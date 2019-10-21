Philip Morris: Reiterating Our 15-25% Return Buy Case After Q3

At $80.55, shares offer a 5.8% dividend yield, and can deliver a mid-teens or higher return to investors in the next 12 months. Reiterate Buy.

The IQOS business showed momentum, with solid growth in Japan and the E.U., volume up 41.0% since Q2 in Russia, and a U.S. launch.

Management reaffirmed guidance for FY19 adjusted EPS growth of “at least 9%”, excluding one-off negatives in Russia and Canada.

Cigarette volumes were stable, with declines within their historic range, and there was no sign of Juul becoming a problem in European markets.

Philip Morris' Q3 results, released on Friday, support the Buy case that we first published in June.

Introduction

We initiated our Buy recommendation on Philip Morris (PM) in June ("Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside"). Since then, shares have returned 5.6% including dividends, slightly behind the S&P 500. During this period PM significantly outperformed Altria (MO), on which we had a Sell rating until mid-September, with MO shares falling more than 10%:

PM Share Price vs. Altria & S&P 500 (Since 05-Jun) Source: Yahoo Finance (20-Oct-19).

PM's 19Q3 results last Friday support our Buy case, as we will explain below.

Buy Case Recap

Our Buy recommendation on PM foresees a mid-teens or higher annual return for investors, based on an approx. 6% dividend yield and a high-single-digit EPS CAGR, and includes:

Stable cigarette industry volume declines of 2-3% p.a., and continuing strong pricing, giving revenue growth of "at least 5%" excluding currency

Earnings growing faster than revenues, with continuing margin uplift helped by cost savings and slightly falling volumes

EPS CAGR of “at least 8%” (excluding FX), in line with guidance

Potential upside from upward re-rating, IQOS taking off outside Asia, etc.

PM Management 2019-21 CAGR Outlook Source: PM investor day presentation (Sep-18).

19Q3 Group Results

PM's 19Q3 results showed stable earnings growth.

Q3 total shipments (including Heated Tobacco Units, "HTU") fell 2.1% year-on-year, revenues grew 3.4% (excluding currency), adjusted EBIT grew 1.3%, and adjusted EPS fell slightly by 0.7%. On a year-to-date basis, total shipments were down 0.9%, revenues grew 4.1%, adjusted EBIT grew 6.3%, and adjusted EPS grew 6.5%:

PM P&L Highlights (19Q3) Note: 19Q3 & Q3YTD include a $374m charge related to a tax audit in Russia. 19Q3YTD also includes an $194m Canadian tobacco litigation-related expense and a $239m loss on deconsolidation of RBH. Source: PM results press release (19Q3).

Volume decline was higher in Q3 than for year-to-date, but two thirds of the difference was attributable to three markets (Turkey, the Philippines and Indonesia), two of which from effects from the timing of price increases.

Adjusted figures were permanently rebased in 2019 by PM placing its Canadian subsidiary into administration after losing a court appeal in early 2019. Excluding Canada, net revenues would have grown 6.5% year-on-year and adjusted EBIT would have grown 11.0% year-to-date (excluding currency).

Reported EBIT and EPS were also hit by a $374m pre-tax charge related to an excise & VAT audit in Russia, covering 2015-17.

19Q3 Regional Results

Excluding LATAM & Canada (impacted by the Canadian subsidiary as described above), EBIT grew year-on-year in every region in Q3 except Eastern Europe:

PM Net Revenues & EBIT by Region (19Q3) Note: Excluding Canadian deconsolidation & FX, LATAM & Canada revenues was -3.8% in 19Q3 & -3.0% in 19Q3 YTD; adj. EBIT was +10.1% in 19Q3 & +15.0% in 19Q3 YTD. Source: PM results press release (19Q3).

Eastern Europe's EBIT was impacted by additional investments in Reduced Risk Products ("RRP") in Russia. Middle East & Africa had flat revenues (excluding currency) in Q3, partly due to Travel Retail (reported as part of the region) being hit by tighter duty-free allowances in China.

