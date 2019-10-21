89Bio And BIO89-100 In Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Clinically, BIO89-100 will be evaluated for therapeutic efficacy in NASH and severe hypertriglyceridemia, the focus of this article.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on therapeutics development for dyslipidemia in 2019. The focus this week is 89Bio.

Introduction

In Q4/2019, 89Bio (ETNB), a privately-held biopharma founded in 2018 filed a $70M IPO. This American/Israeli-based clinical-stage biopharma focuses on the clinical development of BIO89-100 for cardiometabolic disorders of high unmet medical needs. BIO89-100, a glycopegylated analog of human hepatokine hormone fibroblast growth factor-21 (FGF21), is in clinical trials for NASH and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). It was in-licensed from Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) in 2018.

Naive FGF21 is an endocrine hormone that acts on the liver, pancreas, muscle, and adipose tissue to regulate the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins. It also plays a critical role in protecting cells against stress. As a potential therapeutic, native FGF21 is limited by its short half-life in the bloodstream due to its unstable nature and the tendency to aggregate in solution. For this reason, native FGF21 has to be pharmacologically altered into a stable formulation to achieve good bioavailability needed for subcutaneous injection.

BIO89-100 is an engineered glycopegylated analog of FGF21 that maintains the clinical benefits of FGF21 while extending half-life in vivo, protecting against proteolysis and reducing renal clearance. This minimizes FGF21 aggregation in solution while optimizing potency. BIO89-100 is presumed to have robust and durable biological effects, favorable tolerability profile, as well as a potential for a longer dosing interval. The long half-life could provide significant value to asymptomatic patients who will be taking the product chronically.

Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

Dyslipidemia, elevated triglycerides (>150 mg/dL), and reduced HDL-C are risk factors for metabolic syndrome and NASH. In a Phase 1 study, BIO89-100 treatment was associated with significant reductions in triglycerides (by 51%) and LDL-C (by 37%) and an increase in HDL-C (by 36%). Suggesting a clinically meaningful benefit by BIO89-100 at improving dyslipidemia.

Severe hypertriglyceridemia is defined as severely elevated levels of triglycerides at 500 mg/dL or greater. It has been estimated that one in four adults in the United States or more than 50M individuals have hypertriglyceridemia-elevated triglyceride (>150 mg/dL) levels. Moreover, individuals diagnosed with SHTG are at a greater risk for a cardiovascular-related episode. Based on the aforementioned Phase 1 data, 89Bio is expected to initiate a Phase 2 study of BIO89-100 in patients with SHTG in H1/2020 to assess fasting plasma triglyceride levels compared to baseline levels.

Current therapeutics for SHTG is Vascepa launched in 2013 by Amarin (AMRN) and the current market leader over Lovaza launched in 2005 by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Epanova from AstraZeneca (AZN) was approved by the FDA in 2014. In Q4/2019, Acasti Pharma (ACST) expects top-line data from the two, Trilogy-1 and Trilogy-2, Phase 3 studies in patients with SHTG.

Institutional Investors And Analyst Ratings

At the end of Q2/2019, ENTB reported cash and cash equivalents of $21.9M. Investors include RA Capital Management, Longitude Capital, Orbimed, and Pontifax. On its agreement with Teva:

In April 2018, we entered into an Asset Transfer and License Agreement (the "FGF21 Agreement") with Teva under which we acquired certain patents, intellectual property and other assets relating to Teva's glycoPEGylated FGF21 program, including BIO89-100. Under this agreement, we were granted a perpetual, non-exclusive (but exclusive as to BIO89-100), non-transferable, worldwide license to patents and know-how related to glycoPEGylation technology used in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of BIO89-100 and products containing BIO89-100.

Market Outlook

The clinical development of diverse NASH drug candidates is due to several pharmacological drug targets that have been implicated in NASH pathophysiology. Drug candidates that demonstrate the clinically meaningful effects of NASH resolution or regression of liver fibrosis have a clear shot at potential regulatory approval.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.