Halliburton: No Growth To Be Found

I keep my distance from HAL, as I believe short-covering and optimism towards cost containment are likely to phase out soon.

With little conviction that the North America business will have recovered much if at all, the discussion will likely revolve around Halliburton's success at tightening its belt.

This excerpt from my Halliburton (HAL) earnings preview summarizes the Houston-based energy service provider's 3Q19 results and near-term outlook, released on October 21. Even though the company delivered mixed headline numbers at best, the stock still rallied strongly on Monday, probably aided by multi-year record levels of short interest ahead of earnings day contributing to a bear squeeze.

Credit: Industry Week

On the third quarter results

In my view, there was nothing to celebrate about a YOY total revenue drop of 10% that was the most severe observed since 2016. Total sales of $5.55 billion missed consensus estimate by the widest margin since the beginning of the five-year-long oil and gas downcycle, at least.

To be fair, the North America segment (Halliburton's most important, accounting for 61% of revenues this time last year and 53% currently) was already widely expected to fare poorly once again this quarter. Schlumberger (SLB) had set the tone on Friday when the company's executive team displayed "lack of confidence in growth opportunities, particularly in the home continent".

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company reports

But Halliburton's top-line numbers looked particularly weak (see graph above). Both in North America and abroad, and both from a YOY and sequential perspective, Halliburton's revenues either grew more slowly or fell more sharply than its main peers. Lack of any meaningful sales traction suggests to me (1) loss of market share within an already deteriorating industry, at worst, or (2) quarter-to-quarter lumpiness in the project pipeline that could normalize in the next few quarters, at best.

The silver lining came in the form of a sequential increase in margins across both drilling and production divisions (for comparison, total company op margin in 3Q18 had compressed by more than one percentage point), despite the severe loss of scale in North America. In my view, the improvement in profitability metrics, despite the odds, speaks to Halliburton's ability to effectively play full-on defense when needed and protect its bottom line in the face of a highly unfavorable sector landscape.

See non-GAAP P&L below, along with estimated EPS impact analysis.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Short squeeze likely plays a role

Experts and main media channels credited bullish investor reaction to the executive team's commitment to additional cost cutting. I find it plausible that the company's focus on expense management justifies some post-earning optimism.

But I also note that HAL's short interest had reached peaks not seen since 2016 just days ahead of the 3Q19 earnings release (see graph below). As bears bid share price lower (notice how the trend in short interest has been very much inversely correlated with share price movement in 2019), today may have been a good time to close a few short positions and lock in some of the 32% in losses that HAL has incurred so far this year.

Data by YCharts

In my view, (1) Halliburton's poor top-line results in 3Q19, (2) an early read on fourth quarter performance that seems far from encouraging, and (3) the sector-wide deterioration in drilling and production activity in North America suggest that HAL is a stock to avoid at current levels. I am not quite confident that Monday's rally will be sustainable over the next few weeks or months, as I believe short-covering and optimism towards cost containment are likely to phase out soon.

I do not own HAL because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns, in the long run, using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.