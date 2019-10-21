Equity CEFs: A 3-Year NAV Comparison To Blow You Away

Well, just looking at some comparisons to other equity CEFs on a relative valuation basis, maybe so. Oh, and the bonus with the Cornerstone funds? You get to reinvest at NAV no matter what the premium.

And with the funds now down from 50%-100% market price premiums to low single digit premiums, are CLM and CRF finally a buy now?

But with all of the funds' Rights Offerings, it appears institutional investors have finally had enough of the added shares they participated in but are at a loss on.

Are the Cornerstone funds' 21% NAV distribution yields a gimmick? Absolutely, but surprisingly over the last 3 years, the funds have almost covered those NAV yields.

I've been mostly negative on the Cornerstone funds for years but with institutional holders tax-loss selling, I think you can pick up some shares here.

I think its time to pick up some Cornerstone Strategic Value fund (CLM), $10.98 real time market price, $10.45 NAV, 5.3% premium, 22.4% current market yield and/or the Cornerstone Total Return fund (CRF), $10.63 real time market price, $10.13 NAV, 5.1% premium, 22.4% current market yield.

Both of these funds have been NAV destroyers over the years due to their set 21% NAV distribution policies but that doesn't mean they haven't actually performed well over the past few years at NAV, despite dropping from lofty premium market price valuations as high as 50% to 100% going back to before the financial crisis of 2008.

But with premiums for CLM and CRF now in the low single digits while "offering" 22%+ market yields, are they buyable? Well, if you compare their NAV performances with other equity CEFs that now trade at high premium valuations, I think so.

Here's one that will blow you away. Let's compare CLM's and CRF's NAV performance over the last 3-years to the Delaware Investors Dividend & Income fund (DDF), $14.10 market price, $10.84 NAV, 30.1% premium, 7.7% current market yield, a fund that adopted a 10% NAV distribution policy last year and because of that, has risen to a mind boggling 30%+ market price premium.

So in some ways, DDF has actually stolen the mantle from CLM and CRF with a more down to earth, though still very high, 10% NAV distribution policy.

Data by YCharts

And when you compare total return NAV performances, CLM and CRF have practically doubled DDF's NAV total return performance over the past 3 years. How good are 50%+ NAV performances since October of 2017? That's actually better than the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) with dividends included!

Data by YCharts

So what about the total return market price performances of CLM, CRF and DDF? Well, once again, its not even close though not in the way you might think.

Does anyone else find this amazing? I mean, why is this happening when CLM and CRF are crushing DDF at NAV and even beating the S&P 500? Remember, total return means all distributions, whether at a 10% yield, 15% yield or 21% yield, are included in these market price and NAV total returns.

Well, I believe that the reason why this is happening now is that institutional investors are looking for tax-losses where they can and after multiple Rights Offerings over the years for CLM and CRF, institutional investors are finally tax-loss selling their added shares they may not even have wanted in the first place. That's because when Cornerstone conducted their Rights Offerings in the past (usually during late summer), they were at a premium to NAV (thus helping pad the NAV) though at a discount to market price. Well, those discounted market prices have long gone away.

But the good news is that with the low market price premiums currently, Cornerstone doesn't seem to need another RO this year but yet the shares are still trading down. So on a comparative valuation basis, DDF at a 30% market price premium is way overpriced and CLM and CRF are downright cheap.

We'll find out in early November what the new distribution reset will be for 2020 but the way things are going, there may not be much of a distribution decrease at all for CLM or CRF. That's because YTD, both funds are on their way to actually cover their 21% NAV yields with both up over 19% at total NAV returns.

And the added bonus if the funds can cover their NAV yields, the highest of all CEFs by far, is that those huge distributions will be mostly Return of Capital for quite some time to come (due to the past years' losses), which is actually a tax benefit for taxable accounts. That's an added bonus if you are a new investor and want to lock in 22% yields, mostly tax-free (or tax-deferred really until you sell your shares).

And the final bonus? You can reinvest those shares at NAV no matter what the market price premium is. Maybe not a big deal when the funds are at 5% market price premiums (probably sub 5% after today), but I guarantee you there will be small retail investors who will buy these funds at 10% to 20% market price premiums once again though you may have to wait until next year when institutional selling lets off.

Just be sure to reinvest your distributions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLM, CRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.