Petra Diamonds Limited (PDMDF) CEO Richard Duffy on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Richard Duffy

Thanks, Alexandra, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This morning, we will be discussing Petra's production and sales performance for the first quarter of our financial year 2020. I will give an overview of our performance during the quarter and we'll then hand over to Luctor to discuss operations. Jacque will close to the discussion on the Company's financial performance before we take questions.

I'm pleased to report that we have delivered another quarter of solid operational performance with production of 1.1 million carats putting us on track to deliver our full year gardens of around 3.8 million carats. Against the backdrop of the current challenging diamond market, our revenue of 61.6 million was 23% lower than the same period last year, reflecting lower prices in volumes in comparisons quarter one financial year 2019 as well as a poorer product mix of Finsch, Williamson and Koffiefontein.

I will talk more about the Diamond market shortly, but like that our like-for-like prices in quarter one financial year 2020 was down around 4% against the comparative quarter in financial year 2019 -- I'm sorry quarter four in 2019. However, I'm pleased to report that prices at our second tender have indicated some stabilization with early signs of modest improvement towards year-end. We also included in today's highlights the previous year announced the recovery of the 20.08 carat prize to be exceptional blue diamond that we recovered from Cullinan in September and will be sold via special tender in Johannesburg in November.

Our net debt as of 30 September 2019 was $592.8 million, an increase on our 30 June net debt, due to there being only one tender in the first quarter and also taking into account an increase in diamond inventory valued at $92.4 million at the end of the quarter. Jacque will cover this in more detail in his section.

Project 2022 is progressing well. Implementation is not commenced of Cullinan and Finsch with diagnostics being completed with Koffiefontein and Williamson. In addition, we have commenced outsourcing and overhead support work streams with all of these work streams being overseen by all central program management office. The internal Project 2022 teams are now also up and running at all of our operations and at our corporate office.

Through Project 2022, we will identify and drive efficiencies and improvements across all aspects of the business. The focus areas include throughput at all operations, comprising around 75% of the target, cost efficiencies around 10% of the target, strategic sourcing about 5% of the targets and other initiatives making up the balance of 10%, such as the service equipment and the resolution of the blocked parcel in Tanzania. We expect to see the benefits of Project 2022 from the second half of financial year 2020.

Finally, before handing over to Luctor, I will briefly touch on the diamond market. As evidenced by the 4% decrease in our like-for-like prices in the first quarter against quarter four financial year 2019, we are still seeing a challenging market. The rough diamond market remains quietly ahead of the busy retail seasons; and despite the slight increase in activity in Indian manufacturing centers ahead of the Diwali, polished prices and exports have remained under pressure, with softer demand and lower prices for rough diamonds.

However, the supply discipline received from the major producers, combined with an increased advertising spend targeting the festive retail season, is expected to help establish a balance of supply and demand in the midstream. We also noted in today's release that post quarter end, prices at our second tender indicate some stabilization with early signs of modest improvement towards year-end. Whilst it is a positive sign, we do continue to expect the diamond market to remain challenging in the near-term.

I would now like to hand the call over to Luctor to provide commentary on our operational performance.

Luctor Roode

Thank you, Richard, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I will now take you through our operational performance for quarter one FY 2020. Our total production for the quarter was 1.1 million carats, an increase of 1% against quarter one of the previous financial year. And this puts us track to deliver our full year production guidance of 3.8 million carats. Our run-of-mine production was up 4%, which offset the planned reductions in overburden stockpile material at Finsch and tailings production at both Cullinan and Finsch.

At Finsch, we saw a 5% decrease in overall carat production to 482,000 carats. This was due to a 4% full in run-of-mine production and a 27% decrease in tailings production. The reduction in run-of-mine production is primarily attributed to the contribution from the high grade run-of-mine overburden dumps reducing to just over 8,000 carats compared to over 92,000 carats equal to one of the previous financial year. This reduction is partially offset by 17% increase the contribution from Block 5 SLC to just over 780,000 tons treated. The run-of-mine grade was at the upper end of guidance of circa 54 to 57 carats per hundred tons.

