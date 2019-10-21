AT&T: The Keys To Future Success

As we near the time for AT&T to release financial results, it's important for investors to keep an eye out on key issues.

On October 28th, the management team at AT&T (T) is slated to report financial results for the third quarter of the telecommunications and entertainment giant’s 2019 fiscal quarter. Leading up to that release, it’s important to keep in mind some of the key value drivers, the expectations management has given shareholders to anticipate for the year, and some other key factors that could come into play during the period. Though a lot of ambiguity exists leading up to the company’s release, the likely result will be yet more evidence that the company is well on its way to improving its business and setting itself up for long-term success.

Expect strong free cash flow and debt reduction

If the recent past has been any good indicator, and if management’s guidance is to be believed for 2019, investors in AT&T should expect the firm to report some robust financial figures for its latest quarter. Questions still exist about whether or not the firm’s decision to acquire Time Warner in an effort to create a player that combines content with distribution still makes sense, but seeing synergies generated by the business as a result of the move will be vital. This should, in turn, lead to strong free cash flows if the company is a success.

In the first half of 2019, AT&T’s free cash flow came out to $14.7 billion. Actual free cash flow can be controlled fairly easily by the company’s capex spending (which it pegs this year to be set around $23 billion), but as of its latest update to investors, it said that it still anticipates free cash flow to be somewhere around $28 billion. That is incredibly high, even if you consider that the company’s market capitalization is just $273.5 billion as I type this.

One objective of management over the past several quarters has been to focus on debt reduction. At the end of its 2018 fiscal year, the company had net debt of about $171.30 billion, but through its own internally-generated free cash flow and through some minor asset sales, the business was able to reduce this by $9.16 billion in the first two quarters of 2019 to just $162.14 billion. Without factoring in any other possible asset sales, if the firm does generate the free cash flow it anticipates for the year, we might be looking at another $6 billion to $7 billion in debt reduction.

This is great to see, but part of the reason why it won’t be longer has to do with the firm’s dividend plan. Management recently stated that it has increased the quarterly dividend at the firm for 35 consecutive years through 2018, and for the latest quarter the company announced a distribution equivalent to $0.51 per unit. This matches what was seen in the prior two quarters, but is up still over the $0.50 per unit averaged in the first two quarters of 2018. In all, management anticipates a free cash flow dividend payout ratio for 2019 of about 50%, down from 2018’s 60%, but even that will permit a year-over-year improvement.

Connected devices should fare well

One key driver of growth I wrote about in a prior article pertaining to AT&T was the company’s Connected Devices business. This line of business is integral to the company’s expansion into IoT and IoT servicing (as is its rapid successful expansion into 5G), and I believe that not only is it a growth driver for the firm, it has the potential to lock in tens of millions of wireless subscriptions and serve as one of multiple hubs for a more connected world. Because of this, investors should keep a very close eye on this business for the foreseeable future.

In the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, AT&T saw the number of Connected Devices rise to 58.389 million. This represents an increase of 30.6% over the 44.718 million connections reported one year earlier. A big contributor to this increase had to do with the firm’s partnership with car manufacturers. Through wholesale vehicles, the company expanded into another 2.1 million vehicles in the second quarter, bringing the total growth in this category during 2019 to 4 million vehicles.

At a time when some other parts of its business are either slowing down or shrinking, Connected Devices continue to add to the company’s overall wireless subscriber count. From the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019, the total of all wireless subscribers for AT&T grew by 8.7%, with Connected Devices representing the core of that operating unit’s growth.

Expect some updates on restructuring efforts

One of the most exciting, but also perhaps one of the scariest, things about AT&T is that it’s going through some major restructuring initiatives at the moment. Coming off of years of mismanagement, the company is working to turn itself around. This is exciting, because it offers the potential to capture upside, but it’s scary because it creates uncertainty and might result in poor decisions. An example of the latter, in my opinion, was when, earlier this year, the company sold off its minority stake in Hulu, further aiding The Walt Disney Company (DIS) in consolidating its control and economic interest over the streaming service.

Either way, investors should keep an eye out for changes or hints of changes that could affect, for better or worse, AT&T’s future prospects. As an example, in September of this year, there were rumors that the giant might be working to sell its ownership in DirecTV, but as the company’s COO recently said, this is not the case and they still view the business as a big part of their plans going forward. Even so, the conglomerate is a large and complicated enterprise, and there are any number of pieces of the pie that management could divest in order to generate cash, perhaps reduce costs, and drive debt down further.

Restructuring isn’t just about asset sales though. It also has to do with making the most of its existing businesses. Case in point that might come up this quarter: HBO Max. Earlier this year, the company said that it plans to deploy the DTC (direct-to-consumer) streaming service sometime in the spring of next year. In all, the service will have around 10,000 hours of premium content on it, plus it will have its own original content like rivals Disney and Netflix (NFLX) are working on with Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as with Netflix’s own original offerings. It will be interesting to see if there are any updates here, or any covering the firm’s continued 5G rollout that will ultimately serve as perhaps the biggest opportunity for the company in the years to come.

Takeaway

Right now, AT&T is in an interesting position, but I like, on the whole, what I see. The company may be disliked by a lot of investors in the market, but its strategy moving forward (absent, perhaps, its intention to keep DirecTV) makes a lot of sense. Add to all of these restructuring options the strong free cash flow the company has exhibited over time and growth opportunities like Connected Devices, and I cannot help but to be a fan of the firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.