FY19 EPS Outlook

PM maintained the guidance for full-year 2019 adjusted EPS at $5.14, which (on a like-for-like basis, excluding currency and Canada) represents a 9.1% growth over 2018. Reported EPS took a $0.20 hit from the Russia tax audit charge. Details on the moving parts in EPS are below:

PM EPS Guidance (2019) Source: PM results press release (19Q3).

The latest FY19 guidance includes a slightly higher cigarette volume decline (from -1.0% to -1.0~1.5%) (due to higher pricing, from "at least 5%" to 6%), no change to net revenue growth ("at least 6%"), slightly better margin expansion ("at least 100 bps" to 150 bps), and no change to net incremental RRP investments ($400m).

Governments (regulations and tax) continue to represent the largest risk to PM earnings in our view. Recent developments include:

The Philippines to raise tobacco excise by 28.6% in January 2020 (from Ps 35 per pack to Ps 45), and by roughly 10% a year thereafter (to Ps 60 by 2023)

to raise tobacco excise by 28.6% in January 2020 (from Ps 35 per pack to Ps 45), and by roughly 10% a year thereafter (to Ps 60 by 2023) Indonesia to raise average cigarette excise by 23% during 2020-21, though few other details have been given at this stage

Indonesia is approx. 10% of PM’s EBIT, while the Philippines makes a low-single-digit contribution.

Long-Term EPS Track Record

Nonetheless, PM has a track record of consistently delivering at least 8% in adjusted, currency-neutral EPS growth, which its guidance implies it will maintain in 2019 (excluding Canada), as shown in the charts below. Even including currency headwinds and the loss of earnings from Canada, PM’s adjusted EPS has grown at a CAGR of 1.7% since 2015:

PM EPS – Adjusted vs. Reported (2012A-19E) Source: PM company filings.

Combustibles

PM’s combustible volumes have remained stable, with year-to-date decline of 3.4% year-on-year (which includes the impact of HTU substitution, as well as the loss of volumes in Canada) within its historic range:

PM Combustible Volume Growth Y/Y (2013-19Q3A) NB. Includes impact of Canadian subsidiary being put into admin in early 2019. Source: PM company filings.

Excluding the LATAM & Canada region (impacted by the Canadian subsidiary), combustible volume decline was only 2.6% for the year-to-date period. More mature markets, including the E.U., Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa, all showed better volume trends so far in 2019 than in 2017-18:

PM Combustible Volume by Region (2013-19Q3A) Source: PM company filings.

Update on Juul in Europe

Reassuringly for PM's European business, volume declines in key E.U. countries were stable in Q3, with the decline in France returning to low-single-digits after a 10.6% figure for Q2 (which was due to an excise increase):

PM Volume Change Y/Y – Key EU Countries (19Q3) NB. Volume figures include HTUs. Source: PM results press release (19Q3). PM Volume Change Y/Y – Key EU Countries (19Q2) NB. Volume figures include HTUs. Source: PM results press release (19Q2).

With Juul having begun its European expansion in the summer of 2018, the evidence continues to suggest that it has had limited impact in E.U. markets (party due to the lower nicotine limits there).

IQOS

IQOS, PM's heat-not-burn product, shows strong momentum during 19Q3.

The IQOS user base grew 9.7% sequentially in Q3 to 12.4m (accelerating from an 8.7% growth in Q2). It is now on sale in 51 countries, including recent launches in the U.S. (in September), the U.A.E. and Belarus:

PM Total IQOS Users (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentation (19Q3).

PM has also begun rolling out IQOS 3 Duo, an improved version of its device, which allows twice the usage before recharge and a faster charging time, compared to the previous version. It is on sale in Japan now and will be in most other IQOS markets by year-end.

IQOS is also showing particular momentum in key markets, with Japan and the E.U. both continuing to show solid growth, and Russia accelerating significantly during Q3. However, Korea has been weak due to competition.

In Japan, HEETS (IQOS' HTU consumable) saw its share of the tobacco market rose to 17.0% in Q3, from 16.6% in Q1 and Q2. It has kept a dominant 73% share of the heat-not-burn category, even as the category has risen to 25% of the tobacco market (up 200 bps from the start of the year):

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – Japan (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations (19Q3 & 19Q2).