At Cullinan, our overall production increased by 5% to 463,000 carats, thanks to a 10% increase in run-of-mine production. Our Finsch production decreased in line with our plan by 75% to just under 6,000 carats compared to over 23,000 carats in quarter one of FY 2019. The higher run-of-mine production was largely driven by a sort of 30% increase in production from the C-Cut and CC1E resulting in a treatment of $1.2 million run-of-mine tons with the run-of-mine grade at the lower end of guidance of 38 to 42 carats per hundred tons.

We were encouraging to see the recovery of the exceptional 20.08 carat Type II blue diamond during the quarter. We anticipate that we will continue to recover exceptional stones, as we continue to progress across the C-Cut. However, as mentioned previously, our assumption to Project 2020 did not include the recovery of exceptional stones and we also contradict frequency of timing on such discoveries.

Koffiefontein’ overall production continued its improving trend with run-of-mine production up 12% to 20,000 carats. Run-of-mine tons treated improved by 35% to 314,000 tons. Williamson’s run-of-mine production increased 13% to 113,000 carats, demonstrating the continued steady operational delivery of the mine.

I will now hand over to Jacque to talk us to our financial performance and guidance.

Jacque Breytenbach

Thank you, Luctor. The recorded revenue from rough diamond sales of $61.6 million in this quarter one of fiscal year 2020, the 23% decrease in revenue against the same period last year what as a result of lower volumes sold at 4%, lower prices down at 11% and a poorer product mix was contributed from 8%. Because realized diamond prices reduced by approximately 4% per carat compared to quarter four FY 2019 affecting the movements in the market as a whole.

We have provided detail on our realized prices in the Trading Update. I'd like that we highlighted in the release that the average prices treated at Cullinan in quarter four of FY 2019 of $141 per carat was positively impacted by the sale of the 425 carat Type II gem-quality diamond for $15 million and a 9.4 carat Type II blue diamond, we've sold for $5.4 million during the quarter.

The average prices for quarter four FY 2019 excluding the sales was $93 a carat for Cullinan compared to $89 per carat in quarter one FY 2020. The average price achieved at Finsch was negatively impacted by retail prices in the market for smaller goods as well as the product mix containing a lower than expected incidents of gem-quality cost diamonds. This variation was within the historical ranges in terms of a number of plus 10.8 carat gems stones recovered per 100,000 tons either increases or low on low side and should improve as [indiscernible] basis across the ore body on the various levels with no broken hole reporting to the lower levels.

Our diamond inventory as of September 30, 2019, was 1.14 million carats valued at $92.4 million carats. This compares to just over 970,000 carats valued at some $91 million as of September 30, 2018, and was largely as a result of increased production during the month of September. This growth in carats on was due to strong production in both August and September after our sales developed for tender 1 and sales volume during the quarter through December will benefit from these higher levels.

During the September 2019, we had cash on hand of $37.2 million with available and undrawn South African banking facilities of ZAR1.5 billion or circa $99 million. We have reported net debt of $592.8 million as of September 30, up from $564.8 million as of the end of June 2019. The increase in net debt reflects the fact only at one tender in quarter one as usual was a result of increase in diamond inventories valued at $92.4 million at the end of the quarter compared to $57.5 million at the end of June 2019.

Finally, as we've highlighted in today's release, the rand-dollar exchange rate weakened as continued during quarter one and provided us with favorable hedging opportunities to both benefit from the weaker rand and protect against possible future rand strength, partially offsetting the impact of weaker diamond prices. Our focus remains on positive cash flow generation and reducing our net debt.

This concludes the coverage of the quarter one FY 2020 Trading Update and I will now hand back to the operator thereafter we will take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Ian Rossouw

Just couple of questions for me. Firstly just on the inventory number and it is obviously much higher than what you had last year at the end of September. And despite the trend at last year actually being a week earlier, so I just wanted to get a bit more clarity on that number. And that looks like you've almost put the entire quarter's production into inventory. So maybe just get an idea of that production cutoff data was quite early or maybe production was quite a bit lower in the early part of July? And then just secondly on the hedging, I was wondering if you can give a bit more details on how much is now hedged for [indiscernible] there and sort of what [indiscernible] current level can we expect for a floor and ceiling on the rand? Thanks.

Jacque Breytenbach

Thank you, Ian. It's Jacque here. First come with inventory and if you are familiar, the inventory number has differently growing over the quarter to the 1.1 million carats. We'd rather a quarter of, well a fairly slower start in July in terms of our production with very strong production coming through in August and September, which resulted in CapEx and the value for sold diamonds being on the normal side therefore only 604,000 carats sold during the quarter.

