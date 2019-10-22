ITEX Corp.: Strong Profits Camouflaged By A Growing Pile Of Cash

ITEX’s infrastructure and thousands of members may be attractive to potential strategic acquirers and merger partners such as banks.

Additional value is added by Intangible Assets,including infrastructure for barter exchange based on proprietary virtual currency (ITEX Dollars) and extensive membership network of small businesses.

10/21/19 closing price of $4.15 implies Enterprise Value/Earnings ratio of 2.7X, remarkably low for a company with ITEX’s consistency of revenues and operating income.

The extraordinary profitability of ITEX is masked by large cash balances, likely causing undervaluation of ITEX due to misleading inflation of financial metrics such as Price/Earnings and Return on Equity.

Business Description

ITEX Corp. runs a members-only marketplace in which member businesses barter goods and services with each other via use of a virtual currency issued by ITEX ("ITEX dollars"). The IRS considers ITEX dollar sales to be equivalent to USD sales and ITEX dollar expenses to be equivalent to USD expenses.

The benefits of membership include:

A non-cash means of buying a wide variety of goods and services from fellow members,

An effective online venue for attracting new customers (i.e. from among other members),

A way to monetize unproductive assets, excessive inventory, or idle capacity, and

Support from a network of independent brokers and franchisees throughout the U.S. (with lesser coverage in Canada).

ITEX membership is particularly valuable to businesses whose products and services entail low variable cost and/or involve wasting assets. Hotel capacity, for example, is a wasting asset in that failure to fully utilize it when available results in a permanent loss of revenue - as opposed to items that can be stored for however long it takes to sell them.

ITEX's primary revenue sources are:

Association fees - up to $30 per four-week period ($390 per year, partially in ITEX dollars), and

Transaction fees - typically 6% of each member's purchases and sales (a total of 12% per transaction).

Large Cash Balances Cause Undervaluation of Nanocap Stocks Like ITEX

Sub-$10 million market cap stocks like ITEX are typically ignored by brokerage analysts and shunned by professional investors. Other than insiders, those who are left to invest in these stocks are, as a group, relatively unsophisticated. To the extent they use stock screeners, non-professional investors typically use Market Cap exclusively (rather than Enterprise Value) in measuring Price/Earnings (P/E) multiples and Return on Equity (ROE).

In rough numbers, if ITEX were not holding $4.2 million in cash, its Market Cap would – assuming a perfectly efficient market - be $2.8 million rather than $7 million. This would lower its P/E from 8.2X to 3.3X. Similarly, its ROE would rise from 12.5% to 32.6% (based on the 7/31/19 equity figure rather than average equity).

The typical quant-driven small investors who exclusively use Market Cap in their screens (rather than Enterprise Value which strips away ITEX’s cash) will fail to fully appreciate ITEX’s profitability. Consequently, they will be unwilling to pay the price that ITEX’s stock should rightfully command.

Sum–of-the-Parts Analysis

The tangible components of ITEX’s value are its Cash, Deferred Tax Asset, and underlying business.

Cash:

Per ITEX’s balance sheet, the company had $4.183 mm in cash as of 7/31/19.

Deferred Tax Asset:

Per ITEX’s balance sheet, this asset was valued at $1.040 mm as of 7/31/19. Its present value at that date was $601,000 according to the following calculation:

In my most recent article concerning ITEX, I arrived at a $738,000 present value for the Deferred Tax Asset. I assumed that its $1,277,000 balance as of 4/30/19 would be monetized evenly during the next 7.5 years, and I discounted the resultant cash flows (i.e. from reductions in taxes paid) at a compounded annual rate of 15%.

To keep things simple, let’s divide the 7/31/19 balance of $1.040 mm by the 4/30/19 balance of $1,277,000 and multiply that by the 4/30/19 $738,000 present value of this asset – giving us a 7/31/19 present value of $601,000.

Value of ITEX’s Underlying Business:

Adding the 7/31/19 value of ITEX’s cash ($4.183 mm) to the present value of its Deferred Tax Asset ($601,000) less Long Term Liabilities of $23,000 gives us $4.761 mm.

Subtracting this amount from ITEX’s 10/18/19 Market Cap of $6.979 mm leaves us with $2.195 mm – the implied value of ITEX’s underlying business.

GAAP Net Income was $848,000, from which we subtract approximate non-operating income after tax of $25,000, leaving us with Net Income from Operations of $823,000.

Thus, the market-implied value of ITEX’s underlying business ($2.195 mm) is 2.7X times Net Income from Operations of $823,000.

