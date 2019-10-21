Top 5 Cobalt Miners To Consider As The Cobalt Bear Market Winds Down

Cobalt prices have risen ~20% the past few weeks as cobalt supply is being taken off. Cobalt demand remains strong with a small and probably temporary slowdown in mid-2019.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on 20 August 2019; therefore, all data is as of this date.

The graph below shows the roller coaster ride of the cobalt price over the past 3 years. Given the recent 2019 supply withdrawals or planned withdrawals (Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF) Mutanda mine, ERG, Compagnie de Tifnout Tiranimine [CTT], and the DRC artisanal miners), it looks likely cobalt prices will start to steadily improve again, especially post-2022 when the electric vehicle [EV] boom really takes off.

Some recent post-subsidy weakness in China July electric car sales has caused what looks to be a short-term lull in demand. As we head into the strongest quarter for EV sales (Q4), demand should strengthen again. This means the next few months offer a window to buy up some quality cobalt miners and wait patiently for the 2020's surge and the forecast post-2022/23 cobalt deficits.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD US$14.29/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply factors discussed

The post-2022 forecast cobalt deficit shown in the graph below ties in with my own model forecasts. Depending upon the DRC, this could be a bit earlier or a bit later. For example, if miners start to walk away from their DRC cobalt projects, it would be earlier. If cobalt prices rise to a higher level, then that will encourage new DRC supply especially from the swing producers Glencore/Katanga Mining and the DRC artisanal miners. This may delay the forecast cobalt deficit post-2024.

Cobalt deficits are forecast for post-2022 as the EV boom accelerates

Source: BNEF & Darton

EV sales set to follow the S curve

I expect 2022 to be a pivotal year when the electric car becomes the same price as a similar conventional car. At this point, sales should accelerate which will also cause a surge in cobalt demand.

EV sales are growing fast - 2019 should reach ~3% market share

Source: EV Volumes

EV sales forecast to surge in the 2020s and 2030s

Demand for lithium-ion batteries set to surge driven by EVs

Top 5 cobalt miners to consider

1) China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTCPK:CMCLF) - Price = HKD 2.28, CNY 3.76

Source: Bloomberg

China Molybdenum is the global number 2 cobalt producer having produced 18,700 tonnes of cobalt from their massive Tenke mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] in 2018.

China Molybdenum makes most of their revenue from copper and cobalt (57.8%), then molybdenum and tungsten (15.7%), phosphates (11.8%), niobium (7%), and copper and gold (6.9%).

Current market cap is CNY 74.5b (~US$10.55b), with an end 2018 debt estimate of CNY 6b. 2020 PE is 20.1, with a 2020 estimated 1.78% dividend yield. 2020 net profit margin is forecast at 14.62%.

Current consensus analyst price target is CNY 4.12, representing 9.6% upside. I like China Molybdenum due to their enormous long-life resource at Tenke in the DRC and that they are the second-largest global cobalt producer. DRC risk is still a significant factor with punitive taxes and corruption, but the Chinese seem better at dealing with this than most.

China Molybdenum's financials

Source: 4-traders

2) Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] [GR:31Z] (OTCPK:KATFF) - Price = CAD 0.40, USD 0.29

Source: Bloomberg

Katanga Mining has the world's largest cobalt reserves at excellent grades and hence has huge potential as a DRC copper-cobalt play. Glencore [LSX:GLEN] [HK:805] owns around ~86% of the Katanga Mining share float.

As of December 31, 2018, Proven & Probable reserves are 132.7 Mt at 3.18% copper and 0.52% cobalt. The Measured & Indicated resource is 275.6Mt at 3.63% copper and 0.54% cobalt. Those grades are among the best in the world.

2019 cobalt production guidance is 14,400 tonnes (2020 is 29,600), and copper production is 235,000 tonnes (2020 is 260,000).

Current market cap is CAD 753m. I was not able to find any analyst estimates.

I like Katanga Mining as it is currently well-valued again and has a large high-grade DRC copper-cobalt mine. Risks are very high with the DRC and also their large debt owed to Glencore. They also have issues of uranium contamination with their cobalt, high DRC royalties (10% on cobalt, 3.5% on copper) and taxes (50% profits tax), and previously illegal artisanal miners at their KCC mine.

