Tesla's Cash Balance To Remain Close To $5 Billion At Sept. 30

The cash change is likely to be about $400 million better than the actual loss (or possible profit) for the quarter.

With most loss estimates being a few hundred million dollars, unrestricted cash is likely to be little changed from the $5 billion reported at June 30, 2019.

Tesla's financial results will be announced Wednesday. One item of great interest always is Tesla's cash balance and particularly its change from the prior quarter.

Introduction

Based upon many comments and articles I have read on Seeking Alpha, there seems to be a great deal of confusion and misunderstanding regarding Tesla's (TSLA) ability to generate cash and what it means for the company. Many bears, particularly those of the TSLAQ variety, greatly underestimate Tesla's cash generating ability and overestimate its potential cash needs.

On the other hand, many of the bulls focus on "Operating Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow" incorrectly believing that if they are positive, it means that TSLA is creating value. This is not necessarily true for a few reasons. First of all, much of the positive operating cash flow is due to either paying employees in stock and stock options rather than cash or ongoing slow liquidation of the former SolarCity lease and loan portfolio. Positive Free Cash Flow doesn't necessarily mean much either, as it's calculated prior to principal payments on debt and payments to VIE investors. As a result, it's entirely possible to have positive Free Cash Flow but still see cash balances decrease.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported third quarter production and deliveries, which has caused many analysts to fine tune their estimates of the quarterly financial results to be reported Wednesday evening. The bulk of these estimates suggest a range from close to break even to as much as a $500 million loss, with some "outliers" in both directions. I'm not making any estimates of my own regarding the likely income or loss for the quarter, but instead have developed two cash flow scenarios based upon the likely range of results.

My Scenarios

In the two cash flow scenarios I have provided below, one assumes a $500 million loss, the other assumes the quarter is breakeven. The only difference in the scenarios is the net income/loss figure. Therefore, anyone who wants to "play along at home" can simply plug in their own estimated third quarter income (with ample opportunity to make other changes if they so desire).

In looking at the figures in the chart, the first thing to note is that I did not use the standard cash flow presentation of "Operating Cash Flow," "Investing Cash Flow," and "Financing Cash Flow." The standard presentation is important in large part simply because it's a standard format that analysts are familiar with, and, at least in a cursory review, provides a general "lay of the land." However, most readers who have reached this point in my article are likely well beyond the stage of simply trying to figure out the "lay of the land" for Tesla. As with many aspects of life, it's also valuable to look at things from different perspectives. My presentation format provides one of these perspectives. Where possible, I grouped cash flow items by topic or business line rather than its accounting category.

My scenarios are as follows:

Discussion of Cash Flow Components

Stock Based Compensation:

As the table indicates, there are actually two major components to this item. The first component, "Stock-based compensation," is very poorly understand, while the second one, "Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other stock issuances," is almost entirely ignored.

The stock-based compensation figure relates mainly to stock option, restricted stock and Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) grants. The stock options granted do not publicly trade so Tesla (like other public companies) has to calculate an estimated value for them at time of grant, usually using the Black-Scholes option pricing model. The option exercise price is almost invariably the stock price at time of grant and therefore its value is conceptually similar to the value of publicly-traded at-the-money options. Although the option value/cost is estimated at time of grant, the options do not appear as expenses on the income statement until the options vest. For most employees, that generally occurs over increments in four years, while for Musk and other senior managers, it may be dependent upon the likelihood of particular financial targets being met.

Typically, the options do not expire until 10 years from the date of grant, so for standard employee options, the entire expense might be recorded in the first four years, but the options might not be exercised for as long as another six years. On the other extreme, there will always be some employees who will exercise their options and probably sell the stock as soon as each increment vests if they are in the money.

These vested options, whether or not they are ultimately exercised, never cost Tesla a penny in actual cash, which is why they are a non-cash expense item which is added back to net income on the cash flow statement. They do, however, cost Tesla stockholders in terms of dilution when the options are actually exercised. Partly for this reason, I find it amusing when youthful enthusiastic "YouTubers" and others try to value Tesla based upon multiples of operating cash flow. Pay ALL expenses in options rather than cash and TSLA would be worth trillions, right? (Calculations/estimates for restricted stock and ESPP purchases are somewhat simpler and less significant, so I'm not discussing them here.)

Eventually, many of the options will be exercised. When that occurs, the employee needs to pay the exercise price, the proceeds from which go into the category titled "Proceeds from exercises of stock options and other stock issuances." The amounts can be material and in 2018 were almost $296 million as indicated in the financing section of the 2018 10-K's cash flow statement:

Although the description of this line item is not explicit, it appears to be strictly due to proceeds related to employee stock option exercise, not publicly issued stock. There's a separate line item in the beginning of the section for that: "Proceeds from issuance of common stock in public offerings."

The "Consolidated Statements of Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity" on p. 75 of the 10-K indicates that almost 3.6 million shares were issued in 2018 as a result of stock option exercise and restricted stock vesting. In other words, almost $75 million per quarter was raised this way. There's no expense recorded at this time since the potential expense had previously been recorded in stock based compensation. It's when the tangible impact is felt by stockholders however. The 3.6 million shares issued in 2018 represented dilution of more than 2%.

To estimate the impact in Q3 2019 gets a bit trickier, about one million shares were issued in Q1 with proceeds of about $77 million, consistent with 2018 averages. However, in Q2, although about one million additional shares were issued, the amounts plummeted to about $17 million. Although I'm speculating a bit, TSLA's low stock price may have discouraged many "worker bee" employee option holders from exercising options which may have been underwater in the second quarter (some had been issued at more than $300/sh.), while the large number of shares issued could have been senior management, particularly departing senior management, receiving restricted stock and/or exercising long term inexpensive options.

