.4 will not. However, looking at the overall size and sloping roofline of the Model Y, that third row of seats would most likely be extremely small, unsuitable for practically anybody but the smallest children and for the shortest of distances.

And while the VW ID.4 won’t get a third row of seats, you can’t rule out a future version with a longer wheelbase, just like the “regular” Tiguan also is offered with a longer wheelbase, called ‘Allspace” in Europe. There also will likely be ID.5, ID.6, ID7 and so forth, versions that will be wider, taller and longer. They should arrive in 2022-2023.

All in all, this imminent factory expansion groundbreaking by Volkswagen in Chattanooga, TN, represents a major step forward for pure electric car manufacturing in the U.S. Will it become the first profitable electric car production in the world?

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long F. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. VW hosted a factory tour.