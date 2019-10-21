China's Falling GDP Growth Rate Matters Politically - More Pressure On Them To Settle The Trade War

Thus, there's increasing pressure on the authorities to solve the trade war problem - however that is done.

China's basic political problem

We'd all think that a GDP growth rate a shade under 6% is just great. The same isn't true in China. For the political legitimacy of the Communist Party and its rule depends upon the idea that it both can and does plan the economy. If that ability to plan turns out to be not so much, then the legitimacy fades.

This is the one major point that we've got to understand there.

That plan says that GDP growth will be 6.0-6.5% this year. Sure, economic statistics there aren't entirely pure, but a significant failure to reach this would be heavily politically damaging to the regime. The current GDP growth rate is below this number.

The cause of the slowdown in growth? The trade war with the Trump Administration. Sure, the basic idea itself is an oddity and of near to no economic, rather than political, validity. But it is happening.

So, that slowdown in growth is indeed pressure for the Chinese authorities to do whatever is needed to solve that trade problem.

It is also true that that trade war is the major headwind being faced by the US economy. So, if China caves, then that goes away too.

Thus, we can, in political terms, see the slowing of the Chinese economy as being good for the US and US markets.

China's GDP growth

We've the latest figures for GDP growth over there:

The Chinese economy slowed to a new historical low during the July-September period at 6% y/y from 6.2% in the previous quarter. In quarter-on-quarter terms, this was a 1.5% growth in Q3, down from 1.6% in Q2. However, this was still marginally above our expectations, given the escalations in the trade war during the period as well as a worsening of global conditions.

The result being "..the pressure is back on the government to further stimulate the economy".

The most obvious stimulatory measure being to just give in on the trade issues and allow Trump to claim victory.

It's entirely true that this isn't, on the face of it, a bad performance:

(China GDP growth rate from Trading Economics)

But the Chinese government does indeed gain that political legitimacy from their planning of the economy. There's not much left of the Marxism or the communism than that ability to plan. And given that the declared target for this year is 6.0-6.5%, that is indeed creating domestic pressure.

True, domestic policy can help

Industrial production is up off recent lows:

China's industrial production picked up, growing by 5.8% y/y in September, after touching a 17-year low of 4.4% in August.

The cause again?

The latest reading delivers an improvement, but the pressure on China's manufacturing sector from ongoing external trade tensions is yet to subside and domestic demand has slowed further, as third quarter GDP fell to 6%.

The authorities have loosened domestic policy to be more stimulatory, but there's still that truth that solving the trade problem cures the growth one.

After all, as CNN says:

China's growth dropped last quarter to its lowest level in nearly three decades, as the world's second largest economy continues to feel the pain from the trade war with the United States.

Don't forget we are talking politics here. Sure, China's growth rate is going to slow at some point. Sure, trade isn't the only cause of the slowdown. But if you've an authoritarian government claiming legitimacy by making people rich through planning.....

So too with fixed investment

The level of fixed investment now is the best guide to economic capacity in the future:

Fixed asset investment growth in China fell for the third month in a row, ticking down to 5.4%, from August's 5.5%.

Again, trade:

The escalating trade war impacts on investor confidence and planning due to uncertainty on what the landscape of the Asian supply chain will look like once the trade negotiations are done.

These issues affect the US economy in just the same way of course. But the US is less dependent upon trade than China. Further, Uncle Sam isn't claiming economic planning competence as the justification for political power.

My view

The background here is that, of course, a trade war is a silly thing to be doing and of no economic merit whatsoever. But, within the constraints of politics, we're having one anyway. The question before us is what is likely to end it?

My contention is that economic pain in China is greater, as a result of the economic structure, than it is in the US. Therefore, there's more pressure on the Chinese authorities in the current negotiations.

Further, and perhaps more radically, I don't think there's any particular goal behind the Trump Admin's actions. That is, no particular point that must be reached in bargaining. Anything that can be packaged for domestic political consumption as an economic victory will be good enough.

Yes, this is very cynical, but that's the world we live in.

So, the pressure is greater upon China. It's also sufficient to put them in breach of their own planning targets. I expect a near-term resolution to that basic trade war therefore.

The investor view

As with much of our other economic statistics, recently, there's little actually wrong with the American economy. Other than the trade war, it's difficult to find anything wrong in fact. Thus, a resolution to the China trade issue will provide a bounce to both the US economy and the US markets.

Thus, the investor advice. Look for a softening of the Chinese negotiating position allowing a resolution of the issue. And then be positioned for a substantial bounce in the US domestic markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.