Geo And CoreCivic: Why It's The Best Time Since 2016 To Buy Prison REITs

Yet, surprisingly (or maybe not), Geo and CoreCivic are still growing quickly. In fact, both are showing near double-digit growth rates this year and have hiked their dividends recently.

Priced like mall REITs, prison REITs don’t have to face down Amazon. Their grim reaper comes in the form of politicians.

Prison stocks are now selling as cheaply as they were in mid-2016, when it appeared Hillary Clinton would win.

This article was coproduced with Ian Bezek (Ian’s Inside Corner)

Let’s address first things first. We know that prison REITs (real estate investment trusts) are a highly controversial topic. And some people simply don't want to invest in it.

That's fine. Should you so choose, you can have a portfolio that perfectly meets your goals and needs while avoiding tobacco, alcohol, firearms, and other such companies that go against your beliefs.

As for prisons specifically, we generally agree with the idea that the U.S. is aggressive as far as incarceration goes. And yes, current sentencing guidelines might not be ideal.

However, much of the prison system is at over capacity, with the federal system alone being at around 130%. Private operators are only a small portion of the overall network.

The combined market cap of the prison REITs is less than $4 billion. So If you really want to change U.S. incarceration policy, there are probably more effective ways than trying to put CoreCivic (CXW) and Geo Group (GEO) out of business.

Photo Source

Elizabeth Warren on CoreCivic and Geo Group

The reason we’re bringing up these politically-charged REITs is because of current politics. Specifically, the Democratic primaries.

Even more specifically, Elizabeth Warren.

No offense to her campaign, but her chances of winning aren’t very high. At all. She could win the Democratic nomination, but she's around 33% to win the presidency. And that’s very generous thinking.

We’re not stating this to be offensive. But CoreCivic and Geo Group went into freefall the moment she announced her policy position on the industry.

Which wasn’t favorable, to say the least. She said she would end “federal private detention facilities by ending all contracts that the Bureau of Prisons, ICE, and the U.S. Marshals Service have with private detention providers.”

She went on to declare that she wouldn’t just eliminate federal private prisons. She'd also stop federal funding to states that continued to use them.

That might be a challenge trying to get that through Congress. But, if successful, it would be a massive blow to the prison companies. They can endure the loss of federal contracts, but their various state facilities are vital to their cash flows.

Data by YCharts

Ouch.

As you can probably guess from the chart above, that was near the end of June. Prison stocks shed a third of their value over the next month as investors contemplated the severity of her position, along with her steady rise in polling.

Add in the recent impeachment drama somewhat dinging both Trump and Biden's election odds, and it’s clear. The market has priced in a higher chance of Warren winning.

Warren’s Path to the Presidency

Prison stocks are now selling as cheaply as they were in mid 2016 when it appeared Hillary Clinton would win. Since those companies have grown since that point, that means the market actually is more pessimistic on the sector.

Again, that makes sense if you think Warren will win. Otherwise, it’s insane.

It’s also insane to devalue stocks so badly on the mere possibility of a chance that someone will be re-elected. Especially – again, no offense – this someone.

People seem to have forgotten that money plays an integral role in American politics. And Warren has gone after key Democratic donors, including banks and the pharma industry. That's not a profitable path to party unity.

Neither is it a path to the presidency.

In the last presidential election, Hillary's “put coal miners out of work” comments were a huge blunder. In which case, it’s easy to guess at what Warren's promise to shut down the oil and gas industry – which is more than 10x bigger – will do.

You also haven't seen people go after Warren hard quite yet. But pro-Biden and/or anti-Warren PACs are beginning to roll out ads that hammer her on healthcare. And opposition research is starting to appear now as well.

A Fickle Market

Back in 2013, you had investors suggesting that Geo – a then-recently branded REIT Geo trading at a 6% yield – was too cheap and would see its shares appreciate. That assessment was based on the business model becoming normal and accepted as a mainstream REIT operation.

Over time, it was supposed to increase in price, joining other low-risk REITs that yielded closer to 4%-5%.

But then President Obama upended the status quo in 2016, announcing a federal move away from private prisons. That caused their share prices to lose nearly half their value in a matter of days.

However, after initially jumping up with Trump, both prison REITs are now back to their lows, offering the current opportunity:

Data by YCharts

When we say “opportunity” here, we mean opportunity. Because in almost any outcome other than a Warren or Sanders win… these stocks should bounce back to at least where they were in June, offering 50% upside.

And if Trump wins re-election, as indicators are showing? Well then, we could see even better movement then that.

Besides, it makes little sense to worry about prison stocks in particular when you can just as easily – if not more so – short banks, oil and gas companies, anything that relies on affordable energy, and so on.

You’d get far better risk/reward while you were at it.

So far though, the market hasn't really priced in a Warren presidency to anything else she wants to go after. It doesn’t seem logical, and we’re not buying the argument.

