Hummingbird Resources: The Turnaround Is Now Complete

Net debt decreased by $14 million during the quarter and is on track to be eliminated in less than a year.

I love it when a plan comes together

Back in August, I wrote here on SA that Mali-focused gold miner Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:OTCPK:HUMRF) needed to deliver production levels of close to 30,000 ounces of gold at AISC of around $800 per ounce in Q3 2019 and prove that the operational issues are behind its back. The third quarter of the year is the time when mining companies in West Africa are most vulnerable as most of the rainy season is in the fall (in Mali it runs from June and October). As I’ve explained several times here on Seeking Alpha, Hummingbird already suffered from the rainy season in 2018 when a crack appeared on one of the two current open pits at the Yanfolila mine, which led to a significant loss of production and increased costs.

Hummingbird released its production and cost figures for the third quarter of 2019 on Monday morning, which is several days earlier than I expected. The figures are close to what I expected as the company poured a total of 30,484 ounces of gold at AISC of $849 per ounce:

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

(Source: Hummingbird Resources)

What surprised me is that ore mined was at very elevated levels for the second quarter in a row. Sure, Hummingbird completed the installation and commissioning of a second ball mill in Q2, which should boost processing capacity at 100% fresh ore from 1Mtpa to 1.24Mtpa. However, even if the two ball mills are operating at full capacity, they will be able to process just 310,000 tonnes of fresh ore per quarter. I hope the new stockpiles contain high grade ore as Q4 2018 proved that the Yanfolila can’t be profitable with feed of below 2g/t Au.

Another thing that surprised me is that Hummingbird kept its 2019 production guidance at 110,000-125,000 ounces of gold. With just a single quarter to go, you’d think that the range would be much narrower. In order to reach the lower end of the guidance, Hummingbird needs to produce just over 28,000 ounces in Q4. With the second ball mill now online, I think it’s likely for the company to pour around 33,000 ounces of gold between October and December and the final figure will very much depend on the blend of ores as well as the average grade.

Debt is gone

With the $13 million second ball mill commissioned, Hummingbird managed to make great progress in reducing its net debt in Q3 2019. The company increased its cash reserves by $8 million and repaid $6 million of its debt with Coris Bank during the quarter. The debt with Coris is being repaid on a straight line basis, which means that Hummingbird will be debt free in the second part of 2021. Regarding the net debt situation, the company should have net cash in the middle of 2020.

Hummingbird has to do a tailings lift every 18-24 months, with each costing $2-$3 million, but other than that, there isn’t much sustaining capex planned for the future. I think the company now needs to invest in drilling as its main issue is the short life of mine of Yanfolila (reserves run out in about five years). Hummingbird was supposed to release a new reserve update as well as a new life of mine plan in Q2 2019, but this was delayed due to several reasons. There was no word of the reserve update in the Q3 production report, which I consider disappointing.

Another use for Hummingbird’s cash reserves in 2020 could be to develop the 4.2Moz Dugbe gold project in Liberia. Since Dugbe will cost north of $200 million to build, the company will probably look to add a partner or two.

Major risks

Some of the major risks for gold mining companies include low gold prices, high fuel prices as well as security and regulatory uncertainty. Mali is no Nevada and there have been fears regarding a change in the mining code as well increased armed group activity. However, investors have to keep in mind that any change of the mining code won’t affect Yanfolila and that the security threats have been mainly in the north part of the country (the mine is in the south). Operational issues at Yanfolila seem to have been fixed, but I wouldn’t brush those off considering the abysmal problems during 2018.

Regarding Hummingbird's shares, liquidity is low even on the LSE where the company's main listing is. As a result, there's strong volatility. Also, as a micro-cap company, Hummingbird is unlikely to be included in major indices anytime soon, so it should benefit less from any renewed attention from investors to the gold mining sector compared to larger mid-tier producers.

Conclusion

Hummingbird’s Q3 production results and costs were pretty much in line with my expectations and the company shouldn’t have difficulties meeting its 2019 production guidance. There has been major progress on deleveraging and net debt should be eliminated in less than a year.

Hummingbird is now mainly mining fresh rock, which is more expensive than oxide material, but at least weather won’t matter that much now. The company said that its turnover rate is around 15% compared to an industry average of 30%, which means that employees are probably happy with how things are ran and unrest is unlikely.

For 2020, Hummingbird plans to produce around 130,000 ounces of gold at AISC of around $850 per ounce, meaning the next few quarters will look similar to Q3 2019.

I think that management of the company has finally managed to turn the ship around, and the share price is likely to recover to the levels reached before all of the issues began in 2018. Still, investing in this company also is linked with timing. The shares of several companies I’ve covered after the release of great news before giving back some of the gains, with perhaps the most recent example being Mineral IRL (OTC:OTC:MRLLF) (OTC:OTC:MRLLY). Hummingbird's Q2 good production figures were released on Aug. 2 and the share price on the LSE rose from GBP 0.215 that day to a peak of GBP 0.285 exactly a month later. Therefore, I’ll be evaluating whether to close my long position around this time next month.

