Houston Wire & Cable Company: Downside Risks Will Outweigh The Positives For Now

HWCC Can Go Lower

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) is a wholesale provider of industrial products such as industrial fasteners, electrical and mechanical wire, and cable, hardware, and related services. In the past few months, many of the economy and industry indicators have weakened in the U.S. Until the macro and energy market activities improve, I do not think returns from the stock can yield positive returns in the short-term.

To mitigate the adverse effects, the company looks to strengthen efforts to garner market share in the low-smoke, zero-halogen cable product line. However, in the short term, the tariff war with China can impact the input cost, which can erode its operating margin in the near term. As revenues fall, HWCC is lowering costs to keep margin relatively steady. However, in 2H 2019, some of the operating costs may not reduce much, and as a result, I think its EBITDA will remain under pressure. The company’s cash flow from operations was negative in 1H 2019. While it has sufficient liquidity, negative cash flows can become a concern in the medium-to-long term.

What Are The Economic Indicators Saying?

Low unemployment rate: Let us first check what the economic and industry indicators bring for HWCC shortly. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data suggests that the U.S. unemployment rate steadied at 3.7% in the past three months until August 2019. Low unemployment typically translates into lower industrial product demand, which induces higher capital spending. Higher capex can result in increased revenues and margin for industrial product providers like HWCC.

GDP growth rate: Contrary to the steady unemployment rate, the U.S. real GDP (gross domestic product), when indexed to 1947, has decreased from 48.4 in January 2019 to 31.3 in April 2019, according to fred.stlouisfed.org. Since April 2018, it has shrunk considerably, which means the GDP contracted in the past year. The GDP decline is typically a bearish indicator for HWCC.

PMI index lower than the recent past: The ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 49.1 as of August 2019, compared to 51.2 in July. This was the first time since January 2016 that the manufacturing index points to a contraction in activities. It is generally believed that an adjustment in the supply chain due to moving manufacturing activities from China has caused the trade deceleration. As the indicators point out, HWCC’s revenues are likely to get negatively affected in Q3 2019.

Energy Price Looks To Weaken

The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has begun to weaken since the beginning of Q3 (July 1 to October 8), while the Canadian rig count has added more rigs during this period. As a result of the crude oil price volatility, the U.S. rig count has dropped further by 9% since the beginning of the current quarter (i.e., Q3 2019). It looks like the international energy activity will hold steady in Q3. The U.S. E&P activity will stay subdued, while Canada operations are on the recovery path.

Effect Of The Tariff War With China

Under Section 301, the U.S. government imposed tariffs in the range of 10% to 25% on Chinese imports. The company estimates that from September 1, a 15% tariff was imposed on imports from China. There can be a second round of 25% to 30% tariff increase on October 1, another 15% in December. A strong U.S. dollar will keep the damage limited. However, when the tariff does lead to cost escalation, the company will have to increase the price to pass it along to keep gross margin protected.

The trade war affected demand from industrial end markets adversely and reduced E&P-related activity in various geographies. On top of that, it disrupted the supply chain and logistics with international fasteners suppliers, which has resulted in inventory shortages and reduced product sales. Since June, however, the situation has started to improve, and the company expects a recovery in 2H 2019.

Analyzing Recent Performance And Parameters

From Q1 2019 to Q2 2019, HWCC’s revenues remained unchanged, while its gross profit margin deflated from 24.9% to 24.1% during the same period. Year-over-year, however, its revenues declined (9.6% down). Project sales accounted for 17% of the company’s Q2 2019 sales, while product sales represent ~83%. It seems the industrial market for the company’s products is reaching the maturity stage, which has begun to keep a lid on industrial demand in midstream oil and gas and fastener end markets.

The fall at the gross margin level was primarily a function of lower revenues. Revenues from services maintenance, repair and operations demand did not change much from the previous quarter. To mitigate the adverse effects, the company has initiated various operating expense improvements, which led to 6.7% lower employee costs. Despite that, other operating expenses increased marginally in Q2 following the company’s investment in system enhancements as a part of its strategic digital initiatives. I expect these initiatives to improve efficiency and lower costs in the coming quarters.

