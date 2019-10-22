Atlassian: It's Still Expensive After The Fall

Revenues and EPS beat in the current quarter, but Atlassian's outlook for the remainder of FY2020 was perceived as light.

The highest-valued cloud software stocks are now starting to look like overripe fruits. Following carnage among high-growth recent IPOs, then reports of "sales execution issues" among many of last year's batch of IPOs (such as Docusign (DOCU) and Pluralsight (PS)), and then even reports from some of the industry stalwarts like Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) that growth may hit some limits over the coming quarters, the cloud software sector hasn't been hit this hard since the broader market correction last November.

Atlassian (TEAM) is no different. The Sydney-based software company, known best for its suite of work collaboration tools, has cratered more than 10% over the last week and is down more than 20% from its year-to-date highs, putting it in correction territory alongside many of its peers in the space:

The question for investors now is: is Atlassian a "buy the dip" situation, or does the pullback appropriately reflect the fact that Atlassian has been trading at outsized valuation multiples for quite some time without much fundamental support?

In my view, it's the latter. I'm a huge advocate of the buy-the-dip strategy among many growth stocks, but I view Atlassian's valuation as especially bloated in light of the fact that many of its enterprise software peers are now also trading 1-2 turns lower than they were last month. I'm partial to names like Workday (WDAY), Elastic (ESTC), and Splunk (SPLK); but I'd hold off on buying Atlassian until the price comes down further.

Looking ahead at Atlassian's FY2020

The core of the issue is Atlassian's guidance for FY20. At face value, Atlassian's outlook for the coming year actually came out on top of Wall Street's consensus. As shown in the slide below, taken from Atlassian's Q2 earnings deck, the company is pointing to $386-$390 million in revenue for the current quarter, representing +29-30% y/y growth (vs. Wall Street's consensus at $381.6 million, or +28% y/y growth). For the full year, Atlassian is guiding to $1.560-$1.574 billion in revenues (also +29-30% y/y growth, versus Wall Street's +28% y/y consensus):

Figure 1. Atlassian guidance update Source: Atlassian Q2 earnings deck

But the question is: is ~30% growth enough to justify Atlassian's monstrous valuation?

Post-pullback, Atlassian is trading at a share price of ~$117, which indicates a market cap of $28.39 billion. After netting off $1.78 billion of cash and $862 million of debt on Atlassian's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $27.47 billion.

This represents an extremely heady valuation multiple of 17.5x EV/FY20 estimated revenues, based on the midpoint of Atlassian's guidance range for the current fiscal year.

To Atlassian's credit, the company is a cash flow monster. In forecasting $465-$475 million of free cash flow for the year, Atlassian is projecting a rich ~30% FCF margin - which is quite favorable in a software sector laden with high-growth stocks that are burning cash to no end. But here's the problem: there are many mid and large-cap software stocks with a similar ~30% growth profile and similarly high FCF margins that trade at much lower multiples now. Workday and Splunk, for example - both growing in the ~30% range, and both stocks that I prefer in my portfolio over Atlassian - are both trading at sub-10x forward revenue multiples:

Growth deceleration is the topic of the day

The other point to note is that Atlassian's guidance implies serious deceleration in the year to come. In Q2, Atlassian generated 36% y/y revenue growth to $362.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $351.8 million (+32% y/y).

Figure 2. Atlassian revenue trends Source: Atlassian Q2 earnings deck

That's still a strong Q2 print. In his brief prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call, CEO Scott Farquhar noted that the company rolled out two new tiers of the company's flagship product, which have seen strong traction:

This quarter we introduced two important new editions of our cloud offerings, Free and Premium. Our disruptive business model continues to win new customers, both large and small, and these new editions offer them more choice and capabilities. We want it to be easier and less costly for teams to get started in the cloud and grow with us so they may change and become more complex. Premium illustrates the increased sophistication of our enterprise cloud offerings providing large companies the flexibility and the tools they need"

You can read Atlassian's forecast for ~30% growth in two ways - either it's conservative, or it does imply some level of deceleration for the coming quarters. While the truth is likely a combination of the two, we can see over the past several quarters that Atlassian's subscription revenues have seen a marked slowdown in growth rates, from the mid/high-50s in FY19 to just 50% y/y now.

The other point to make is that Atlassian's growth is becoming increasingly expensive to produce. Typically, we'd want to see software companies reduce their sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues, in a sign that the company is capable of achieving operating leverage with scale. Atlassian, on the other hand, spent 14.8% of its revenues (on a non-IFRS basis) on sales and marketing costs this quarter, up 150bps from 13.3% in the year-ago quarter. Investors typically praise Atlassian for having a light outside sales force that pushes down expenses relative to other large-cap software companies, but Atlassian's expense trends are headed in the wrong direction.

While offset by a corresponding decline in R&D costs, Atlassian's increase in sales and marketing expenses did contribute to a compression in FCF margins to 17%, down eleven points from the year-ago quarter and the lowest point in the trailing twelve months:

Figure 3. Atlassian FCF Source: Atlassian Q2 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Many software companies have become attractive buys after the recent sector-wide pullback, but in Atlassian's case, the company is still leagues ahead of its peers in its rich valuation multiple. At the same time, we're seeing growth rates begin to decline alongside weak free cash flow trends in the second quarter.

In my view, this stock has further to fall. Steer clear and invest elsewhere.

