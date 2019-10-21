Builders Boom

Homebuilders have outperformed all year. As the market has more recently started to recognize the strong move in the sector, I wanted to share how I traded it all year, some of the real time trade setups I provided, and why.

Today I hope to show a bit more about combining fundamental analysis with technical price action for higher probability opportunities. Homebuilders in 2019 were a really great example of the power of combining disciplines so I thought I would summarize the last 10+ months.

Let's get started.

Homebuilders vs. SPX 2019

The chart below shows the YTD returns for homebuilders (NYSEARCA:XHB) and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). You can see an ~34% return vs. ~18% for the market.

January 2019

The main trade began on January 29th as the homebuilders ETF XHB set up with a classical 'inverted head and shoulders' pattern. For non technicians, this simply was price attempting to make a base.

Outside of the sorta silliness of the pattern name, it can be more functionally thought of as a potential 'accumulation'. Sellers had 3 opportunities to get out, as new buyers came in. This basically becomes a transfer of ownership from weak hands to stronger ones. It's important to understand this was one month after the December low where many had been shaken out.

This analysis can and does go deeper into volume and divergences etc., but that is outside the scope of today. The bottom line here is for pattern traders this was unmistakable as a quality setup (technically).

More importantly for me however was that valuations in the space had collapsed alongside the rest of the market. One way to measure this is through measuring earnings yields, which had spiked to over 12% across key stocks in the space.

In hindsight this always looks obvious, but the risk with a valuation only approach is prices can always fall further. That coupled with the earnings in the calculation can decline as well. The big risk with using just these static numbers is that they can always deteriorate going forward (both fundamentals and premiums).

At the same time, relying only on a price pattern is incredibly dangerous as well which is why 80+% of what I do still starts at the fundamental level.

Lennar (LEN), PulteGroup Inc. (PHM), and Toll Brothers (TOL) earnings yields, January 2019

The next day on the 30th, I posted this price setup on Lennar which was a bit different from the inverted H&S price setup on XHB even though it was also a basing/bottoming pattern. Ultimately, this is how a variety of patterns on underlying stocks tend to flow to the main ETF.

In LEN's case price had broken out on heavy volume and was now consolidating (between $43 and $46). For detailed readers see the failed breakdowns both in November and December, only to break higher on strong volume. This was a strong setup for higher prices.

Valuation-wise, at the time, LEN was down to .68X sales. The bottom panel shows the operating margin which had also dropped to a still respectable 9%. Growth rates (not shown) had also fallen to about 9%.

On a cash flow basis, LEN was trading at 8.2X cash from operations, which also was obviously beaten up. All in all 8.2X CFO for a 9% margin business, growing at approximately 9% can definitely work if things don't worsen.

Which brings me back to why I like to see some sort of a technical formation on top of opportunities like this. It helps tell me that the market is confirming my view and moving in that direction vs. just what I think.

March

By March the trends were still pretty much intact (if not strengthening) across the builder space. I posted this PHM chart on March 11th, which was more of an 'ascending triangle' formation.

Again, getting caught up on each pattern or name of the pattern I think is the most misleading component to price analysis. I have seen many people blindly throw out the entire discipline out due to the admittedly odd naming conventions, thereby missing the supportive/complementary nature of price analysis overall (confirmation, risk management etc). All I was doing was simply looking for constructive price action on a fundamental name and space I already liked.

Below you can see PHM making a series of lower highs from Jan through March, while the $28 level was essentially acting as resistance. This suggested price was trying to make another move higher as buyers were entering the name at higher prices on each pullback. Detailed readers note the volume patterns all year were constructive (higher on up days vs. down days).

Fundamentally, PHM in March 2018 was in the sweet spot. PHM was generating 10B in revenues, 1.45B in cash from operations, but perhaps most importantly almost 1.4B in free cash flow. The majority of CFO ultimately turned to FCF, and this 'scalability' factor is a key factor I pay a lot of attention to across a few of my fundamental strategies. All else equal, this should create a higher premium for the stock.

On a valuation and growth basis, PHM was trading at approximately 5.6X FCF, while the growth rate had slipped to a still respectable 7+%. I've highlighted the actual numbers to better illustrate how everything ties together.

PHM, on an asset basis, was trading about 1.6X tangible book. Historically, this was the mid-range of its channel. The below is perhaps one of the more complicated components of a fundamental only approach, in that you simply don't know how far price will revert (even while assuming fundamentals hold).

Which brings me back to one of my main issues with a fundamental only approach. Valuations are incredibly volatile. And that is without dealing with the volatility of the fundamental business metrics themselves.

Obviously, there is a lot of qualitative analysis one can do at this stage to try to mitigate this combinatory risk, such as individual company/product dynamics, insider ownership, moat, competitive advantage and so forth, but we've all been in situations where none of that matters till it hopefully does.

There are components where something 'should' happen fundamentally (buyout, multiple expansion etc), but the chart below shows that on both the up and downside, 'logical' levels can be miles and miles away from where markets can (and do) trade, making blindly 'waiting it out' a risky approach.

The below is essentially the impacts of human emotion, momentum, macroeconomics (interest rates/monetary policy), business cycles, and so on.

This again speaks to why I like to see price confirm in some way, shape or form with what I am thinking and seeing fundamentally. To be clear, there are numerous ways to mitigate uncertainty in single stocks, such as position size, qualitative research, diversification and so on but price is one of my preferred overlays.

May

By May, the sector was clearly leading the market. By this stage, the crowd was quietly coming back to the space as trend traders and those chasing performance started to show up. Here is where we start to see pure price action really take over (and where those who utilize a price only approach often promote examples from).

A really good example of price over everything else was M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC). On May 3rd I posted this setup. For technically inclined readers, this is about as textbooks a 'cup and handle' as you will see.

July

The numbers on this name really weren't as good as PHM or LEN but being in the right space as momentum picked up can be equally if not more powerful (although not my preferred approach).

By July, price had broken out of the 'handle' and moved up to $36.

October

By October, MDC had completely taken off hitting $45. There is more to say here including sentiment and sector momentum but at the end of the day, this was another big winner, in a space that bottomed fundamentally and technically almost a year prior.

What makes these patterns tend to work in my view is rooted in the fundamental research and technical accumulations shown in January, which is why combining disciplines can be so powerful.

Conclusion

Homebuilders have been on a great run in 2019.

Although there are a variety of approaches to investing and trading, hopefully the above shows how in the end, many dovetail with each other. Further hopefully you can see how price analysis can help mitigate risks inherently found in singular approaches.

I wanted to leave this article with one final macro thought to further highlight this overall multi-discipline concept. The chart below shows XHB vs. mortgage rates. I've highlighted the more classic technical formations on the top panel with rates below.

In the end, a panic low in December, combined with low valuations, a major shift in rates all created a strong rally in price, with a variety of formations that occurred along the way which suggested higher prices were likely.

Thanks for reading...