Should copper and/or cobalt prices start to recover, Katanga Mining should also recover nicely. A very high risk/high reward copper-cobalt play. More details are in my article linked below.

3) MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY) - Price = USD 22.72

Source: Bloomberg

Strictly not a significant cobalt play, Norilsk Nickel has by far the largest reserves (12.97 billion lbs) and resources (45.5 billion lbs) of nickel globally, as well as significant cobalt reserves. It is the industry's lowest-cost nickel producer. Cobalt (<5,000 tpa) is a significant by-product of its large nickel production. Key metals for Norilsk Nickel include palladium (40% of revenue), nickel (25%), copper (23%), and platinum (6%). Cobalt revenues are not shown as it is a by-product and a smaller contributor to revenue.

Norilsk Nickel metal sales contribution to H1 2019 revenues

Source: Nornickel 1H 2018 Financial Results Presentation

Norilsk Nickel also produces some gold and silver

Source

Current market cap is $35.99b. 2020 PE is 7.4 and 2020 dividend yield is forecast to be 12.4%. Analyst consensus estimate target price is US$23.93, representing 8% upside.

I continue to like Norilsk Nickel as a play on palladium, copper, nickel, and to a lesser degree cobalt. They are the industry's lowest cost nickel producer with very long-life mines (their Taimyr Peninsula mine has an 80-year mine life). I also like their very generous dividends and very reasonable valuation. Risk lies in being a Russian company, with several Russian oligarchs involved.

Norilsk Nickel's financials

Source: 4-traders

4) Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (ARRRF) - Price = AUD 0.48, USD 0.34

Ardea Resources is developing their 100% owned Kalgoorlie (and high-grade Goongarrie) Nickel (laterite) Project (KNP) in Kalgoorlie Western Australia. Ardea states it has "Australia's and the developed world's largest cobalt resource." They are also exploring for gold and nickel in their WA property portfolio and plan to spin out (to Ardea shareholders) and IPO their NSW gold and base metals projects via a newly formed company named Godolphin Resources.

Ardea's projects location map

Source: Company presentation

Ardea's total cobalt and nickel resource at their Kalgoorlie Nickel Project now stands at 405,000 tonnes contained cobalt (grade 0.05%) and 5.46 million tonnes contained nickel (grade 0.7%). Within this project sits the higher grade portion (Goongarrie Nickel Project) with 130,700 tonnes contained Cobalt @ 0.10% Co.

Ardea's KNP project ranks the 7th largest global nickel project by contained nickel

Source

Ardea's March 2018 PFS results are shown below.

Source

Ardea also produced a 2.25Mtpa scenario. The result was a post-tax NPV 8% of A$2.3 billion (CapEx A$1,165 million inclusive of 20% contingency), post-tax IRR 27.1%, and 5.1-yr payback on an initial 25-year (likely to be extended) mine life. LOM C1 cash cost of approximately US ($0.34)/lb nickel metal (after cobalt credits). Average annual EBITDA of A$450m pa.

Current market cap is A$53m. I was unable to find an analyst price target. My target price is A$5.80 for end 2023 (assumes ARL has made it to production).

I like that Ardea Resources has a massive nickel-cobalt project, several secondary projects (including the free Godolphin spin off coming soon), and a safe jurisdiction. Risk lies in the early stage and the very large CapEx (laterite ore project) required to fund the project.

5) Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] [GR:COH] (OTCPK:CBBHF) - Price = AUD 0.12

Cobalt Blue is optioned to buy into the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in central NSW Australia, from Broken Hill prospecting [ASX:BPL]. They have achieved at least the 70% stage of their buy in.

The Thackaringa Broken Hill Cobalt Project location map

Source: Cobalt Blue Diggers & Dealers presentation

The Thackaringa Cobalt project has 79,500 tonnes of contained cobalt at reasonable grades (@889ppm or 0.0889%). Being in a pyrite ore, it can be upgraded using gravity separation which will mean only 20% of the original ore will then need to be processed further as sulphide ore. Also, sulphide ore is easier and cheaper to extract cobalt from. The positive is a lower CapEx, and the negative is there is no valuable nickel or copper by-product, just sulphur.

