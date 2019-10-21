Intel And Taiwan Semiconductor: A Tale Of Two Cities Revisited

The time has come for Intel to divest its fabs. CEO Bob Swan has a tough task ahead. We discuss our prediction for the next 5 years.

Economics of the semiconductor business dictate that Intel may not be able to invest to be at the cutting edge of the fab business by itself.

It has been a little over five years since we published an article about divergent fate of Intel (INTC) and TSMC (TSM). In that article, we predicted that TSMC will take over Intel as the #1 semiconductor company within 5 years. It took a few months longer than we expected but, since late September, TSMC sports a higher market cap than Intel. As of the close of market on Friday, TSMC's market cap of $247B comfortably exceeded Intel’s market cap of $228B. We also predicted that Intel was unlikely to succeed with its fab business and that too has materialized as forecasted. Having reasonably nailed the forecast for the last five years, this article discusses what may be in store for these two companies for the next five years.

To appreciate this thesis, a reader needs to be aware of Moore’s Law and Moore’s Second Law. Moore’s law, which is widely known, is the observation that the number of transistors in a leading-edge integrated circuit doubles about every two years. Moore’s Second Law, which is less well known, states that the capital cost of a leading-edge semiconductor fab increases exponentially over time.

Historically, Intel CEOs from Robert Noyce to Brian Krzanich have all been believers of the Integrated Device Manufacturer, or IDM, model. This model, which integrates the design and the manufacturing components of semiconductors, served many industry players well into the 1990s until the foundry model started gaining and devouring IDMs in the 2000s. For this reason, the playing field at each new process node has thinned out (image below; note that Intel’s recent 10nm process is roughly equivalent to industry’s 7nm process).

Figure: Players at major process nodes since about 2000 (source: author data)

Semiconductor industry history shows us that once a company falls out of the leading-edge process race and moves to foundry model, it does not get back into the fab business. The foundry model plays to Moore’s Second Law by aggregating fab needs of these fabless players.

Despite the great strides of the foundry players, Intel management does not seem to have woken up to the cold reality of Moore’s Second Law even years after “Real Men Have Fabs” Jerry Sanders left Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and AMD had to divest its fabs to survive. A series of Intel CEOs have been complacent mainly due to the vast x86 riches which likely gave them a false sense of security.

To be sure, Intel made some halfhearted efforts to build a foundry business in parallel, but the company failed to make significant gains. Critical time passed with half measures and Intel has now come to a stage where building on the current internal foundry model is increasingly infeasible and the x86 riches may no longer support a place at the front of the leading edge.

Consider the revised capex budget TSMC presented at its recent Q3 earnings call - $14B to $15B for 2019 and likely a similar amount for 2020. TSMC, it would appear that, has reached approximate capex parity with Intel in spite of roughly half the revenues.

In 2019, TSMC is expected to post revenues of approximately $35B whereas Intel is expected to post revenues of $69B. The revenue comparison is somewhat misleading because Intel’s revenues are from end customers whereas TSMC sales are to semiconductor companies who will resell those products to end customers with a roughly 100% markup (or 50% GM on sales). Adjusted for that disparity, the comparable revenues are much more even. With approximate revenue parity, TSMC now finds itself as the undisputed leader of process technology. Furthermore, market dynamics suggest that TSMC will continue to grow and Intel will likely stagnate or shrink.

To keep up with TSMC in this environment, especially to come back from the disaster that was 10nm, Intel will now have to increase its capex as a percentage of revenues. The problem is that Intel’s revenue opportunity is shrinking due to market share gains from AMD. On the other hand, TSMC revenues are growing leaving TSMC with the ability to spend more capex if it so desires. Intel’s margins will be reducing due to assault from AMD and increased capex spread over lower volumes. Simultaneously, TSMC will be maintaining or even expanding its margins due to lack of competition at the high-end. These dynamics imply that Intel’s cash flows and profitability are going to get worse which, in turn, will reduce Intel’s margin of error at the leading-edge nodes.

From an investor viewpoint, Intel should increasingly be two distinct businesses:

A cutting-edge semiconductor design company focusing primarily on CPUs and GPUs. This part of the company, despite recent under performance against AMD, is a potent organization. Chances of this group gaining back performance leadership are high. A fab that has underperformed recently, is facing dis-economies of scale governed by Moore’s Second Law and is likely to fall further and further behind.

Tying the future of these two organizations together will almost certainly cause Intel to lose product leadership on an extended basis. Considering these dynamics, it is doubtful that Intel can now fight this battle for leading edge superiority by itself.

Interestingly, Samsung, having fallen behind TSMC at 7nm, is in a similar situation. If there is strategic desire, and we believe that there is plenty, there is an opportunity for these players to consolidate their forces and create a viable foundry alternative to TSMC. We estimate that Intel has about a two-year window to divest its fab operations and merge it with Samsung’s fab operations to have a strong chance of staying at the leading edge. After the two-year window, it may not matter much what Intel or Samsung will do as TSMC may gain an irreversible multi-year process leadership by that point in time. Most likely, the race to be the top dog in the semiconductor fab business will be over.

Prognosis

In our view, Intel’s management for the last decade chased Moore’s Law without regard for Moore’s Second Law. Unfortunately, this is a critical failure of the terminal kind and, as a result, Intel has lost its process leadership to TSMC and the company is unlikely to get back to its top dog position in the industry.

CEO Bob Swan will be faced with the decision to split the company. His success as CEO as well as the survival of Intel’s product leadership depends on the choices he will make. What is needed now is leadership on the lines of what Andy Grove displayed when ending Intel’s play in the memory business in 1985 – that was a big move that focused the company on its most promising future growth area. If Mr. Swan does not live up to the challenge, we find it likely that Intel will lose its preeminent position in the semiconductor business forever. What makes Mr. Swan’s task difficult is Intel’s large organizational inertia.

While possibilities such as divesting fab operations and integrating them with Samsung fab operations exist and may be implemented, the organizational inertia at Intel makes the timing of such moves questionable. Given this reality, we find it highly likely that Intel has now forever lost its process leadership and will suffer immensely as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD,TSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.