In the E.U., HEETS' share of the tobacco market appeared basically flat (from 2.4% to 2.5%) sequentially, due to seasonally high cigarette sales in Q3. However, in volume terms, HEETS sale have increased 9.3% from Q2:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – the E.U. (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations (19Q3 & 19Q2).

In Russia, HEETS volume grew +41.0% from Q2, with its share of the tobacco market reaching 4.0% (from around 3% in Q2). PM is now selling IQOS in cities representing 50% of the country's tobacco volume, up from 40% in Q2:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – Russia (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations (19Q3 & 19Q2).

South Korea, however, showed a weak performance, with HEETS having lost more than 100 bps of market share since Q2, due to intense competition, including in non-menthol flavours. PM believes things have begun to stabilise and will be further helped by the launch of IQOS 3 Duo later this year:

PM HTU Share of Tobacco Market – South Korea (Since 2018) Source: PM results presentations (19Q3 & 19Q2).

Shareholder Opposition to Altria Merger

During Q3 results, PM management again confirmed that merger discussions with MO have ended - “this chapter is definitively closed” and “the merger is off the table”. Reasons for this included the rising regulatory headwinds for vaping, as well as the lack of shareholder support as we predicted in August. As the CFO explained on the call:

“One of the big things was the environment was developing rather rapidly as we were in these discussions, with all the news around e-vapor and the regulatory approach from FDA, etc. We also got pretty clear feedback from our shareholders. We have lot of questions about whether this would make sense. And shareholders feeling that they could, if they wanted to, be exposed to the U.S. market by Altria separately, they didn't need PMI to do that. So we obviously heard quite a bit from shareholders” Martin King, PM CFO (19Q3 Earnings Call)

Valuation

At $80.55, with respect to 2019 guidance, PM shares are on 15.7x P/E and a 6.8% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield (excluding the one-off Russian tax charge):

PM Net Income, Cashflow & Valuation (2016A-19E) Source: PM company filings.

We use 2019 guidance for valuation purposes, as it incorporates both the currency headwind and the loss of earnings fro the Canadian subsidiary.

Dividend yield is 5.8%, based on annualised $4.68 dividend per share from 19Q3; the $7.28bn cash needed to pay the dividend is 91% covered by FCF.

PM continues to trade at a premium valuation among Big 4 tobacco companies, which we believe is justified due to its presence in less mature tobacco markets in emerging countries and its growth potential from IQOS:

PM FCF Yield & Dividend Yield vs. Peers Note: IMB financials for FY18 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY18. Source: Company filings.

PM is trading on 13.3x EV / 2018 EBIT, while other Big 4 are on less than 10x (once minority holdings have been taken into account):

PM EV / EBIT vs. Peers Note: IMB financials for FY18 (ending Sep); all other companies on CY18. Source: Company filings.

We have had a Neutral rating on Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) since July, and the shares have lost approx. 2% (including dividends) since. We have had a Neutral rating on Altria since upgrading it in September, and shares have gained 2% since (it lost 12% in the 3 months prior to our upgrade since we initiated coverage with Bearish rating in July). We have not assigned an official rating to British American Tobacco (BTI), despite its cheap valuation, due to tail risks around RRPs, menthol and its high debt burden.

Conclusion

PM's Q3 results showed stable volumes in cigarettes and momentum for IQOS in key markets, in line with our Buy case.

2019 EPS is negatively impacted by the Canadian subsidiary being put in administration and the Russian tax audit charge, but these are one-off events.

We continue to believe PM can deliver on management's medium-term guidance of “at least 5%" revenue growth and “at least 8%” adjusted EPS growth (excluding currency).

At $80.55, PM has a 5.8% dividend yield and can deliver a mid-teens annual investor return, as share price grows with EPS, with no re-rating. Potential upside comes from an upward re-rating, for example from IQOS taking off outside Asia, or investor sentiment around tobacco improving.

PM offers a large potential upside and good downside protection; it could return mid-teens or higher in the next 12 months. We reiterate our Buy recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.