The Thackaringa Pre-Feasibility study resulted in a post-tax NPV 7.5% of A$544 million, based on a 12.8-year mine life, producing 3,558 tpa of cobalt (metal in sulphate), at a C1 cash cost of US$12.76/lb. CapEx was estimated at A$550 million. Cobalt selling price assumptions were US$33.80/lb. Cobalt Blue intend to hopefully improve on the NPV by growing the resource further and extending the mine life. Higher cobalt prices will also help. They are also looking at other projects nearby that can benefit from their intellectual property.

Cobalt Blue has been undergoing a dispute with BPL regarding terms of their buy in etc. This is expected to be resolved by September 2019. Assuming a positive outcome, that could mean Cobalt Blue takes full ownership of the project and can move forward with their equity strategic partner LG International [LGI] (the resources investment arm of LG Corporation, acting in cooperation with LG Chem).

Market cap is A$19m. Analyst's consensus price target is not available. My target price is A$0.59 for end 2023 (assumes COB has made it to production).

I like Cobalt Blue as a speculative cobalt junior looking out to post-2022/23. I like their safe location, gravity separation to upgrade the ore, and strategic partnership with LG. Risk remains high due to their early stage, somewhat high CapEx and lack of strong by-products (there is sulphur). This means they will need a higher cobalt price to be viable. A high risk/ high reward cobalt pure play.

Others that would be in my top 10

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (SMMYY)

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN]

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt [CH:603799]

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

Note: If I was to include another junior, I would choose RNC Minerals.

For investors with a longer time frame (5 years +), the following cobalt juniors offer higher risk and reward. I see many of them being needed post-2022/23.

Smaller cobalt producers

Vale SA [BR:VALE3] (VALE)

Chemaf

Sherritt International Corp. [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

Korea Resources Corporation

Pengxin International Mining Co.'s Shituru Mining

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN]

Cobalt juniors with a reasonable chance to be cobalt producers post-2022/23

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQX:FTSSF)

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [GR:IHS] (took over eCobalt Solutions) [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF)

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (FTMDF)

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML] (OTC:AEOMF)

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR]/Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Risks

Cobalt prices falling. Most cobalt miners and juniors will need higher cobalt and/or nickel/copper prices to make their projects feasible.

Mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays. Laterite miners have a high capex (and opex depending on by-products), so it can be harder to achieve funding, but generally have a larger resource and longer mine life. Sulphide miners resources are often smaller and can be further underground.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - The DRC is a very high risk country ranked one of the very worst on the global corruption index. Russia is also rated medium to high risk. Australia and Canada are low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), and market sentiment (the trade war has negatively impacted most base metal and EV metal markets in 2018 and 2019).

Conclusion

Since the very recent Glencore Mutanda announcement, we have seen a 20%+ price recovery in cobalt prices. The cobalt market had de-stocked but may now be restocking supplies on the expectation that cobalt prices have bottomed. Given the Mutanda closure will not happen until the end of 2019, the very short-term upside to cobalt prices will be limited. The real recovery in cobalt prices may not come until 2022/23.

That being said, the cobalt miners have been harshly oversold during the recent cobalt price bear market and are now showing some signs of recovery. Due to this, my view is that long-term investors now have a window of opportunity to buy some quality cobalt miners at cheap prices. The big stock price gains may not arrive until 2022/23 as the cobalt price recovery will most likely be limited until then, as cobalt supply can quickly be turned back on again. However, cobalt juniors that can progress should be rewarded with higher stock prices if the cobalt price improves from here.

My top 5 cobalt miners are China Molybdenum, Katanga Mining, Norilsk Nickel, Ardea Resources, and Cobalt Blue. The first two are major cobalt producers. Norilsk Nickel is a broader palladium-nickel-copper-cobalt play. Ardea Resources and Cobalt Blue are speculative juniors with excellent resources in a safe jurisdiction (Australia) with higher risk and higher potential reward, especially if cobalt prices move higher again.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), KATANGA MINING [TSX:KAT], NORSILK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), AUSTRALIA MINES [ASX:AUZ], FORTUNE MINERALS [TSX:FT], RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX] , ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], CASSINI RESOURCES [ASX:CZI], CONICO LTD [ASX:CNJ], FIRST COBALT [TSXV:FCC], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.