Total Access Communication: Continuing On The Journey Of Regaining Subscriber Market Share

Industry competitive pressures are expected to ease despite the launch of new unlimited data plans in September; while 5G adoption in Thailand is expected to be still some time away.

Thailand-listed telecommunications company Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCPK:TACYY) (OTC:TACJF) (OTC:TCCMF) [DTAC:TB] or DTAC currently trades at 6.3 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA which is on par with its historical five-year average EV/EBITDA of approximately 6.2 times, but at a discount to its peers. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCPK:AVIFY) (OTCPK:AVIVF) [ADVANC:TB] and True Corporation Public Company Limited (OTC:TCPFF) [TRUE:TB] are valued by the market at 8.2 and 9.3 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA respectively.

The key re-rating catalyst for DTAC is an increase in mobile subscriber market share. DTAC used to be the second largest mobile operator in Thailand with a subscriber market share in excess of 30%. DTAC was perceived to have lower network quality compared to its peers, after it failed to bid for the 900MHz spectrum in 2016 while its peers did so. After acquiring several spectrum licenses in 2018 and 2019, DTAC is finally addressing the network quality and bandwidth capacity issues that have caused its subscribers to switch to its competitors.

As DTAC continues on the journey of regaining subscriber market share, the stock's valuation discount to its peers on a EV/EBITDA basis should narrow over time. Stiffer-than-expected industry competition and an earlier-than-expected 5G roll-out remain the key risk factors for DTAC and its Thailand telecommunications peers.

This is an update of my initiation article on DTAC titled "Total Access Communication: Still Cheapest Among Peers Despite Earnings Surprise And Spectrum Acquisition" published on July 23, 2019.

DTAC is currently the third-largest mobile operator in Thailand with 22% subscriber market share as of end-2Q2019, behind market leader, Advanced Info Service and second-largest player, True Corporation.

Prepaid ARPU And Service Revenue Grow As 3Q19 Earnings Beat Consensus

DTAC reported a net profit of Bt1,834 million for 3Q2019, which represented a 6.2% QoQ growth and a significant turnaround from losses of -Bt921 million for 3Q2018. Notably, its 3Q2019 net profit was also 9% above the market consensus estimate of Bt1,680 million for the quarter.

The company's strong performance in 3Q2019 was mainly driven by a +2.3% QoQ and +0.6% YoY increase in service revenue (excluding interconnection charges) to Bt15,760 million, adjusting for effects of the new Thai Financial Reporting Standard 15 to be consistent. Importantly, 3Q2019 was the first quarter of service revenue growth for the company after six consecutive quarters of QoQ decline since 1Q2018. Specifically, DTAC's revenue from the prepaid segment grew for the second straight quarter in 3Q2019. Between 1Q2015 and 1Q2019, DTAC's prepaid revenue has been declining QoQ for four years.

DTAC grew its service revenue on the back of an increase in Average Revenue Per User or ARPU, despite net subscriber losses QoQ which I discuss in a later section of the article. The company's blended APRU was Bt261 per month for 3Q2019, representing a +3.5% QoQ growth and a +7.0% YoY increase. Prepaid and postpaid ARPU increased by +3.7% and +1.7% QoQ in the quarter.

DTAC's ARPU growth is mainly attributable to up-selling existing subscribers to premium plans and higher toppings (referring to the topping up of one's data quota by paying an additional amount). The company has been increasing the use of data analytics to understand subscribers' preferences and demands, and personalizing its promotions and offers to individual subscribers based on their usage patterns.

Other initiatives in 3Q2019 which drove service growth included the introduction of DTAC GO (the first mobile operator in Thailand to have international roaming as part of its mobile plans), localized sales & promotion activities, and an expansion of its distribution channels.

Industry Competitive Pressures Are Expected To Ease While 5G Is Still Some Time Away

Competitive pressures are the single biggest risk factor for telecommunications companies globally, and this is no different in Thailand.

The risk of stiffer-than-expected competition in Thailand's mobile market was back in the spotlight in 3Q2019. Thailand telecommunications companies stopped introducing fixed-speed unlimited data plans in May 2019 across the country, which was interpreted to a sign of easing competitive pressures in the industry.

