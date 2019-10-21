The Perma-Bull Oil Price Thesis: A Case Study In Confirmation Bias

Third quarter 2019 may have been a major loss (but undisclosed), but will stay the course even after energy equities and oil prices decoupled.

Shortly thereafter, a tiny fund had a thesis that we are on the cusp of the next oil super cycle.

Andy Hall, previously known as the 'god' of crude oil trading, had to close his initial $5 billion fund when he lost 60 percent of it by mid-2017. It was a case of confirmation bias, which is "the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms one's pre-existing beliefs or hypotheses."

I began noticing that tendency in his letters to investors and wrote my first article about it in July 2015, Debating Andy Hall - Oil Market Conditions and the Future of Oil Prices. His thesis was that shale oil depletion rates were so high that oil prices would rise to $150/b by 2019. Well, here we are with prices in the $50s, despite an OPEC+ cut of 1.8 million barrels per day which has been over-complied with, additional U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela that have taken out well over 2 million barrels per day more of world oil production, and an attack on the Saudi fields last month temporarily reduced their production by 50 percent.

Truth of my criticism was eventually recognized by a fellow SA contributor @AndrewHecht, a former employee of Hall's, who wrote,

Robert Boslego, another contributor for Seeking Alpha, has been a consistent critic of Hall's thesis stating that he suffered from "confirmation bias, picking facts that supported his thesis, and ignoring facts that countered it." He also took issue with "a lack of risk management at Astenbeck that did not contain losses to reasonable levels." With hindsight, Mr. Boslego was 100% correct in his assessment and kudos to him."

For this article, I have selected a tiny fund that publishes on Seeking Alpha regularly. Their articles are well-liked.

The reason I chose this case is that the material provided has been rich in detail, thereby allowing for a much deeper account of how the perma-bull thesis has been promoted, notwithstanding its extreme failure to reach its stated goals. Moreover, it suffered the largest loss I personally have ever seen posted by a hedge fund in the fourth quarter of 2018, and a yet-to-be disclosed loss that may be huge in 3Q19, but it still concludes, "we will stay the course."

Such a large loss rules it out permanently for institutional investment, based on my knowledge of the hedge fund industry. There is no confidence in anyone without the ability to control risk to reasonable levels.

The Thesis

In its fourth quarter 2017 investment letter, it wrote:

We are on the cusp of the next oil super cycle. Period. Full stop….We no longer need to prove if there will be a shortage, that scenario is already upon us. The question now shifts to how soon can producers increase production to mitigate the decline, and how high will oil prices rise in the meantime." While we benchmark ourselves against the S&P 500, our energy concentration is driving our overall performance. Where energy prices go, we'll likely go, and for most of 2017 that was sharply lower (bolding added). Fortunately, we were able to salvage the year by finishing slightly positive."

Total 2017 fund performance was 0.92% compared to S&P 21.83%

Regardless, the broader market raced ahead and we failed to keep up given our concentration of energy holdings. Energy finished the year as one of the worst performing sectors, and for comparison the basket of oil producers (i.e., the ETF:XOP) ended the year down 9.3%. Even as oil prices rose, energy stock prices decoupled from the underlying commodity and the gap never closed (bolding added). Despite these headwinds, our minor gains were thanks to some prescient portfolio reallocation heading into year-end. Much of our focus in Q4 has been priming and positioning ourselves to participate in the inevitable rise, and we can now do so without having to recapture significant losses." Ultimately though, we benchmark against the S&P 500. Our goal is to outperform the index, and we believe taking this contrarian investment thesis can achieve stellar returns. We've been patient, but we're ready, it's time to ride the wave in 2018 because our time is now.

A new energy crisis is approaching...This low grade hoarding will now feed upon itself and drive prices higher for all. After that? Panic, when all realize that there simply isn't enough. Then? A rationally based, fundamentally induced, price increase will give way to an emotionally driven rally when oil crosses the threshold from a supply shortage to an inventory shortage." So here we are, experiencing the start of what we've long expected. Here we are, seeing the drizzle, but prepared for the rain. As the market seeks shelter, we're protected by the knowledge that the assets we've collected will soon be demanded, and as the market runs, we'll exact our full price for its folly.

2018 YTD Fund +112.5% S&P 10.56%

President Trump announced in May 2018 that the U.S. was pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and that sanctions would go into effect in early November 2018. Following Trump's announcement of the withdrawal, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that the White House had been in contact with several producers who gave assurances that they would replace any lost Iranian exports to the market. The Saudi energy minister confirmed it.

Over that weekend, UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui, the then current OPEC president, said, OPEC has an adequate "buffer" of potential output to cushion oil markets if the U.S. re-imposes sanctions on Iran. "Don't worry about supply," he told reporters when asked about potential impacts on crude supplies.

In October, the fund letter continued:

Moving forward, even President Trump's exhortations will prove less effective because you can't tweet oil into existence, and as his increasingly fractured administration advances its conflicting agendas, it will drive prices higher."

