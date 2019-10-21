The Easy VIX: If You Ever Sold Into A Bear Trap, You Need To Read This

VIX futures traders are on the front line of making risk-on/risk-off assessments, and the wisdom of that crowd is worth noting and it can be measured.

How could one distinguish a truly risky period for stocks from a transient knee-jerk reaction to headlines? I've got more than eleven years of data to show you how.

Two weeks later, the Dow has fully recovered and looks to be heading higher. Some expected that, while some reacted emotionally and sold near the trough.

Is there anyone who has not experienced that gut-wrenching instinct to sell when the markets tumble? If you did so early in 2008, it would have been brilliant, but, in early October 2019, not so much. It also would have been a smart move at other times, like January 2016 or December 2018 to name two. How could you know the good times to sell? Look to traders of VIX futures to see real-time assessments from the front lines. I'll explain.

Early October 2019

Here is the Dow chart from September 30th through the morning of October 16 of 2019. At the trough negative news abounded; ISM data was weak; impeachment was at the forefront; China trade, etc.

Dow, Early October 2019

Source: Michael Gettings - Data Source: Fidelity

If you follow the market, your stomach was probably churning as stock prices fell on that Tuesday through early Thursday. Let me show why it should have been less troublesome.

The VIX Futures: Dec.-2018 vs. Oct.-2019 (Same Scale)

Source: Michael Gettings - Data Sources: VIXCentral.com, CBOE

If you're not familiar with the terms describing futures-curve shapes, I'll provide a very quick explanation of contango versus backwardation. A contango shape is upward sloping like the blue lines on each graph. It reflects a condition when near-dated futures contracts sell at a discount to later-dated contracts. Backwardation is the opposite like the red line on the left graph. Contango shapes imply calm while backwardated shapes imply fear; fear among VIX traders equals risk. Remember that VIX futures curves, also called VIX term structures, reflect the money backed bets of very sophisticated traders - not your run-of-the-mill investor.

Later, I'll discuss how inferences drawn from these metrics can be calibrated, but, for now, we'll keep it simple. Look at how much more seriously VIX traders viewed the early stages of the December 2018 downturn compared to October 2019. The October curves were comparatively sedated. That fact, combined with lots of quantitative calibration work around the concept, is why I smelled a bear trap and calmly held my positions two weeks ago.

What About Those Quantitative Calibrations?

The Easy VIX algorithm tracks changes in the shape of the VIX futures curve. The SHAPE metric is the basic building block. The SHAPE represents the average contract-to-contract discount or premium for the first four VIX futures contract months (3 deltas). A contango shape is represented as positive values; backwardation as negative values. The SHAPE metric alone does not tell the story; it holds little predictive value by itself.

The algorithm tracks the rate of change of the VIX term structure to identify when emerging equity risk indicates a sell signal. More explicitly, when the VIX term structure's rate of change (Slope), measured over two different look-back periods, is moving toward backwardation rapidly enough it signals "sell." What constitutes rapidly enough? Action triggers are set using an artificial intelligence algorithm that modulates triggers based on accumulated data prior to each decision.

A short look back (Primary Slope) provides transient sentiment changes, while a somewhat longer look back (Confirming Slope) provides a more stable trend. Look-back periods are also calibrated by the artificial intelligence algorithm using accumulated data prior to each decision. Calibrations incorporate performance to date and a trailing volatility proxy. When both Slope metrics fall below trigger levels, the algorithm indicates action - sell the equity ETFs and buy treasuries (IEF) - with one exception. If the SHAPE is above a threshold "safe" level, the sell signal will be negated. When those Slopes move back above trigger levels, a reentry signal is posted.

I trade a basket of ETFs consisting of SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, and SSO using the algorithm. As you might have inferred from the discussion above, the goal is risk mitigation, i.e., avoid the big downturns. The table below shows drawdown performance for periods ranging from a quarter to a full year. The drawdown performance is dependent on the length of the intervals studied because short intervals provide little recovery time, while longer ones allow healing of transient results.

One small note: established readers might notice a small discrepancy compared to earlier articles since I'm now rebalancing the ETF components each time I reestablish positions rather than the fixed intervals I used earlier. Here is the drawdown table:

Drawdown Protection Matrix Interval B&H Worst G/L Algorithm Worst G/L Drawdown Advantage 252 days (41.1%) (1.5%) 39.6% 126 days (49.2%) (13.3%) 35.9% 63 days (42.8%) (21.5%) 21.3%

Source: Michael Gettings - Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

If you can avoid material drawdowns, returns will be higher. The algorithm almost doubles buy-and-hold returns since May of 2008 when my data set begins. Obviously, if you plan to live off a retirement portfolio for coming decades, reducing drawdown risk and thereby enhancing returns is a pretty good thing.

How Does the Algorithm Perform in Serious Downturns?

Earlier I mentioned more serious downturns in 2008, January 2016, and December 2018. Here are the graphics showing the algorithm's performance through each of those periods. Note that the sell interval is identified early, but not prior to a small decline. You will also see that in some cases, false signals generate minor diversions from a buy-and-hold strategy. Over the history since 2008, those minor diversions are frequent, but they sum to zero. In other words, false signals are frequent, minor, and don't amount to much.

You will also see that the bigger the downturn, the greater the advantage of the algorithm. Each time a material downturn is avoided, earnings from there forward compound on a higher investment base; that drives the superior returns.

Performance Through The 2008 Bear Market and Interim Corrections

Source: Michael Gettings - Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Thanks for reading and especially for following. If you're not yet a follower, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button at the top to receive more articles and market signals.

What About Right Now?

As of the October 15th close, metrics looked very bullish. Slopes are both positive and the SHAPE is comfortably in a safe zone. Probabilities are skewed toward a rally, likely carrying beyond previous highs. But that's an opinion based on extrapolation of current conditions; when decision points come up, I'll follow the metrics as they evolve. Here is the dashboard which indicates the key factors. A Sum Score of 2 would trigger a sell signal and the current reading is a negative (1).

The Easy VIX Dashboard

Source: Michael Gettings - Data Sources: Fidelity, VIXCentral.com, CBOE

Takeaway

So, stay long until unemotional metrics say otherwise. Right now, they look just fine. And if you'd like to know when a material correction is emerging, please follow me, and I'll show you how. If you already do, thanks again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade all the tickers mentioned using the algorithm described. The artificial intelligence algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates look-back horizons and triggers in a step-wise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and never applied to the historical period from which they derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical performance. Neither modeled performance nor past performance is any guarantee of future results.