MRO sales: HWCC’s maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) sales account for ~80% of its total sales. There have been some pullback effects on MRO sales in recent quarters. Discrete manufacturing and OEM (other equipment manufacturing) sales are down. Plus, we note a deceleration in the energy infrastructure build-up. According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, from Aug-18 until Aug-19 (latest reports available), the new privately-owned housing units increased by 12% in the U.S. However, the forecast for the segment is not bright. According to edzarenski.com, residential construction spending can remain relatively unchanged (1% up) in the next year. Some of the negative drivers are expected to fade in the coming months, as reflected in the demand recovery in fasteners, steel wire roll, electrical cable in late July.

The company has established a couple of robust drivers. In October 2016, it acquired Vertex Corporate Holdings, which expanded its offerings for wire and cable products. In addition, the company aims to establish LifeGuard wire and cable, which is a low-smoke, zero-halogen product in the U.S. The market for low-smoke wire and cable, which has significant opportunity across wastewater management, power generation, and data centers businesses, is estimated to be ~$1.4 billion.

High Percentage Of Insider Holding

Insiders purchased approximately 11% of HWCC’s net shares in the past six months. Some of them have been buying the stocks at considerably higher prices than the current price, which suggests the insiders are still bullish on the stock price. The company is trying to improve working capital by keeping DSO and inventory level low to improve FCF. With higher FCF, it will be able to lower debt, which will reduce the financial risks, which can elevate the relative valuation multiples.

FCF, Capex, And Debt

In 1H 2019, HWCC’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative but improved compared to a year ago. Although revenues decreased, the company’s CFO improved on account of lower accounts receivable and higher accounts payable. Although the company’s inventory increased in 1H 2019 after the winter and holiday seasons, we can expect it to reduce in 2H 2019 based on market factors and more effective management of working capital. Negative CFO translated into negative FCF (or free cash flow) in 1H 2019.

HWCC has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.69x) compared to its peers. DXP Enterprises’ (DXPE) leverage was 0.72x as of June 30, HD Supply Holdings’ (HDS) leverage was much higher (1.47x), while WESCO International’s (WCC) leverage was similar to HWCC (0.66x) as of that date. Its liquidity (borrowings available under a revolver and working capital) was ~$155 million on June 30. In the next three to five years, it has $73.1 million in debt repayment under the contractual obligation. So, even with a negative FCF, the company has ample liquidity to manage its capex. Over the medium-to-long run, it might need to improve cash flows to avoid stress on the balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Houston Wire & Cable Company is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.4x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 9.7x. It is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average (31x).

HWCC’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in stark contrast to peers’ multiple compression because sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline compared to the rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is in line with its peers’ (HDS, DXPE, and WCC) average of 9.4x. So, the stock can be relatively overvalued at this level. I have used analysts’ estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What’s The Take On HWCC?

In the U.S., the GDP growth rate has waned. The PMI index and the energy sector activities are once again turning bearish, as the upstream capex can decline steeply in 2019. Some of the negative effects can be partially offset by a low U.S. unemployment rate and a steady residential construction activity.

The company is strengthening efforts to garner market share in the low-smoke, zero-halogen cable product line. However, in the short-term, the tariff war with China can impact the input cost, which can erode its operating margin in the near-term. Despite its initiatives to keep costs low, in 2H 2019, some of the operating costs may not reduce much, and as a result, I think its EBITDA will remain under pressure.

The company recorded negative cash flow from operations in 1H 2019. While it has sufficient liquidity, negative cash flows can become a concern. HWCC’s relative valuation multiples are stretched at the current level. I do not think the stock will produce positive returns anytime soon. Until the macro and energy market activities improve, investors should stay away from investing in the stock.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In October, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.