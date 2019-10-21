Tesla: Q3 Key Earnings Questions

One of the most anticipated earnings reports of this season will come on Wednesday when electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) reports its results for the third quarter. The company did report a record quarter for production and deliveries, but fell short of CEO Elon Musk's goal for 100,000 units sold, even as new markets were opened during the period to the Model 3. With the company having failed to deliver a profit in Q2 despite a then record quarter as well, investors are waiting to see what this quarters full results are. Today, I'll take a look at some of the key earnings questions.

Did the net loss actually shrink in the third quarter?

Tesla delivered 97,000 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 83,500 in the year ago period. However, Model S/X units were down more than 10,000 over Q3 2018, and there was no leasing program for the Model 3 last year. As a result, revenues are expected to decline by over 7% to $6.34 billion. With a sales mix heavily slanted towards lower margin vehicles, Tesla is not expected to replicate last year's nearly $3 per share non-GAAP profit. While the street has come a few cents off its recently low for the per share loss in recent weeks, the average estimate trend is quite clear as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

When trying to predict Tesla's bottom line, there are always many factors at play. In Q3, for example, almost 35% of Model 3 units registered in Norway, the Netherlands, and Spain, were the lower priced and lower margin Standard Range version. That compares to just 6.4% in Q2, a difference of almost 3,400 units. Tesla also faces some very stiff currency headwinds from a weaker Euro, Chinese Yuan, Norwegian Krone, and British Pound.

It's important to remember that Tesla almost never comes close to the average street estimate for the bottom line, in either direction, so I don't expect to see a number close to the $0.41 non-GAAP loss currently expected. I do think we'll see improvement from Q2's $1.12 loss, based on recognition of some autopilot revenue and reduced restructuring expenses. However, the lower sales mix and currency issues might impact any sequential gains.

Just like I did with Q2, I tried to develop a three case model for this quarter's results - bear, base, and bull. Obviously, the bull case will have better revenues and margins than the other two, while the bear case will also contain the most expenses and more negative one-time items. You can see the three models below as compared to Q2's actual results. Dollar values and share counts below are in thousands, per share amounts are actual.

*Share count would vary based on profit/loss situation.

Management has talked in the past about being profitable in every quarter of this year, but it has yet to do that even on a non-GAAP basis. If we see another large loss reported in Q3, it's going to take a chunk out of the bull case, especially given the fact that competition really hasn't arrived in major numbers just yet. If Tesla can't hit profitability with delivery records and almost no competition, what happens when dozens of EVs flood the markets in the coming years and key incentives wind down?

How's that balance sheet looking?

While management has pointed to a record cash balance of about $5 billion, that number comes with a variety of caveats. First, it came after another capital raise that was never supposed to be needed, resulting in more dilution and even more debt. Second, it has come thanks to key liability balances rising well above prior year levels. Finally, it has come at the expense of a few billion in capital expenditures that has resulted in key items like service center and supercharger growth being well below targeted levels.

Even if Tesla loses a few hundred million dollars in Q3, it still can produce positive operating cash flow. That's because non-cash items like depreciation and stock-based compensation add back around $700 million a quarter, although the latter is an expense that results in significant dilution over time. It will be interesting to see if customer deposits continue their downward trend, and if the company paid off some of its short-term liabilities that have surged in recent years. Also, don't forget that while recognizing autopilot revenue would help the net income situation, that item is then subtracted when you get to operating cash flow since its the reduction of a liability.

Tesla needs to spend at least $1 billion or so in the second half of this year to meet its capital expenditure guidance for the year, and that comes after two quarters of very low capex. If the company wants to show positive free cash flow, we could see another cut to the yearly capex forecast, but we've already seen how that has resulted in delays for items like the Tesla Semi, new Roadster, solar roof, etc. There might also be less spent here if the Shanghai factory is not producing as fast as hoped, which gets me to the next major part of this week's earnings report.

Looking forward to Q4 and beyond:

Tesla needs to deliver almost 105,000 vehicles in the final quarter of the year to meet the low end of its delivery guidance, a range of 360,000 to 400,000 units that itself was very disappointing when initially issued. While some price raises primarily due to currency issues provide a slight headwind, there are definitely some tailwinds coming from the expiration of EV benefits at the end of the year. It also remains to be seen how much of the backlog remains from right hand drive markets and certain countries in Asia just getting the Model 3.

While management has talked for more than a year about unwinding the massive delivery wave that always results in a late quarter push for deliveries, we have not seen that pattern change. So far, it looks like Tesla is headed for a similar story in Q4, especially in certain parts of Europe, where beginning of the quarter registrations are at their lowest point since the Model 3 started volume deliveries in February. The chart below shows how things are going so far in the three countries we have data for, and it's not looking good. Perhaps this is one reason why Tesla stopped reporting deliveries in transit at the end of the quarter.

(Source: EU EV Stats, seen here. *Represents period starting on 37th day of actual quarter when volume registrations started)

The other major question will be in regards to progress at the Shanghai gigafactory. While Elon Musk initially said the goal was to be at 3,000 units per week of production by the end of this year, that timeline has been pushed back to the end of June 2020. Now, the plan is for 1,000 a week by the end of 2019, but unless things really start to ramp up soon, that forecast might be in jeopardy. As a reminder, Fremont got to just under 800 units in a 7-day period by the end of its 6th month of production. Tesla will have learned some lessons from that, but it's still a tough hill to climb.

Final thoughts:

For the second straight quarter, Tesla shares have been rallying into earnings. However, will this week's report turn into a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event just like we saw a few months ago? Despite record deliveries, revenues are expected to decline a bit over the prior year period, and analysts don't see a profit even on a non-GAAP basis. With the Shanghai factory coming online, bulls see a lot of growth ahead, but the ability to do this profitability will only be harder with more competition and less EV incentives. What do you see Tesla reporting this week? I look forward to your comments below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

