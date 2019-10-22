Triple-S Healthcare Internal Corruption 'Review' Fraught With Conflict Due To Davis Polk Involvement

We unearthed that Davis Polk, long-time Triple-S securities counsel, is handling the review – in our view this is a major red flag due to the inherent conflict of interest.

That same day, Triple-S issued an 8-K in which it stated that it had previously “hired outside counsel” to review the situation without disclosing the identity of outside counsel.

On July 30, 2019 after Triple-S provided the 15-page letter to regulators admitting ties to Sanchez, Representative Ortiz made a referral relating to the letter to the FBI/DOJ.

In July 2019, Triple-S revealed to the Puerto Rican House Health Committee that it paid for the services of controversial lobbyist Elias Sanchez with respect to ASES matters.

Media reports claim Triple-S was ineligible to bid on the lucrative Vital (Medicaid) contract but that ASES (health department) nonetheless awarded the contract worth ~$700MM/year (20% revenues) to Triple-S.

Timeline Leading to Triple-S 8-K on July 30, 2019:

On July 10, 2019, the DOJ handed down a series of indictments related to Puerto Rican government corruption. One of the individuals charged was Alberto Velazquez-Pinol, a BDO subcontractor. The indictments involved ASES (including the former head of ASES). For the unacquainted, ASES is the Puerto Rican health department responsible for awarding government health contracts to private companies.

On the same day that the DOJ made the ASES indictments public, a media report alleged the FBI had raided Triple-S’s (GTS) office. The company denied this allegation to the press.

On July 19, 2019, Centro De Periodismo Investigato published a scathing article relating to the infamous Telegram leaks that drove Governor Rosselló out of office in Puerto Rico. The article describes “looting” through a “multimillion-dollar network of corruption” with an individual named Elias Sanchez at “the top of the scheme”. The article claims that ASES (Puerto Rico’s health regulator) handed “the crown jewel” Vital contract to Triple-S despite the fact that Triple-S did not qualify to bid for the contract (see article about half way through page, search Triple-S). The article claimed that Triple-S was a client of Elias Sanchez. According to the article, Triple-S declined to address this claim when called for comment.

However, in a letter dated July 25, 2019 that first hit the press on July 30 th, Triple-S confirmed that it had hired lobbyist Elias Sanchez through the firm Wolf Popper PSC (where he worked at the time of his work for Triple-S). The letter indicated that the Vital contract was worth $57.7 million monthly, equating to ~700 million of annual premiums (Triple-S generates ~$3B of annual premiums). In the letter, Triple-S also acknowledged that Albert Velazquez-Pinol – who had been indicted on healthcare corruption related charges just weeks earlier – was present in Triple-S meetings with the government relating to the Vital contract award (p14 of letter). The question of whether Elias Sanchez / Alberto Velazquez-Pinol had a hand in influencing Triple-S’s award of Vital was thrust into the press by this time, with even the former Governor of Puerto Rico chiming in, tweeting a photo of Elias Sanchez’s wedding showing that Elias Sanchez enjoys a close personal relationship with Carlos Rodriguez, Chief Legal Officer of Triple-S.

On that same day, July 30, 2019, Representative Jesus Ortiz told reporters that he had made a referral to the FBI/DOJ based on Triple-S’s responses in the aforementioned 15-page letter.

In our opinion, this fact pattern is the precise type of fact pattern that warrants a Board-led investigation involving independent outside counsel.

We have now discovered that Triple-S did not take this tact, which is a major red flag.

Triple-S Files 8-K on July 30, 2019

ElNuevoDia put out a story on July 30 at 9:21am EST (here) which included Triple-S providing comment regarding allegations pertaining to Elias Sanchez and Alberto Velazquez-Pinol. That very same day (July 30) Triple-S furnished an 8-K with the SEC (accepted at 9:33am EST) consisting of a press release that a) acknowledged that Triple-S had “engaged Wolf Popper LLP, a law firm where Elias Sánchez worked, from June 1, 2017 to September 26, 2018”. The 8-K further stated that “Wolf Popper provided legal counsel as well as public policy and government affairs advice to the Company on various matters, including with respect to ASES.”

Notably, the timeframe that Triple-S identified included a period during which Elias Sanchez was directly working for the Puerto Rican Governor. Elias Sanchez did not resign from his role as the Governor’s liaison to Puerto Rico’s financial oversight board until July 21, 2017. The article describes Sanchez as:

The governor’s eyes, ears and voice on the board, helping him form positions on financial matters, and communicating them to the board and the public.

Per Triple-S’s disclosure, the company’s economic relationship with Wolf Popper commenced June 1, 2017 – almost two months before Sanchez resigned from the aforementioned role.

The second page of Sanchez’s financial disclosure makes clear he was working for Wolf Popper at the same time that he was serving as the Governor’s liaison to the financial oversight board (see p2).