I wrote in an article published July 3rd that together, the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Russia, could beat the oil market into submission despite Iranian and Venezuelan losses. President Trump tweeted Saturday, June 30th,

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference...Prices to high! He has agreed!

The fund letter continued:

In short, incentives dictate goals, goals dictate plans, and plans dictate actions…At its core, this oil thesis has as much to do with predicting the actions of leaders based on incentives as it does forecasting oil inventories."

In my same July 3, 2018, article, I concluded:

The unfolding geopolitics among the U.S., Saudi Arabia and Russia have shifted the landscape. Now the three largest oil producers are all on the same side. Together, they can keep a lid on oil prices, and dampen market fears."

Still, the fund continued in the 3Q18 letter dated October 2, 2018:

Lifting the cap allows Saudi Arabia and Russia to effectively take market share from Iran and Venezuela, who are unable to increase production. Now whether lifting that cap means oil production will actually increase overall is an entirely different matter, which is why this is the "in-and-in." So we repeat what we wrote a few letters back. "What's coming around the corner for energy and energy prices will soon disrupt and then dictate the day's conversation. What's neglected will command attention and what's forsaken will be coveted. The world has failed to invest in long-lead oil development projects and the repercussions of that collective failure is now playing out." As that reality comes to fruition, we're at the stage where the veneer of adequate supplies has worn away. We are short on energy and those who have it will begin to wield it as a source of power. The US and other oil net importers have been under the impression that they've been guiding global energy policy, but that stance only had a semblance of believability when global inventories were filled and energy was cheap. Now? It's the endgame. The long-con continues, but not for much longer. Don't blame OPEC 2.0 though, we're just as guilty for having conned ourselves."

The reality was that global OECD stocks surged with the additional production by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies. And in November and December 2018, oil prices collapsed when waivers to Iran sanctions were reported in early November.

The U.S. mid-term elections were to be held in early November, and President Trump did not want a gasoline price spike. He had been making that clear since May, when the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal, that supplies would be adequate. And he had other policy options, in addition to higher OPEC production, including sanctions waivers and drawdown of SPR stocks to achieve that result.

There's no word to describe our Q4 other than horrendous. As oil prices fell, so did our portfolio as we underperformed the S&P by a wide margin."

Total 2018: Fund -22.5% SPY -4.3%

The fund had been up 113% at the end of 3Q18 and finished the year -22.5%!

Fear replaced greed as macroeconomic concerns, quantitative tightening and US/China trade tensions collided to deflate the market. A correction that began in October took hold by November and accelerated into the year-end as computerized trading algorithms ("CTA") took the baton and drove the market and oil prices lower. Make no mistake, the oil sell-off had little to do with fundamentals, this was largely about momentum and correlation as oil shed 40% in less than three months. Expressed in computer codes, momentum distills down to price action, and when looking at prices, fundamental arguments no matter how convincing fall by the wayside. In truth, the size and liquidity of the oil market makes the commodity a good vehicle for CTAs to wager on a slowing global economy. So by December, when many funds were risk off, the humans behind the screens ceded to the CTAs. Left on their own, CTAs collectively turned our financial system into a circular firing squad as investors looked on and commented breathlessly while the markets fell. We simply watched it burn." What went up dramatically in 2018, fell just as dramatically in the last three months as two of our stocks declined by more than 60%. Such is the nature of being invested in highly levered oil companies, but again our goal is to asymmetrically outperform on the upside when oil rises. Even with the volatility, we've added to our positions as inflows came in during the quarter. When oil prices fall 40%, however, there's little cover to be found in the energy space. As investors abandoned the sector and CTAs began actively shorting it; the narrative turned completely." Recall that in June 2018, the US announced that it would reimpose economic sanctions on Iran beginning November 5, with the goal of reducing Iranian oil exports from 2.5M bpd to zero. As we noted in our prior letters, oil prices were sure to climb past triple digits if the sanctions were fully implemented. To temper the oncoming supply decline and price increase, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia began increasing supplies to the market (production and exports) at the behest of the US. Most of the oil producers were only too happy to do so as they'd be taking market share from Iran as sanctions crimped exports. Moreover, keeping oil prices low would help curry favor with the Trump administration as the Iranian sanctions were set to begin near the time of US mid-term elections. From June to November (i.e., when the sanctions were announced to when they began), OPEC increased production by about ~96M barrels, half of which (i.e., ~47M barrels) found its way overseas via exports. Most of the supply surge occurred in June and October, and were driven by higher Saudi exports, although by October, the surge in exports essentially offset the fall in Iranian exports. There's so little spare capacity in the system that reducing supplies by just 1M bpd (let alone Iran's 2.5M bpd of exports) meant oil prices were set to spike. With the waivers, Iranian exports will likely average 1.3M bpd for the next six months, resulting in "only" a 1.2M bpd decline. Since Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia had expected zero and pre-supplied more in the interim, the inventory overhang became a concern. As analysts updated their models following the announcement, they began assuming OPEC would maintain its higher production into 2019, resulting in exceedingly bearish balances." What's interesting about our supply/demand forecast (to the right) is that US production doesn't have to fall for global supplies to fall short. Assuming that the global economy holds, we still project a supply deficit of 700K bpd. If the US falters in any way, that will only exacerbate the deficit and 4 accelerate inventory declines. So you see that's the crux of this issue. Whether there will be enough oil depends on whether producers can escape the reality of economics. It sure doesn't seem like the world is swimming in oil, and given the odds and the unforgiving nature of economics, we'll take our chances. Parting Thoughts We remain steadfast. We do not believe our gains for 2018 are gone, and we believe we'll emerge again and recapture our highs when oil prices rebound. We know that despite OPEC+ oversupplying the market in H2 2018, oil inventories have stayed flat. We know that new projects in 2019 are set to drop to one of the lowest levels in years as the underinvestment in the past catches-up, leaving fewer new barrels to replace the declining production from older fields. We know that OPEC+ has agreed to remove 1.2M bpd of oil from the global market, and Saudi Arabia, the largest factor in that equation, has not only begun to cut supplies drastically, but also published a 2019 budget where they "assume" oil prices will average >$80/barrel. So if the market stares at the price action that's fine, we'll focus on the physical barrel. We can't burn a derivative instrument in our cars, or momentum trade or gamma hedge our way to more oil. We need the physical kind and not the paper one. So despite the price action and volatility, we're still here. In 2018, the market momentarily recognized the developing shortage we've been seeing for years, but then promptly forgot. It will remember again.