With amounts ranging from $17 million to $77 million in the first two quarters of this year, I'm using $50 million in my quarterly estimate above, all of which will be reflected in the financing cash flow section of Tesla's financial statements. As a result, I'm estimating the total cash impact of employee stock issuance at about $250 million this quarter - $200 million saved in non-cash operating expense and $50 million in actual cash generated for the company.

Investment in P,P, & E and Non-Cash Depreciation Expense:

Based upon Tesla's most recent annual capex guidance of $1.5-2 billion, I'm projecting cash capex of $450 million in the current quarter ($1.8 billion annualized). Since a material portion of this is for China, I'm estimating that Tesla will be able to borrow $200 million under its China credit facility. The $350 million of non-cash depreciation expense is a bit above the amount reported in Q2.

The final item in this section of the cash flow projection is an estimated principal payment due under financing leases of $85 million. This basically replaces capitalized lease accounting due to an accounting change at year-end 2018. These long-term leases have many characteristics similar to actual purchases. As a result, they need to be accounted for in a similar way, with an asset placed on the balance sheet and much of the contracted payments being recorded as principal payments. This ongoing and increasing obligation is one which seems to have been totally ignored by most analysts

SolarCity and Energy

Amortization of SolarCity's solar lease portfolio results in an estimated $65 million positive adjustment to operating cash flow, while the investment in new leases in the quarter was only about $17 million. As a result, these two elements of the solar leasing business resulted in a net positive impact to both operating and free cash flow. However, it should be noted that amortization expense reflects a real decrease in the value of the leases. Each quarter, there are less future payments from these pre-existing leases. As a result, I always chuckle a bit when I see an analyst use the impact of amortization on OCF as an element in their valuation of TSLA. With minimal investment additions, the portfolio is simply undergoing a very long-term gradual liquidation.

Furthermore, SolarCity incurred a great deal of debt as well as substantial VIE obligations to fund these leases, and some of the cash flow needs to be used to make principal payments on these obligations, so although the leasing business results in positive adjustments to FCF, at the end of the day, it really doesn't add to Tesla's overall cash position.

SolarCity also has a substantial loan portfolio, including its less than stellar MyPower loans. As customers pay down the principal, Tesla must pay down debt secured by these loans, which I have estimated at $75 million/qtr. Repayments on these loans generates OCF but does nothing to create value, and much of the cash flow must be used to pay outstanding debt, so it generates minimal cash as well.

Working Capital Items:

Although my projection shows minimal impact on net cash this quarter due to working capital items, it's the components that investors should focus on. Inventory, payables and receivables have gone through major quarterly swings recently, greatly influencing OCF, both positively and negatively. Now that Tesla seems to be working the "kinks" out of the system, I expect much smaller swings going forward.

However, the key item to note in my projections is the change in ABL borrowing. To the extent inventory and receivables decrease, it's likely to result in required repayments under the ABL. Therefore, positive OCF due to this factor does not necessarily mean Tesla has more cash to spend, again making OCF a silly metric upon which to value TSLA.

Automobile Leasing:

I find this to be one of the most complex aspects of Tesla's accounting. Much of the cash flow impact already is reflected in the net income/loss number. However, for the pure cash flow items, leasing cars rather than selling them obviously has a negative impact on OCF, while in most cases Tesla can borrow or otherwise finance most of the value, so I believe the net impact of new leases on cash is most likely slightly negative but minimal. For pre-existing leases, as payments come in, debt needs to be paid down so the impact is most likely slightly positive but not material either, which is why I'm simply showing a net impact of zero in my projections. However, I would be amenable to modifying my thoughts on this topic based upon reader input.

Other Items:

There are a couple of other items that are relatively insignificant but important to understand conceptually:

Release of Restricted Cash - As of June 30, Tesla had over $493 million of restricted cash, of which $128 million is listed as "current portion." It's therefore reasonable to expect an average of $32 million per quarter to be released over the next year, with an additional $365 million potentially available in later years. This is a pot of cash the TSLAQ crowd needs to take into account. On the other hand, some of the more rabid TSLA bulls need to realize that this pot has been shrinking and actually decreased by almost $100 million in the first half of 2019, an average of $50 million per quarter. The positive impact upon cash appears to be decreasing quarter by quarter.

Deferral of Cash interest - The low cash interest coupon on the convertible debt results in deferral of cash interest, but not its elimination. When the principal is repaid, this deferred interest needs to be paid as well. It's the main reason there was a major negative adjustment to OCF in the first quarter when Tesla's $920 million convertible issue was repaid as can be seen below:

Investors can expect a similar impact in Q4 when the next convertible issue is due to be repaid.

Summary/Conclusions

The recently concluded quarter has been the most "normal" one Tesla has had in quite a while. There were no equity raises or significant new public debt issues. Furthermore, some of the kinks in the production and delivery process appear to be have been worked out, minimizing the likelihood of major operating cash flow swings this quarter due to those items.

As a result, this quarter may provide something of a "roadmap" for future quarters with respect to Tesla's ongoing cash flow situation. The most significant conclusion is that, barring special situations, Tesla's cash changes are likely to closely track and possibly be modestly better than its profit or loss each quarter. Cash generation due to liquidation of assets, particularly related to SolarCity, are to a large extent absorbed by required debt repayments, while investments in assets, whether it be for the China factory, inventory increases, or leased cars, can be offset by increased borrowing.

Finally, it should be noted that operating cash flow, taken out of context, is useless as a TSLA valuation tool.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.