Again, this is a major red flag.

Finally, the press release indicated that “in light of recent press reports regarding ASES, and to ensure that the Company’s conduct complied with its high standards, Triple-S engaged outside counsel earlier this month to conduct a review of its participation in the Vital RFP process.”

Notably, the company stated that the review began “earlier this month” (meaning earlier than July 30), so it wouldn't be a stretch for investors to suspect that the company may have withheld the review's existence for some period of time in July, only disclosing the existence of the review on July 30, 2019.

More importantly, the company did not indicate what law firm was handling the review.

The Outside Law Firm is Davis Polk, Which Has Also Represented Triple-S Since Its IPO (Over a Decade)

Metadata captured on SecInfo.com shows that the Triple-S 8-K furnished with the SEC on July 30, 2019 lists Davis Polk as the “Filing Agent”. This is noteworthy because we reviewed dozens of other 8-Ks filed by the company and found that all of the other 8-Ks we reviewed showed Broadridge (an outsourced administrator of SEC materials) as the “Filing Agent”.

We furthermore found a note buried in an ElNuevoDia article that corroborates the information above, namely that Davis Polk is handling the review of Triple-S’s participation in Vital:

Source: ElNuevoDia

From the mosaic of facts above, it is abundantly clear that Triple-S management had economic and personal relationships with individuals who are either under investigation for public corruption or already indicted for public corruption with respect to ASES matters. Triple-S admitted utilizing the services Wolf Popper PSC / Elias Sanchez specifically with respect to ASES matters. Triple-S even admitted that an individual who was already indicted on corruption charges – Alberto Velazquez-Pinol – was present in the room during Vital contract discussions with the government. Not to mention, the former head of ASES was one of the individuals recently indicted on public corruption charges, casting a shadow on ASES broadly.

This is undeniably a troubling fact pattern that in our view warrants a proper independent investigation free of conflict of interest issues.

Instead, the company engaged the firm that handles its securities matters – Davis Polk. The company referred to Davis Polk’s engagement not as an internal investigation, but instead as a “review”. The company also did not state that the review was being handled by independent members of the Board of Directors.

While we have no way of knowing the full extent of Davis Polk work for Triple-S due to privilege, we can confirm that Davis Polk at the very least advised on the company’s IPO, secondary offering, and 2017 equity incentive plan, and therefore has handled securities matters for Triple-S for over a decade. In fact, two of the company’s attorneys even highlight Triple-S as a client on their public biographies.

Source: Davis Polk Website ( A, B – Triple-S shows up under “Work Highlights”)

In our view, it is not best practice to hire your own securities counsel for an independent investigation – and particularly not one that touches on the very serious allegations stemming from the Vital RFP. Our view is informed by significant legal research relating to the importance of independent investigations into allegations of management wrongdoing. We sent an email to both Davis Polk and Triple-S requesting comment on the independence of their review and received no response.

Source: Our email to Davis Polk and Triple-S

This white paper goes into great detail about the pitfalls of bringing on a longstanding securities counsel to handle an internal investigation. While there is no formal rule prohibiting such an action, the white paper raises the various issues that can arise and provides the instructive case study of Enron and Vinson & Elkins as what can go wrong if an investigation is not sufficiently independent.

Here are a series of excerpts from other various legal guidance papers regarding best practices for internal investigations:

Sources: Excerpt 1 McKenna Long Aldridge – guide available HERE Excerpt 2 Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Excerpt 3 King & Spalding Excerpt 4 Jones Day

Of all of the guidelines above, we think King & Spalding’s note regarding investigations into the conduct of the Chief Legal Officer as most significant. We have noted previously in this article that Carlos Rodriguez-Ramos, Chief Legal Officer of Triple-S, was reportedly a member of Elias Sanchez’s wedding party and therefore has a personal relationship with him. He is not only the Chief Legal Officer of the overall management company, but he also sits on the Board of the healthcare subsidiaries. It is therefore inconceivable that his conduct would not be subject to scrutiny as part of any comprehensive legal review. In his role, he clearly oversaw legal advice relating to the $700 million Vital contract. He also clearly interfaces with Davis Polk regularly on securities matters. This is the exact type of conflict that, in our view, warrants truly independent counsel to handle the investigation.

In light of the fact pattern laid out in this article, we find it completely inappropriate that Davis Polk is handling the “review” of Triple-S’s conduct with respect to Elias Sanchez and the Vital RFP.

We offered both Davis Polk and Triple-S an opportunity to comment and neither replied to us.

We think Triple-S is opening itself up to significant liability by not engaging truly independent counsel to undertake an investigation led by the independent members of the Board of Directors and believe this is a major red flag that should concern not only investors, but regulators and government authorities as well particularly given the Seaboard Report considerations.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short GTS. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. This article reflects the author's opinion at the time of publication. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.