We do expect this next quarter [indiscernible] normal increase in our inventory to be released in our second and third tenders in quarter two. And therefore, our production overall, our inventory level at the end of H1 should normalize to more less than what we had in hands during the end of our previous H1.

In terms of the new hedging, we have -- as we stand today, we have some $119 million of hedging in place with an average through of around 1,440 and then average catch 1,350. So, decent amount of hedges in place and number one reason for the hedges is really to protect the downside risk more than benefiting from the outside potential. So, that's the downside risk.

Ian Rossouw

And then, the intention is still to continue with hedging sort of opportunistically going forward.

Jacque Breytenbach

Yes, as long as we see the ability to predict the downsides, we will continue on this trend. We will necessarily increase our total hedge book as we stand today, but on a running basis that is the sort of the level that we will be looking at.

Richard Hatch

First one, can I just ask about Cullunan ROM tons, it seems like you performed pretty well there and you're kind of running on the Q1 run rate, you might come in above plans. So perhaps can you just give us a bit of an update that? I mean it mean like is that that 1.3 number kind of something that we should be modeling for going forward?

Richard Duffy

There is 3Q run-of-mine tons [indiscernible] Richard.

Richard Hatch

Yes, Rich. So, the color in ROM production of 1.2 million tons and puts you kind of tracking ahead of you analyze guidance I belief. And just wondered whether that's sustainable or can just give a bit of a flavor on that?

Richard Duffy

Okay. Look, you're just going over run of [indiscernible] I think we are very happy with the performance of Cullinan year-to-day, it is our however only quarter one. We still have some maintenance -- planned maintenance work schedule for later this year. We also have some public holidays over the December and April next. So, I think at this point cautionary optimistic [indiscernible].

We will just have I think get through the public holidays and I'm sure like end of H1 starting of H2, we should really look at our guidance. And if we can continue, we can consider by increasing that. So, now I would say, it's a good run rate, happy with that. You know I think optimistically we can remind it in terms of models, it should make sense. But I'm cautioning that we did have previously public holidays, you know, which had some interactions in terms of inquiries. But I think at this point in time, there is negative indication for us. So, I think for now I'd say optimistic.

Richard Hatch

And then, I'm kind of digging a bit more into prices. And so, I expect Cullinan prices, I was kind of flat-ish, a little bit down versus Q4 still very weak versus pastry, right. So -- and also since, it's also pretty recently point to mix and the market. So just going to mix perspective and how, I mean, have you got kind of expectations, so when you would expect this mix to improve because, if I look at my Cullinan prices and forecasts, and I look at where we are in a realized basis, it's a long way off. So, are you expecting to see kind of marked improvement in the next ascension Cullinan? And over what kind of time period would you expect to see there?

Richard Duffy

It's Richard Duffy, Richard. I'll just introduce this and then I'll let Jacque and Luctor address the question. So, I think in the case of Cullinan, it's more question around the exceptional impact that has on our average pricing and I'll let just touch on that, because we've obviously done some analysis of that, which I think is helpful in understanding Cullinan. And at Finsch, I'll let Luctor talk to the product mix issues where we planned that we've seen a lower frequency of our larger gem quality stones and we are doing work in that area. But perhaps, if Jacque, you touch on Cullinan and Luctor, perfect.

Luctor Roode

So Richard, yes, on Cullinan, we -- $89 is on the low side compare to this political averages. As a reminder last year H1, we invested $96 with similarly no exceptional stone in the product mix, and as noted in Q4, $93 carats. The current pricing without the complete absent of -- the complete absence of this high value exceptional stones even lying with the expectations and with the blue stone that we at least recovered and to which to be resolving our portion two, we did feel that Cullinan fully average as well as this H1 average will just make the normal expectation level for the mine. So, lastly in line volume will be exceptional.

Richard Hatch

And on Finsch?

Richard Duffy

Okay. So at Finsch, there's two contributor factors, yes. Firstly is the lower contribution from the overburden in the period, which if you compare quarter-to-quarter that has had some impact in terms of what you said in our trading update. We see a frequency really at the low end of what we would normally expect. I don't think it's something to be to concern about. It will be in the normal variation although Finsch's of variations of far smaller than what you would expect as a Cullinan for example. So, it is in line. We are going to start with some the fourth level of SOC, which is really got a different or fancy. And I think we have started contributing more and more. We see the more normalization of the distribution. So, at this point, it is more or less where we min and how we mine.