Sensitivity of Value to Change in Operating Net Income Multiple

Sensitivity Analysis All amounts in 000's except for share price Exclusions From Enterprise Value Cash $ 4,183 plus: Present Value of Deferred Tax Asset $ 601 less: Long Term Liabilities $ (23) $ 4,761 Exclusions Net Income From Projected Projected From Enterprise Enterprise ITEX Mkt Share Multiple x Operations = Value + Value = Cap Price 2 $ 823 $ 1,646 $ 4,761 $ 6,407 $ 3.81 2.7 $ 823 $ 2,222 $ 4,761 $ 6,983 $ 4.15 3 $ 823 $ 2,469 $ 4,761 $ 7,230 $ 4.30 5 $ 823 $ 4,115 $ 4,761 $ 8,876 $ 5.28 7 $ 823 $ 5,761 $ 4,761 $ 10,522 $ 6.26 10 $ 823 $ 8,230 $ 4,761 $ 12,991 $ 7.73 15 $ 823 $ 12,345 $ 4,761 $ 17,106 $ 10.17 20 $ 823 $ 16,460 $ 4,761 $ 21,221 $ 12.62 25 $ 823 $ 20,575 $ 4,761 $ 25,336 $ 15.07

Value of Intangible Assets to a Strategic Acquirer

ITEX is a potential takeover candidate despite the probable loss of Deferred Tax Assets and other costs that a change of control would entail - partly because of its attractive value metrics, but also due to possible synergies with a bank or other financial services business.

ITEX is particularly ripe for a takeover, in view of its network that numbers several thousand members. As far as I can tell, they don't publicly disclose the exact number anymore, but you can get an idea of its size from the Member Directory, which has over 20,000 listings (some members having more than one listing, however).

Member Directory

Given that the great majority of ITEX’s members are small businesses, significant synergies might be achievable with the right bank. ITEX services overlap the non-lending functions of traditional banks in such areas as checking, acceptance of deposits, and recordkeeping – but with a virtual currency rather than U.S. dollars.

ITEX has been highly profitable for well over a decade, testament to the market need for ITEX Dollars as a medium of exchange. Thousands of ITEX members in dozens of different industries have found an ongoing need to transact business in ITEX Dollars.

This being the case, it seems likely that greater customer convenience, as well as operational efficiencies, could be achieved by combining traditional U.S. dollar banking with ITEX virtual currency banking under a single corporate roof.

More interesting, however, are the business development possibilities that might be achieved through cross-selling of services. An acquiring bank would have an excellent opportunity to leverage relationships with thousands of current ITEX members (mostly small businesses) into profitable banking relationships.

Novantas research indicates that: "All told, the average lifetime value of a consumer banking customer ranges between $2,000 and $4,000. For a small business banking relationship, the CLV [Customer Lifetime Value] total can approach $10,000 (especially when the bank is able to serve both the enterprise and the household financial needs of the proprietor)."

Moreover, affiliation with a bank would be helpful in opening the door for ITEX to provide its services to the bank’s existing small business customers.

Particularly intriguing is the potential for that bank to bundle its products in creative ways with ITEX Dollars and/or the goods and services offered by ITEX members. Possible promotions might involve:

Paying bonus interest on savings accounts with ITEX Dollars,

Accepting ITEX Dollars as payment on loan interest, or

Giving bonus ITEX Dollars to customers who reach specified activity levels in terms of banking business and/or buying from ITEX member businesses.

Bank customers who do not sell through ITEX might be allowed to earn or purchase ITEX Dollars if they pay a discounted rate for Association fees (which would be waived as appropriate).

ITEX's Declining Revenue Trend: Assessing the Risk

ITEX has experienced declining revenues in recent years, largely due to the strong economic conditions that have prevailed during the past decade.

Barter is a countercyclical activity, in that businesses and people in general are more inclined to seek out barter transactions during weak economic times, when cash is relatively scarce. Consequently, ITEX enjoyed its greatest two year revenue gains since 2005 during its 2008 and 2009 fiscal years (which ended on July 31). As the S&P 500 plunged from 1454.62 to 1009.73, ITEX revenues grew from $14.2 million in fiscal 2007 to $16.5 million in fiscal 2009.

Except for a 2% rise in 2010 to $16.9 million, revenues have declined in nine consecutive fiscal years since then. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has risen in each of those years.

The company has displayed consistently solid profitability during this period of (from its perspective) unfavorable economic conditions. Despite ITEX’s declining revenues in each of its nine fiscal years from 2011 to 2019, its 2019 Income from Operations of $1,155,000 surpassed the figures achieved in five of the other eight years. One of those years, in fact, was 2011, when ITEX’s revenues of $16.4 million generated operating income of only $1,103,000, while the company needed only $8.9 million in 2019 revenues to best 2011’s figure by $52,000.

The consistent negative correlation between ITEX revenues and the strength of the general economy gives us reason to believe that the company’s top line will grow when the economy slows down, as it inevitably must. There's no telling how long current economic conditions will persist, though. In the meantime, however, ITEX continues to squeeze surprisingly strong operating profits from its declining revenues.

Other Risks Faced By ITEX Stockholders

There are a variety of other risks associated with owning ITEX stock. Among them are:

reliance upon the continued efforts of its broker network,

reliance on a small number of key employees, especially the CEO, Steven White, who is in his early 60's,

the possibility that new or existing competitors in the e-commerce space will lure business away from ITEX and/or cause its profit margins to decline,

the possibility that new regulations adverse to the barter industry will be adopted, and

the illiquid nature of ITEX stock, which is likely to result in large losses if investors seek to sell their positions quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITEX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Nothing in any Seeking Alpha articles (or other Seeking Alpha content) authored by me constitutes a recommendation by either Oyster River Financial, LLC or me to buy, sell or hold any specific security.