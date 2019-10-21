Synthesis Energy Is An Extremely Risky Play

A lot of assets are located in China. Current trade tariff discussions between China and the United States could negatively affect the company’s ability to sell its technology.

After striking a new deal in Australia, Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) saw its shares spiking up. Traders made impressive results in a short period. However, I assessed previous joint venture agreements of SES and did not find the company's technology that successful. Besides, shareholders of the company appear to be suffering substantial financial risk and stock dilution risk. Undoubtedly, SES is a high risk/high reward investment opportunity.

Business And Recent Market Reaction

Incorporated in Delaware, Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. is presented as a global clean energy company that owns proprietary technology, SES Gasification Technology for the production of synthesis gas.

The company is currently focused on the commercialization of its technology with partners in Australia and Poland like Australian Future Energy Pty Ltd. and SES EnCoal Energy sp.

As of October 15, 2019, SES announced that it would acquire Australian Future Energy Pty Ltd. in a deal in which SES will issue 3.875 million new shares to acquire 65% of the total share count of Australian Future Energy. The target company was valued at $36 million, which made the share price spike up to impressive marks.

Market participants should get to know that the deal is not closed. SES shareholders will need to vote to approve the merger. Besides, the merger is subject to customary closing conditions. In my opinion, if the deal closes successfully, the valuation of SES could increase even more. However, I wanted to execute due diligence on this name to assess previous SES deals.

Most Valuable Assets: Investments in JVs and Cash

To value the company's business, I first had a look at the balance sheet. The company holds a significant amount of intangible assets, investments in joint ventures, and cash:

Source: 10-Q

Almost all intangible assets are represented by the company's right to license the U-GAS® technology for all types of coals and coal/biomass mixtures. The company obtained this technology after signing an agreement with Gas Technology Institute, an Illinois non-profit corporation. The agreement and the right to license the technology were valued, as of June 30, 2018, at $1.038 million:

Source: 10-k

The Joint Ventures Are Located In China

Joint ventures comprise of 55% of the total amount of assets. Thus, investors will be willing to know further details about them. The more information the market receives about these assets, the easier it will be to value the company's share price.

Let's mention a few of the company's JV agreements. In 2009, the company signed a deal with Yima Coal Industry Group Co. Ltd., under which the Chinese company would provide coal and financing. SES agreed to finance 25% of the JV's equity. According to the last annual report, Yima did not provide coal at a preferential price to the JV, and the company does not expect it to happen. Consequently, most market participants will wonder whether SES will continue to work with Yima:

Source: 10-K and Bloomberg

In 2014, the company signed an agreement with Zhangjiagang Chemical Machinery Co., Ltd. to establish the company's gasification technology. SES provided technology sub-licensing rights in the Tianwo-SES Joint Venture. Consequently, the company received 35% of the Tianwo-SES Joint Venture. SES did seem to provide any financing to the JV:

Source: 10-K

In July 2006, SES signed a cooperative joint venture contract with Shandong Hai Hua Xuecheng Energy Co., Ltd. to develop, construct, and operate a syngas production plant utilizing SGT in Zao Zhuang City, Shandong Province, China. SES demonstrated, with this agreement, that its technology could lead to significant projects. It was valuable. However, the company had several issues while receiving payments from the other party. Besides, the Chinese Government changed its policy. It damaged the future operations of the plant:

"This amount was to be paid in four installments through December 2016, with the first installment of approximately $1.6 million paid on June 26, 2015. However, Rui Feng did not make any subsequent payments. This resulted in our majority ownership (approximately 88.1%) until we eventually restructured our ownership with Xuecheng Energy." Source: 10-k "In August 2016, we announced that we and Xuecheng Energy entered into a definitive agreement to restructure the ZZ Joint Venture. Due to the Chinese government's widespread initiative to move industry into larger scale, commercial and environmentally beneficial industrial parks, it became clear that the plant was no longer going to be allowed to operate in its current location." Source: 10-k