However, DTAC's competitors started to launch fixed-speed unlimited data plans again in September 2019 albeit at higher prices compared to similar plans introduced in end-2018 and early-2019. This has raised concerns that competition could intensify between the various mobile operators going forward. At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on October 16, 2019, DTAC expressed its views that these unlimited data plans are likely to be part of competitors' quarter-end push to meet internal revenue and subscriber targets, rather than signifying the start of another round of intense competition for subscribers. DTAC's view is that the mobile operators should act more rationally starting November and competitive pressures should ease again. DTAC also noted that these new unlimited data plans were introduced mainly in north-eastern Thailand, rather than nation-wide, which suggests a more favorable outlook on competitive intensity.

At the company's 3Q2019 results briefing on October 16, 2019, DTAC guided for more disciplined competition going forward:

We do believe that competition will be high but more disciplined, and we don't expect any vicious circle, cycle on prepaid. Because I mean, at least, what I hear also what our competition is saying to the market, they also understand that this would be not value driving for the market as such.

Another key concern for the Thailand telecommunications industry is 5G-related capital expenditures and costs, which could put downward pressure on earnings and dividends.

In Thailand, 5G adoption could be possibly slower than expected and also potentially lag similar developments in other countries and markets. One factor is that The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission or NBTC has found it difficult to recall unutilized spectrum held by state agencies and the army. Another factor is that the Thai telecommunication companies are not very enthusiastic about accelerating the roll-out of 5G in the country. It is estimated that three major mobile operators, including DTAC, spent a total of Bt300 billion in the past 3G and 4G spectrum auctions.

DTAC also highlighted at its 3Q2019 earnings call that it has yet to see significant interest from its enterprise clients with respect to 5G use cases.

More importantly, DTAC maintained its full-year FY2019 guidance of a low-single digit YoY decline in service revenue (excluding interconnection charges), EBITDA of Bt24-25 billion, and capital expenditure of Bt13-15 billion. Furthermore, the company has suggested that it is aiming to achieve the higher-end of its full-year FY2019 guidance, which implies confidence in the company's performance and the industry competitive environment, and this also suggests a low likelihood of a 5G spectrum auction in Thailand anytime soon.

Regaining Subscriber Market Share Remains The Key Re-Rating Catalyst

DTAC was the second-largest mobile operator in Thailand in terms of subscriber market share prior to 2017, till True Corporation overtook DTAC with respect to the number of mobile subscribers. DTAC lost subscribers in the past two to three years due to successful marketing efforts by True Corporation and a perception that DTAC's network quality was inferior to peers.

DTAC continued to lose subscribers in 3Q2019, with QoQ net subscriber losses of 217,000. There was a 295,000 decline in prepaid subscribers partially offset by a 79,000 increase in postpaid subscriber base. DTAC attributed the net subscriber losses in 3Q2019 to "seasonal and rotational churn in prepaid segment."

Looking ahead, I expect DTAC's subscriber loss to slow down and eventually reverse over time due to three key factors.

Firstly, DTAC's network Net Promoter Score or NPS improved 2.9 times between January 2019 and September 2019, while customer complaints decreased by -51% over the same period. In other words, customer perception and customer satisfaction have improved significantly year-to-date.

Secondly, in a bid to address network quality and bandwidth capacity issues, DTAC acquired the 1800MHz and 900MHz spectrum licenses in 2018, and the 700MHz spectrum license in June 2019. Specifically, the 700MHz spectrum is expected to help DTAC improve network quality and coverage in indoor urban areas and remote areas in the countryside.

Thirdly, DTAC is closing the gap between the company and its peers in terms of 4G coverage. It has approximately 16,400 4G-2300MHz BTS (Base Transceiver Stations) installed as at the end of September 2019, and targets to increase the number of 4G-2300MHz BTS to 22,000 eventually.

Valuation

DTAC trades at 6.5 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 6.3 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of Bt59.50 as of October 18, 2019. This is on par with its historical five-year average EV/EBITDA of approximately 6.2 times.

DTAC is trading at a discount to its peers and competitors, True Corporation and Advanced Info Service, which are valued by the market at 8.2 and 9.3 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA respectively.

The stock is offering consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 3.5% and 2.7% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for DTAC are stiffer-than-expected industry competition, higher-than-expected costs and capital expenditures relating to early 5G adoption and a failure to gain subscriber market share from its competitors.

