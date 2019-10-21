Hecla Mining's Silver Production Does Not Justify Its Price

I believe that the shareholders could suffer substantial risk in the next two to three years. The company reports contractual obligations of $603 million.

Hecla paid its most recent acquisitions with cash and stock. Experienced traders know that undervalued companies don’t usually use their stock to pay for competitors.

Hecla’s enterprise value is more significant than $1.5 billion. In my opinion, future FCF does not justify the EV.

I don’t think that Hecla is the right stock to profit from a further increase in the price of gold and silver.

Hecla's (HL) production of gold and silver does not justify the company's enterprise value. In my opinion, future free cash flow and EBITDA suggest that the EV should be 13% to 33% lower than its market value. I designed a very simple DCF model with optimistic assumptions and got an enterprise value of between $817 million and $1.372 billion. Also, in the next two years, Hecla has to fulfill a significant amount of contractual obligations. Shareholders will probably suffer financial risk, which could push Hecla's total valuation down. I think this risk has not been incorporated in the current share price.

The Most Valuable Mine: The Greens Creek Segment

Hecla Mining Company acquires, develops, and produces gold, lead, silver, and zinc in an environmentally responsible and safe manner.

Hecla has been operating mines since 1980s. Thus, it has acquired a significant amount of know-how and knowledge that investors will appreciate, which will permit the company to acquire and run other mines once its current properties are below their break-even point. Hecla bought other properties in the past. Thus, the company has also gained experience in the M&A market. The management will know how to integrate new teams inside the organization.

Hecla makes sales via five different segments as shown in the table below. To assess the total valuation of The Greens Creek, I believe that valuing the Greens Creek Segment is quite relevant. It generates 46.87% of Hecla's volume. The Casa Berardi Segment is also responsible for 37.05% of the total revenue. However, its gross profit is quite low. The Greens Creek Segment reports 6.9x the gross profit of The Casa Berardi Segment. That's not all. In 2018, Hecla's gross profit was equal to $79.09 million. Greens Creek Segment's gross profit was $75.5 million, which represents 95% of the total gross profit.

In 2008, Hecla acquired 70.3% interest in the Greens Creek mine for $758.5 million, which makes the total valuation equal to $1.078 billion. The Greens Creek mine was responsible for 95% of the company's gross profit. Hence, I believe that the aggregate fair value of Hecla will not be far from $1.05-$1.08 billion.

DCF Model Until 2035 And Sensitivity Analysis

As shown in the table below, the Greens Creek Segment has a remaining life of 11 years. Other mines owned by Hecla report an expected life of 17 years, 15 years, and 2 years. For this reason, I decided to run a DCF model taking into account cash flows from 2020 to 2035.

Most DCF models of mining companies include discounted cash flows of each mine. However, I don't have a lot of information about the expected production until 2035. Besides, market analysts don't offer expected EBITDA figures for each mine. In my opinion, a simple DCF model discounting the company's FCF from 2020 to 2023 makes more sense to me.

In an initial case scenario, I assumed a WACC of 5%, which is extremely low. Other analysts out there believe that the WACC should be larger than 10%. In my view, a WACC of 5% would be the minimum figure that bullish investors would be willing to accept. Also, I included stable D&A and EBITDA above $290 million from 2026 to 2032. In my opinion, most analysts will believe that the DCF model is quite optimistic. The company's EBITDA never reached $300 million. Also, I assumed positive FCF from 2023 to 2035. Hecla has never reported positive FCF before 2020:

The results show an enterprise value of $722 million, which is way below the current market figure. In the light of the numbers obtained, Hecla is overvalued. I would understand investors short selling the company's stock. Short interest, as of today, is close to 27%. In any case, market participants willing to profit from the increase in the price of silver should not buy Hecla.

See below another sensitivity analysis with WACC from 5% to 10%:

The Company Appears Overvalued

Bullish investors could claim that the company will acquire other mines before closing the Greens Creek and the other properties. They are correct. In this case scenario, a DCF model with a terminal EBITDA value makes more sense. I designed a model including cash flows until 2024, a terminal EBITDA of $230 million, WACC of 7%, and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5x. The results were way better than those obtained in the previous model. However, the current enterprise value given by the market is too large. In my DCF model, I got a total enterprise value of $1.009 billion. I don't think experienced traders would accept buying shares at the current mark.

In my opinion, the most relevant inputs used in the DCF are the WACC, the EV/EBITDA multiple, and the terminal EBITDA. Hence, I decided to run a sensitivity analysis to test that the initial data do not change the enterprise value a lot.

I assumed a WACC of 5%-10%, terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.5x-6.5x, and terminal EBITDA of $230 million. The company's WACC is not 9%. If the company suffers an increase in its cost of equity, the WACC could go to this level. Besides, other investors could be more risk-averse than me. They could have an expected return of the market larger than me:

In my view, 4.5x-6.5x EBITDA is fair. Peers traded at this multiple in the last 15 years. Using these figures, I obtained that the total enterprise value should be between $817 million and $1.372 billion:

As of October 10, 2019, Hecla's enterprise value is more significant than $1.5 billion, and the company's total debt is more significant than $600 million. In my opinion, future FCF does not justify the current enterprise value.

The company has several gold and silver mines with an average life of more than ten years. Perhaps, investors are betting on the stock because the price of silver and gold is spiking up in 2019. I cannot blame them. The cost of gold has increased more than 20% in the twelve months. This case scenario would explain why the shares are at that high mark.

Financial Risk

I made a lot of assumptions about the future FCF, EBITDA, and WACC among other financial figures. My numbers are not very different from that of other market analysts. However, we could have made mistakes in our forecast. If the company does not meet the expectations of the market, the share price will probably decline. Also, if my numbers underestimated the business potential of the company, the share price could creep up.

The company's financial results depend on the price of silver, gold, lead, and zinc. If the cost of these commodities declines, Hecla's share price will decrease. Various factors could negatively affect their price, including the price dynamics of the US dollar, political instability, and inflation among others.

As of December 31, 2018, Hecla had cash in hand of $27.4 million and short-term investments of $219 million. However, the company usually borrows $250 million to finance its ongoing working capital requirements. Besides, in 2019, 2020, and 2021, the company reports contractual obligations of $603 million, including $552 million from senior notes. Consequently, I believe that the shareholders could suffer substantial risk in the next two to three years. Thus, the market could push the share price down. In my opinion, the market is not taking into account these risks.

The Most Recent Acquisitions Were Made With Stock And Cash

Hecla paid its most recent acquisitions with cash and stock. On July 20, 2018, the company paid ~$153 million and 75 million shares of Hecla common stock for Klondex Mines Ltd. Besides. On September 13, 2016, Hecla acquired Mines Management for $4.0 million in cash and $48.1 million in Hecla common stock. Experienced traders know that undervalued companies don't usually use their stock to pay for competitors. In my opinion, the management does not believe that its shares are overvalued.

Takeaway

I don't think that Hecla is the right stock to profit from a further increase in the price of gold and silver. In my opinion, the company's FCFs don't justify the current enterprise value of more than $1.5 billion. I designed a DCF model with very optimistic assumptions, and I believe that EV should be between $817 million and $1.372 billion. Also, Hecla has a significant amount of contractual obligations in 2019, 2020, and 2021. If the company has to decrease its level of capex, opex, or working capital, the future EBITDA will probably diminish. It could lead to additional selling pressure.