I believe that investors would appreciate information about the company's joint venture agreements in China. My takeaway is that the company is signing a significant amount of JV agreements, in which it offers its technology obtained in the United States. New deals make investors react by pushing the company's share price up, which is brilliant. However, after a few years, the other parties in China either don't pay, or the Government is not helpful. I don't say that the company's business strategy will not work. I only want to note that SES has not been able to obtain stable revenue from its JV agreements:

Source: Ycharts

Market participants may not appreciate that most SES assets are located in China. The company was incorporated in Delaware. However, almost all the JVs are located in China, which is not ideal for investors in the US:

"Our assets in China accounted for approximately 52% of our total assets as of June 30, 2018, which includes our investment in the Yima Joint Venture and other miscellaneous assets. While our balance sheet shows a significant business concentration in China, we are primarily focused on developing our assets outside of China, which we believe will be responsible for a large percentage of our financial results going forward." Source: 10-k

That's not all. Current trade tariff discussions between China and the United States could negatively affect the company's ability to sell its technology. In my opinion, this feature will be detrimental to the company's valuation.

I Am Worried About The Financial Risk And Stock Dilution Risk

As of March 31, 2019, the company reported debentures worth $8 million with a term of 5 years and an interest rate of 11%, which could become 18%. The current risk-free rate in the United States is below 2%. Thus, in my view, most market participants will believe that the company is paying quite a bit. The financial risk appears significant on this name. But, that's not all. The company issued warrants to acquire 1 million shares at $4.0 per share. Consequently, most investors will believe that shareholders of SES will suffer substantial stock dilution risk.

Source: 10-Q

Small Revenue Growth And Related Party Consulting Services

In 2018, revenue increased from $0.151 million to $1.507 million, which makes an impressive revenue growth. With that, most experienced traders will not appreciate the revenue reported. In 2018, 82% of the total amount of revenue came from related party consulting services like Australian Future Energy Pty Ltd. and Yima and Tianwo-SES joint ventures. SES invested a significant amount of money in these two companies. Thus, it is unclear whether there is a conflict of interest. Investors will wonder whether the services offered were at a fair price:

Source 10-Q

"Related party consulting revenue was $1.2 million for the Current Year as compared to $0.1 million for the Prior Year, which primarily resulted from technical consulting and engineering services provided to AFE, and the past due invoices collected during the Current Year from our Yima and Tianwo-SES joint ventures." Source: 10-k

In the nine months ended March 31, 2019, the company reported less revenue than that in 2018. Due to this fact, I would not expect growth investors to be very excited about the company. In my opinion, the company should not be valued as a growth stock. The company's book value and the worth of the company's investments should be reviewed:

Source: 10-Q

I Don't Appreciate The Most Recent Impairments

Some of the company's JVs were not successful. Besides, other joint ventures that generate sales may be less profitable than what the company expects. That's not beneficial. Consequently, SES may need to impair the value of its investments or intangible assets, in my opinion. Experienced traders don't appreciate companies that don't properly assess the valuation of its projects like SES correctly did in the past. In 2017 and 2018, the company reported impairments of -$17.7 million and $3.5 million respectively. In March 2019, total assets were worth $9 million. Thus, if substantial impairments continue, I don't expect the company to have a significant amount of assets in 2020 and 2021.

Source: 10-K

Yima Joint Venture was the JV that the management impaired. Market participants will wonder whether it is the last time that it will happen:

"We evaluated the conditions of the Yima Joint Venture to determine whether other-than-temporary decrease in value had occurred as of June 30, 2018 and 2017. As of each date, management determined that there were applicable triggering events related to its investment in the Yima Joint Venture." 10-k

Conclusion

While I celebrate the most recent stock returns, I want to warn investors. Previous joint venture agreements executed by SES were not successful. The company had to impair a significant amount of intangible assets and investments in JVs. If the company's technology fails to return stable revenue, I don't see how likely is the success of the new acquisition. Besides, SES shareholders suffer significant financial risk, and a lot of assets are located in China. To sum up, I will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.