Richard Hatch

And when do you expect those tons start coming through, Luctor?

Luctor Roode

I would say from off to we should see a further contribution from presently high level.

Richard Hatch

And then before I turn over just my last one is. You had a tender you noted and in October, and are you able to give kind of any talk to us sort of the market being the most stable? So should we read into that that prices, ROM prices, for Finsch and Cullinnan and are about flat quarter-on-quarter?

Jacque Breytenbach

Richard, this is Jacque here. So, on a like-for-like basis, no, Cullinan and Fisnch, [indiscernible] copy something. Prices are coming flat, marginally positive, but it's I don't want to indicate any strengthening weakness, but that's marginally positive. And we did some tender which closed second or one week later in [indiscernible]. So, it's likely improved positive movement on the like-for-like basis, and overall, growth operations led us very good I think that we've made there.

Richard Hatch

Okay. So you did -- the actual kind of -- but the kind of pure optics of just quarter-on-quarter comparisons and without kind of adjusting would just as you report, you sold X amount of carats or Y those per carat is the actual realized price flat quarter-on-quarter? Or do you think that you have a better mix in Q2, which will therefore push up there, average price realized?

Richard Duffy

Richard, look, I think we've seen the tender 2 pretty much close and then we've got another tender before the end of the quarter and that's why we've got to include the sale of the blue and other stones too. So you need to factor that in. What was indicated is that we've seen in tender 2 stabilization was a modest uptick in some categories. And I can't give you and we can't give you more guidance on that really. The market will tell us and we will get to the tender m, but what we flagging is some stabilization with modest improvement which is encouraging we think.

Edward Sterck

I think Rich is kind of dug into a little the area that I was going to focus on, but just to perhaps expand on the mix little bit. Finsch, you've mentioned positive maybe due to the level that's been mined, but generally across the operations. Is there any kind of indication that the product mix is being influenced by especially where tons are being pulled from? And the facies that are being mined any one particular time, so, is this a product of geology? Or is it just statistically, functional statistics, and just a low instance in terms of the recoveries of say plus 10.8 carats or better quality stones?

Richard Duffy

Ed, I'd revert back to statistics. As you know, with underground mining, we don't have any much flexibility in terms of where your mine and how your mine in the sequence in each you're mining. So, we are mining across the footprint. As we speak say, as I say, as Finsch also has different all facies within the ore body, you know, which exchanges and varies, not as much as you'd expect for Cullinan, but it has had that component in that. And we have at the moment 78 level, which should come into production into itself here too period and in a contribution from that which is more the back side of the pipe, you know, 50 to more represented distribution.

But I think at this point all I can say to you is that, in terms of mining, we can only mine in terms of the specific sequence. We're obviously looking at all other aspects, you know, we will not just expect ore body variation, which we attributed at this point and the variation too. But in terms of process efficiencies in terms of security, all those aspects are continuously being increased and increased anything that should don't supply from there we will need both end.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, I'm sorry. It's Rahul Bhatt from JP Morgan. I just wanted to check quickly on your discussion with the lenders. Is there I don't know -- have you started taking, if you can change the covenants at all at this moment? Or is it just or at what level of the discussions at this moment?

Richard Duffy

Thank you. It's Jacque Breytenbach, here. So, yes, we're continuously updating our lender group in terms of where we stand and where we refocus during the -- present the measurement there. At current, we together with them have applied just to process now the second tender and maybe even the third tender results before we ready to take on whether it'd be a complete write-off tenders or whether we can agree on a recent level the covenants. So, the discussion also reaching although we only really see from our resident office towards the outside, but it might even second week of December. But continue to express may support and there's no reason to believe that this discussion might be fruitful to not have any issues current at measurement period.

James Bell

I just wanted to touch on Project 2022 and just in terms of looking at that range you've given on a free cash flow target. Is there any -- I don't know, is there's any change today, but do you think that by the end of this year, calendar year, you'll be able to give us a bit more color on where you expect to come out within that range? And is there anything, any more detail you can give on kind of what the initial steps will be around Project 2022? And what we might actually see coming through in the second half of FY 20? Thanks.