Prison REITs Should Be Just Fine

Now, one issue with these sorts of investment is that it's hard to get a sense of their terminal value. As we’ve argued with something like the low-end malls such as Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL & Associates (CBL), it's wrong to say they’re cheap based on price-to-current cash flow, therefore we should buy them.

We know those values decline every year and don’t look like they’ll be going back up in the future. Therefore, comparing them to real estate assets that do tend to rise over time is simply a mistake.

Prison REITs are inherently decent “critical mission infrastructure” businesses as is. They’re well diversified in terms of their revenue sources across states, federal agencies – even some international operations – and in the type of care they offer. Plus, you have:

Halfway houses

Youth services

Vocational training

Substance abuse programs

Tracking/testing for people on parole

Management for state facilities…

The list goes on.

In short, in a world with no private prisons, Geo and CoreCivic would continue much of their existing business as is. Even Warren acknowledges as much. Really, her plan only aims to limit "profiteering" in Geo and CoreCivic's services contracts by regulating how much they can charge inmates for various items.

As such, Warren concedes a point. Many states simply don't want to or don't have the capability of operating their prisons well. That’s why they want to outsource it to the private sector.

That’s so true that I wouldn't be shocked if various states buy prisons from Geo and CoreCivic over time – then hire them to keep managing the facilities.

In that case, it would hurt profits to some degree. But it would hardly be a catastrophe for the businesses.

And regardless, the stocks are already priced for catastrophe anyway.

An Investment in Reality

The tweet above perfectly captures the current disparity between reality and perception.

Back in 2015, California announced plans to move away from private prisons. Due to overcrowding, however, it has taken them a long time to figure out alternative solutions.

Even now - four years later - it will still take them through 2028 to fully phase out private prisons and immigrant holding facilities. And if it takes one of the country's most liberal states that long? That leaves plenty of time for Geo and CoreCivic to adapt.

Consider that as further proof that tweets – even by potential presidents – are rarely worth selling the whole prison farm for.

What we’re ultimately driving at here is that any sort of gradual change in the prison system leaves plenty of margin for safety for investors at these prices.

As for right now, GEO's 2019 AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) is guided to come in around $2.71 per share. This is on a sub-$16 share price, meaning the stock is offering a cash yield of nearly 17%.

Yet the 13% dividend yield is covered out of cash flow and leaves enough left over for capital expenditures. Meanwhile, its capex (capital expenditure) budget is quite modest compared to its operating income and cash flows.

Smart Thinking

If Trump is re elected, GEO will generate at least $13 per share in AFFO by the time his presidency ends in January 2025. And, given the current dividend rate, it would pay out more than 60% of its current share price in dividends.

Again, really, it's hard to imagine a scenario where we wouldn't make out well. Under a President Biden or other such mainstream Democrat, maybe AFFO falls a bit instead of continuing to rise as it’s doing presently.

But if GEO makes $11-$12/share in AFFO over the next five years, then paying $15.50 for the stock today is still a fantastic deal.

The company's revenue and NOI are both up close to 10% over the past year. Nor is Geo unique on that front. In fact, CoreCivic is doing even better.

Source: CoreCivic investor presentation

That said, CoreCivic has the better balance sheet. So that's a plus in its favor (see our article on that topic).

On the other hand, Geo smartly issued stock after Trump was elected near the share price's high point. And it has been buying back stock as it falls.

It's always nice to see management allocate capital like that. Makes an investor even more confident about these bargain-basement opportunities, doesn’t it?

At least, it does in our case…

My oh My, CXW Remains a Spec Strong Buy

Arguably, CoreCivic is in a much better position today based on its payout ratio:

CoreCivic’s Q2-19 FFO was $0.69 per share that represents a 21% increase vs. Q2-18 ($0.05 over the high-end of guidance). Adjusted EBITDA was $115.3 million, representing an 18% increase from the prior year quarter (nearly $7 million over the high-end of guidance). The AFFO payout ratio was 68% (through Q2-19) and the company said,

“At current dividend levels, we would maintain a 69% AFFO payout ratio for the balance of the year, based on the midpoint of our updated full-year 2019 guidance. For comparison sake, the average REIT AFFO payout ratio was 78% as of June 30, 2019. So, our dividend is better covered than the average publicly traded REITs.”

The company added,

“… in light of our current dividend yield exceeding 10%, compared with a REIT average closer to 4%, we don't believe it would be prudent at this time to allocate additional cash flow toward increasing the dividend to our historic payout ratio target.”

We are maintaining a Speculative Strong Buy on CXW and our R.I.N.O. score is 3.160. Although shares are volatile, the sources of revenue are durable and we consider CXW to be positioned for upside. The company is set to release Q3 earnings on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Cat Is Out Of The Bag...Or Shall We Say, R.I.N.O. We are set to launch our new REIT scoring model we call R.I.N.O. that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. Subscribers to iREIT on Alpha will get access to RINO and over 125 REITs screened by QUALITY and VALUE. Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results. Sign up for the 2-Week Free-Trial By Clicking Here Today





Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.