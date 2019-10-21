Technically Speaking For October 21

While the markets do have some positive trends in the shorter time frames, they are still consolidating on the daily charts.

A recent study argues that the housing market is now dominated by local oligopolies (emphasis added):

Quintero and Cosman evaluated data from Metrostudy, a housing-data firm whose representatives pore over local records and visit sites to track construction progress. They analyzed data from 137 local markets stretching from the southern suburbs of D.C. to the northern suburbs of New York City. They extended their analysis to the rest of the country using federal data. ... By 2015, most of the 137 housing markets they studied were concentrated in the hands of just a few builders, according to a metric government regulators use for antitrust calculations. That’s a large increase from 2006, when the economists’ analysis begins, and enough to raise red flags among regulators if it happened at the national level.

The article also notes that consolidation may be partially responsible for the large drop in the number of housing starts: Lower supply is a key reason for the high price of new homes: The left chart shows the median price of a new home while the right chart shows the average sales price. The former is just shy of $330,000 while the latter is slightly above $400,000 -- both clearly are out of reach for first-time buyers.

Is the US economy slower because of Boeing? Maybe. An article in today's FT notes that Boeing is not a "regular" company: its performance directly impacts the three separate GDP calculations of investment, exports, and inventories. It is also a disproportionately large employer. According to a White House analysis, Boeings' 737 problems were a drag on 2Q19 growth (emphasis added):

Though growth in the second quarter of 2019 is lower than in the first quarter, we estimate that the problems at Boeing subtracted 0.4 percentage point from second quarter annualized real growth. The sharp slowdown in aircraft shipments reduced equipment investment and exports, but were partially offset by an increase in aircraft inventory investment.

This also means that if/when the 737 issues are resolved, we can expect a kick to growth for at least one quarter and maybe two.

In a recent speech, Fed President Lael Brainard outlined the potential problems in the leveraged loan market (emphasis added):

... Net issuance of leveraged loans to risky borrowers grew rapidly last year and boosted leveraged loans outstanding to a level exceeding $1 trillion overall, although the pace of issuance has slowed more recently as the interest rate environment has shifted. While leveraged loans have traditionally had important investor protections, covenants for leveraged loans issued in the past few years have weakened dramatically, and they often include features that increase opacity and risk. A substantial share of the leveraged loans are packaged in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) whose issuance increased sharply in 2018 and has since moderated somewhat. ... While the direct exposures of the banking system in the form of loan portfolios and warehousing exposures can be monitored, there are also indirect exposures, including through bank investments in CLOs and credit lines, which bear vigilance. By contrast, nonbank exposures are harder for us to track. To date, the default rate on leveraged loans has been at the low end of its historical range, and corporate credit conditions have been favorable, with low interest expenses and low expected default rates. However, if spreads rise sharply or economic conditions deteriorate significantly, we could see downgrades, refinancing challenges, rising delinquencies and defaults, and losses to investors.

This is a recurring topic of discussion among US central bankers and is probably one of the greater potential risks to the economy in the event of an economic downturn.

Let's look at today's performance table: This was a good day for the markets. The transports (again) led the way higher, gaining slightly less than 1.5%. Micro and small-caps were the number 2 and 3 performers. The larger-caps were also up, but only modestly. The long end of the Treasury market sold off again.

While the market is not making huge strides, we are seeing small moves. Let's start with the 5-day charts: Mid-caps are in a modest uptrend. This index is up about five points in the last five days. At the other end of the performance spectrum is the IEF, which is down about 0.75 points since last Tuesday. The ETF was in a modest uptrend Wednesday through Friday, but gapped lower at the open and ended the 5-day span.

Then we have the SPY ... ... which is technically higher by about three points. However, the shaded green area shows that the index has really traded in a narrow, 2-point range.

The overall trend continues in the 2-week time frame: The IWM is in a solid uptrend that has lasted seven days. After consolidating losses between October 10-18, the IEF moved modestly lower today. After gapping higher on October 11, the SPY has trended modestly higher.

But as I noted on Friday, the markets continue to consolidate on their respective daily charts. Maybe this week we'll get some news -- or a series of releases to finally moves us into some new trading territory.