Richard Duffy

It's Richard. I think on probably 2022, we've indicated that we now up and running, we started implementation at Cullinan and Finsch and we've completed the diagnostics at Koffiefontein and Williamson. As we flagged and we communicated on previously with also the benefit to $150 million to $200 million is expected to come from throughput improvements. So that's around 75% of what we're targeting with the balance will set off in the release coming from cost efficiency, resourcing and some of the other initiatives.

We've established our program management office and that will track progress against all of the work streams for Project 2022 and that's why we sent from the -- end of this calendar year, we're going into H2. We expect to be able to give you more granular feedback on the different work streams. So the reason, we haven't at the moment is because we still run in set up.

And we will, as I said then provide more regular updates from H2. And the target I think of 150 to 200 is, in fact, we did flag that the week a diamond market and lower diamond prices have made that target more challenging, but we also flag that we set ourselves a certified or secret target internally and on that basis, we have maintained the $150 million to $200 million.

So we don't need any more patience not suggest for up and running, but from the beginning of H2 will see us reporting in some more detail on those various work streams and the projects within those work streams from beginning at H2. But unfortunately, we can't give you a whole lot more at the stage.

James Bell

And then just one on the pricing side, I appreciate your comments on stabilization here. But if we do see prices continuing to be under pressure or potentially even moving lower over the next three to six months. Can you talk about contingency plan you have within the business to maximize cash flow? Is there anything you can do in terms of boosting near-term cash flow, which won't impact the production outlook?

Richard Duffy

Sure. So, besides obviously pulling Project 2022 hard, which is what we're doing anyway, that'll provide us with some additional cash flow as slang we're in ramp up. So, that doesn't happen immediately. What we'd also look at, if we were under pressure is working capital management, we haven't worked at scheduling any working capital in our current forecasts or outlook. We could also look at our capital spend profile without impacting on the business.

So, the scheduling of our capital is also another lever we could previously needed to in a weakening market. And then obviously, we do have our local facilities, which currently remain undrawn, which would be accessible. So, there are a number of things we could do in a weakening market to access cash, if needed or release cash. But I think the focus is around executing on Project 2022 and potentially bringing for some of those benefits to release additional cash in the business. I don't know if Jacque wants to add anything?

Jacque Breytenbach

No, thank you.

Rahul Bhatt

Hi, it's Rahul Bhatt again. I just wanted to take on your -- so for the first half of this year, do you still expect to be free cash flow positive assuming diamond prices stabilized at current levels?

Richard Duffy

Look, it's Richard, and we obviously are targeting to be free cash flow positive. We don't forecast our cash position and you're also asking us to have a growth predicting with the diamond marketed. So, it's a difficult question for us to answer. But I think the target is to be free cash flow positive that remains a target. Obviously, we will be stretched if the market weakens. But if it remains at where is that we'd expect to be at or around free cash flow positive, but it's not something we forecast.

Rahul Bhatt

Understood. Okay. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

And, Rahul, it's not something we forecast publicly.

Alex Stewart

Hi guys. Could you shed some light please on what you want to do regarding the refinancing your bonds?

Richard Duffy

Sure. It's Richard and I'll let Jacque comment. Obviously, the bond matures in May 2022. So, it's not something that needs to be addressed tomorrow. Given where the market is and where the business is, obviously, we looking at multiple system option with the bond. And as soon as we have something to share with the market will obviously expect. What I can assure you, as we're looking at a number of different options to, with regard to the bond and the May 2022 maturity around refinancing, that we don't have anything specific to expect you one [indiscernible].

Alex Stewart

Alright, thank you.

Jacque Breytenbach

And maybe just as the timing of the mixes on the bond would obviously be at the bottom of and result over the next couple of quarters, and we are still continued to deliver on our production and other options. And anyone raise the diamond prices today that would make reporting period [indiscernible], that will really just take diamond around that same page, but it will give you our focus. But it's obviously run-of-mine for us and we have advisors also assisting us on the same [indiscernible] which we consider all options for a special next step.

Alex Stewart

Okay. Thank you.

Richard Duffy

Thanks very much. Nothing further to add outside, so just to thank all participants for their time and we will chat again at the end of the next quarter. Thank you.

