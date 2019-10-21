Washington Trust: An Undervalued Community Bank Yielding Over 4%

Washington Trust is yielding over 4% and the dividend has been raised in 22 of the last 23 years.

Thesis

Many investors including I have shied away from investment and retail banks since the Great Recession. The value destruction of some retail banks that had too lenient lending practices or took too much risk with mortgage loans and derivatives was significant. Today, many banks have much stricter lending requirements and are well capitalized. One bank that I think is a decent value is Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH), a small regional or community bank with operations in Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts, and eastern Connecticut. The stock showed up as one of five banks passing several screens assessing dividend, dividend safety, valuation, and volatility. This bank is conservatively run and presently undervalued and the yield is over 4%. I view it as a buy.

Source: Washington Trust

Overview of Washington Trust

Washington Trust is a small regional bank that operates 23 branches in Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut. It also has seven residential mortgage offices, three commercial lending offices, and five wealth management offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the country having started operation in 1800. The bank offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage services, trust services, and wealth management. At end of Q2 2019, the bank had $3.7B in loans, $3.5B in deposits, $5.2B in assets, and about $6.5B in assets under management.

Source: KBW Community Bank Investor Conference July 2019

Washington Trust’s Profitability and Growth

Washington Trust’s revenue comes from two primary sources: interest income and non-interest income. The bank gathers deposits at low rates and then makes loans at higher rates or invests in safe securities, e.g. mortgage-backed securities or ‘MBS’. The bank also earns income from bank fees and wealth management administration fees. Washington Trust has a fairly diversified revenue stream since about one-third of total income is non-interest sources and the remainder is from interest sources.

For interest income, Washington Trust needs to maintain an adequate net interest margin, a measure of profitability, and simultaneously keep credit quality high by avoiding losses. Washington Trust’s net interest margin has ranged from about 2.85% to 3.15%. Washington Trust is somewhat less profitable based on net interest margin than the average U.S. bank, which as a group had an average net interest margin of 3.37% in Q2 2019. But with that said, Washington Trust has a higher net interest margin than many large banks. Washington Trust’s business model gives it less exposure to higher rate loans such has unsecured credit cards and some types of commercial loans resulting in a lower net interest margin.

The net interest margin is trending down now for most banks since the Federal Funds Rate is being lowered. This affects the Prime Rate and in turn causes variable rate commercial, residential, and consumer loans to reprice lower. In addition, homeowners with fixed rate mortgages may refinance at a lower rate. In Q2 2019, Washington Trust’s net interest spread declined 16 bps to 2.50% and the net interest margin declined 12 bps to 2.81%. If the Federal Funds Rate drops again then Washington Trust’s net interest margin will likely decline further.

Washington Trust’s Net Interest Margin and Income

Source: KBW Community Bank Investor Conference July 2019

The challenge for Washington Trust is that its loan portfolio is interest rate sensitive and the deposit rates are less flexible. At the end of Q2 2019, Washington Trust’s loan portfolio comprised 9% consumer, 15% commercial & industrial, 40% commercial real estate, and 36% residential. About 74% of the loans are variable rate meaning they rate will reprice lower if the Fed lowers the Funds Rate again. On the other hand, the deposit portfolio is comprised of about 37% time deposits, 29% money market & savings, and 34% demand and NOW accounts. The savings and NOW accounts are already at rock bottom rates of ~0.08 and ~0.07, respectively, giving little room to lower them further. The time deposits are likely CDs and are at a higher rates of 2.01% but these are fixed for periods of time. Hence, it will take some time for the bulk of the CD’s to reprice lower.

This potential near-term decline may be troubling, but it is expected. When interest rates rise the net interest margin should rise again. The bank has not indicated that it is making a significant effort to change its loan portfolio mix towards higher yielding commercial loans. However, the bank has indicated that it is trying to reduce the cost of deposits. If the Fed lowers rate again then I expect Washington Trust to lower deposit rates again as indicated in the recent earnings transcript:

In anticipation of the expected interested rate reduction to be announced by the Fed at the end of July, we reduced our CD rates and decreased promotional efforts. Many of our competitors continue to offer high rate deposit specials, which might lengthen our deposit price recovery.

