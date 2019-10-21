Johnson & Johnson: Yield Still Not Worth The Legal Risk

The valuation still doesn't compensate for the billions at risk from talc and opioid lawsuits, amongst others.

As Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) continues to face escalating legal risks, the healthcare company reported sub-par Q3 results promoted as a big earnings beat. As my investment thesis highlighted in July, the stock still isn't worth the legal risk with a minimal 2.8% dividend yield and billions in potential liabilities.

Image Source: J&J website

Sub-par Results

The market initially responded positively to J&J beating Q3 estimates by a wide margin, though the relative numbers weren't actually that impressive. The market promoted a big EPS beat, but the healthcare company reported adjusted EPS growth of only 3.4% and sales growth of just 1.9%.

With quarterly revenues topping $20 billion, J&J has naturally turned into a slow-growth company. The stock now trades around $128 or nearly 15x EPS estimates for the year for a company struggling for meaningful growth. The latest forecast has EPS growing in the 6% range for 2019 and into the distant future.

Mounting Legal Risks

On the surface, J&J is an expensive stock based on the earnings growth of the company. The issue here is the risk in the stock due to legal risks related to lawsuits from talcum powder, opioids, Risperdal and others.

Source: Axios

The biggest issue remains the talcum powder lawsuits where J&J claimed their talc powder didn't contain asbestos that is linked to causing cancer. The recall of 33,000 bottles of talc power due to the FDA finding a small trace of asbestos in their powder for sale on a store shelf questions how the company will ever sell another bottle and defend these thousands of lawsuits.

The problem with the stock is that investors appear unfazed by the legal risk, and even some analysts are far mispricing the potential liabilities. Bernstein analyst Lee Hambright suggests the total liabilities of settling the opioid, talc and potentially Risperdal cases are in the $10 billion to $12 billion range. Where the analyst is far offside is the suggestion that J&J trades based on $50 billion in liabilities under the worst-case scenario.

On just Friday alone, the reports suggest the relatively low opioid settlement of $22 billion is breaking down. The expectation that J&J might get off with a $4 billion settlement hit an expected snag.

In addition, the new talc issue suggests J&J faces far larger liabilities than $10 billion on these two issues alone. Analysis by Nephron Research placed a global settlement in the $30 billion to $55 billion range based on the same payout-to-damages ratio of the tobacco settlement for over $200 billion.

Relatively Small Dividend

The argument here is that the dividend is relatively small because the stock is overvalued. Investors are currently paying up to 2.5x the growth rate with the stock near $130. The dividend is in the normal 2.8% range of the last 5 years.

Data by YCharts

J&J has seen the net debt position grow in the last couple of years. The company ended the last quarter with a net debt of over $14 billion due to total debt now topping $29 billion.

Data by YCharts

The healthcare company no longer has the pristine balance sheet of the past. Large cash payouts to settle opioid and talc powder lawsuits would place the company farther into a negative debt position.

Strong cash flows help offset any risk of major downside in the stock, but investors have to question why owning a strong already trading at multiples of the forecasted EPS growth rate is worth the additional risk. In addition, the 2.8% dividend yield isn't large enough to warrant an investment in a stock likely not going anywhere over the next couple of years as the legal issues play out.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that J&J is an expensive stock based on the minimal growth expected out of the healthcare company. The market and analysts appear far offside, not only on the risk from multiple legal fronts, but also from the potential financial impact.

A potential investor doesn't have to know the actual legal liability or brand damage from these cases to know the stock is going to underperform for an extended period. The recommendation is to remain far away from J&J.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.