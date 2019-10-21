TELA Bio Starts $69 Million IPO Process

TELA has grown from a small revenue base but is generating increasing operational cash losses as it seeks to scale operations.

The firm is commercializing tissue matrix systems to treat hernias and other conditions requiring tissue reconstruction.

TELA Bio has filed an initial registration statement for a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

TELA Bio (TELA) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $69 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing a new category of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet soft tissue reconstruction needs.

TELA is growing smartly from a small base but is burning through cash from operations and has significant competition.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Malvern, Pennsylvania-based TELA was founded in 2012 to develop and commercialize new tissue reinforcement materials for advanced soft tissue reconstruction requirements.

Management is headed by co-founder, President, CEO and Director Antony Koblish, who has been with the firm since was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Orthovita (SYK).

TELA Bio is developing the OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix, a product that is being developed to address the unmet needs of hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction through the use of biologic matrices and polymer materials.

TELA Bio has received 510[k] clearance from the US FDA, which was obtained and is currently held by Aroa Biosurgery - the firm’s exclusive manufacturer and supplier.

In the company’s BRAVO study, the first 32 patients who reached one year follow-up experienced no ventral hernia recurrences and no surgical site occurrences requiring follow-up surgery.

The firm’s second portfolio product candidate is the OviTex PRC Reinforced Tissue Matrix that is currently being developed for use in implantation to reinforce soft tissues where weakness exists in patients that require soft tissue repair or reinforcement in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

OviTex PRC has received a 510[k] clearance from the FDA, which was also obtained and is currently held by Aroa.

Investors in TELA include Checkmate Capital, ProMedical Health Systems, Quaker Partners, OrbiMed, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Signet Healthcare Partners. Source: Crunchbase

Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its products through a direct sales force that is predominantly situated in the US, spanning across 30 sales territories in the country, targeting the 500 hospitals that management believes perform about 55% of TELA’s targeted soft tissue reconstruction procedures.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To June 30, 2019 120.2% 2018 164.9% 2017 205.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The sales & marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, has increased to 0.4x in the most recent six-month period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To June 30, 2019 0.4 2018 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Adroit Market Research, the global hernia treatment market was valued at $3.96 billion in 2015, grew to $4.22 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $5.55 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Source: Adroit Market Research

The main factors driving forecast market growth are an increase in hernia cases, the growing acceptance of robotic surgeries, and a rising geriatric population base, coupled with a growing incidence rates of obesity and a rising demand for advanced biological meshes.

Data from the National Center for Health Statistics shows that around 800,000 groin hernias were treated in the US in 2003 while in Australia, inguinal hernias are common, affecting about 3% of women and 27% of men at least once throughout their lifetime.

According to the International Surgery Journal, rates of inguinal hernia repair surgery in the UK and the US were 10 and 28 surgeries per 100,000 of the population, respectively.

Major competitors that provide or are developing hernia treatments include:

Baxter International (BAX)

C.R.Bard (BDX)

Cook Medical

Medtronic (MDT)

B Braun Melsungen

Aspide Medical

Cousin Biotech

Atrium (STO:GETI-B)

LifeCell

Dipro Medical Devices

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

TELA’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue from a small base

Sharply increased gross profit and variable gross margin

Increased operating loss but improving negative operating margin

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 6,609,000 81.8% 2018 $ 8,274,000 94.9% 2017 $ 4,245,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To June 30, 2019 $ 3,705,000 577.3% 2018 $ 2,942,000 16.2% 2017 $ 2,532,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To June 30, 2019 56.06% 2018 35.56% 2017 59.65% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Before-Tax Margin To June 30, 2019 $ (9,480,000) -143.4% 2018 $ (17,782,000) -214.9% 2017 $ (16,924,000) -398.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To June 30, 2019 $ (11,227,000) 2018 $ (21,092,000) 2017 $ (21,334,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To June 30, 2019 $ (12,982,000) 2018 $ (16,368,000) 2017 $ (19,924,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $15.9 million in cash and $39.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, was a negative ($18.6 million).

IPO Details

TELA has filed to raise $69 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Per the firm’s latest filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and expand marketing activities to support the ongoing commercialization of our OviTex and OviTex PRS product lines, to fund product development and research and development activities, which may include post-market clinical studies and IDE protocol development for our OviTex PRS products, and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, Canaccord Genuity, and JMP Securities.

Commentary

TELA is attempting to access public capital to fund further sales and marketing efforts for its lead product as well as continued R&D efforts.

The firm’s financials indicate growing revenue and gross profit, but also increased operating and net losses. Operational cash burn is growing significantly.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping, a good sign that its commercialization efforts are bearing fruit in a capital efficient manner.

The market opportunity for its matrix product is relatively significant and growing at a moderate rate.

TELA faces competition from a variety of well-capitalized market participants, including major publicly held firms.

TELA has shown promise with its revenue and gross profit growth but is still a tiny firm burning through an increasing amount of cash from operations.

When we learn more IPO details from management as to pricing and valuation, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.