From a growth perspective, Washington Trust does not operate in a geographic area with high population growth. But with that said, the bank does provide mortgage and commercial loans in an area that has relatively high incomes and high house prices that both trend up. The median household income in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts is higher than the U.S. median household income of ~$63,000. In addition, the house prices in this geographic area tend to be higher the U.S. median of $231,000.

Washington Trust Demographics

Source: KBW Community Bank Investor Conference July 2019

The other source of revenue growth for the bank is fees and wealth management. Washington Trust’s wealth management business is large for bank of its size with about $6.5B assets under administration. The bank’s client base is mostly high net worth individuals at 79% with an average client size of $2.6M. Growth in assets occurs organically and through acquisitions but assets are also at risk to loss of investment counselors. The bank last made an acquisition in 2015 and it is likely that the bank will make another one in the future. From the recent earnings call:

Yes, we are committed to the wealth business. It is a core competency of the company. We are committed to the differentiation that gives the revenue stream. We continue to look at wealth M&A opportunities. This does not change that. And we would expect to continue to be active in considering prospects in that space.

Washington Trust’s Dividend Safety

Washington Trust’s dividend can be considered safe. From the perspective of earnings, the dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of 52.2% based on a forward regular quarterly dividend of $2.04 and consensus 2019 EPS of $3.89. This is well below my criteria of 65%. Even if the bank raises EPS 8% annually and the dividend by the same percentage or slightly higher the ratio will remain between 50% and 55% over the next few years. The regular dividend is also well covered by free cash flow of $0.08B and a regular dividend requirement of about $0.03B in 2018. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 37.5%, well below my threshold of 70%.

One must always look at capital position for banks. From this perspective, Washington Trust is well capitalized as seen in the chart below. This is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future barring any major economic downturn, deterioration in loan quality, or poor capital allocation decision by management. Furthermore, the bank has solid credit metrics with a non-performing loans-to-total loans at only 0.34%, non-performing assets-to-total assets at only 0.29%, and net charge-offs at only 0.05%. Washington Trust has historically had better credit metrics than banks of similar size, as seen in the chart below. Hence, the dividend can be currently considered safe.

Washington Trust Capital Position

Capital Ratios Minimums Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Tier 1 risk-based capital 6.0% 12.06% 11.84% 11.81% 12.00% 11.84% Total risk-based capital 8.0% 12.80% 12.59% 12.56% 12.77% 12.61% Tier 1 leverage ratio 4.0% 8.76% 8.69% 8.89% 8.91% 8.87% Common Equity Tier 1 4.5% 11.46% 11.25% 11.20% 11.37% 11.20%

Source: Washington Trust Q2 2019 Earnings Release

Washington Trust Asset Quality

Source: KBW Community Bank Investor Conference July 2019

Washington Trust’s Valuation

Now, let’s take a look at Washington Trust’s valuation. I use an expected 2019 EPS of $3.89, which is the consensus 2019 EPS. For P/E ratio I use 14.0, which is slightly lower than the bank’s average 10-year valuation multiple of 14.6. I discount slightly for lateness of business cycle and lowering interest rates.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0 I obtain a fair value range from $50.57 to $58.35. The current stock price is ~84% to ~97% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$49.02, suggesting that the stock is slightly undervalued at the moment.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $50.57 $54.46 $58.35 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 97% 90% 84%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

Final Thoughts On Washington Trust

Washington Trust is a small community bank that has a long operating history. It is also seemingly conservatively run. The capital position is solid relative to the minimum requirements and the bank does not have exposure to risky loans or credit cards. Although this keeps the net interest rate margin low, it also reduces risk during a recession. Non-performing loans and charge-offs are well below the national average. However, the bank does need to grow outside of Rhode Island either organically or through M&A. But the combination of over 4% yield, dividend growth, coverage ratios, decent demographics, and growth potential in the rest of New England makes this stock a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WASH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.