2019: There's going to be an oil shortage

The Fund's performance for the first half of 2019 trailed the S&P but was a positive return:

Jan 1- June 30 2019: Fund +15.24 % S&P 18.54 %

Global oil supply exceeded demand by about 900,000 b/d, according to the IEA, even with Iran sanctions tightened, new sanctions on Venezuela and Saudi Aramco reducing production well below its quota.

The third quarter investor letter was due out in early October, but as of October 20th, there is no letter posted on the website. However, the Fund did publish an article on Seeking Alpha discussing its oil thesis, but it did not include any performance data for the third quarter.

It perhaps has not disclosed 3Q19 results because of how poor they were. Based on an article it published about California Resources Corporation (CRC), a stock it owned about which it was "very bullish." However, CRC fell more than 50% since the date of publication (July 25, 2019).

Overall, we anticipate CRC will announce some type of ORRI by Q3 2019. As the $1B Term Loan's Make-Whole pre-payment penalty halves in August, it wouldn't be surprising to see an ORRI announcement coincide with a repayment of the loan. Ultimately, we believe an ORRI transaction coupled with a larger refinancing could lift CRC's share by $6-9/share. Stay tuned."

By contrast, I published the following article on July 31st. CRC is down 49% since.

The fund pointed out that energy equities continued to underperform oil prices.

We wrote that because if inventories failed to decline in the summer season as predicted, then frankly we'd be wrong and would need to exit this thesis and say that keeping our investments after last year's gains was ill-considered. So how did inventories do? Well, they fell, and crude fell at a historic pace. Yet we were only half right, which sometimes translates to being all wrong from a performance standpoint as oil prices failed to climb higher against a backdrop of US/China trade tensions and mediocre economic reports." We forecast further inventory declines in the coming months as crude demand peaks in Q4 and supplies fail to keep pace. Demand needn't grow significantly at this stage because supplies (specifically US production) are underwhelming and will disappoint as we cross into the new year. Now perhaps we're wrong again as our record for the past twelve months indicates, but we'll stay the course. Going into 2020, we anticipate US production will stagnate, and US/Iranian (supplies) and US/China (demand) concerns to become the key overhang to oil markets, but by then our inventory backdrop should be quite different. It won't just be lower, it may be historically so."

That conclusion flies in the face of all three major oil forecasting agencies, the International Energy Agency, the Energy Information Administration, and even OPEC.

According to Bloomberg,

Saudi Arabia's oil production is expected to be back this month to where it was before the attacks on the Abqaiq and Khurais oil-processing plants on Sept. 14. If that pumping rate is maintained, global oil inventories will rise by somewhere between 750,000 barrels and 1.4 million barrels a day over the first half of the coming year - depending on whose forecast you take. That would add at least 136 million barrels to global oil stockpiles, according to OPEC, and perhaps as much as 255 million, according to the IEA."

In a Bloomberg opinion piece, Julian Lee writes:

Saudi Arabia should give up trying to manage the global crude market and return to the pump-at-will policy it briefly adopted in 2014 under its longest serving oil minister Ali Al-Naimi. The OPEC+ agreement was meant to drain excess stockpiles in six months. But we are now approaching a fourth year of Saudi Arabia leading a global alliance of producers in trying - and failing - to push up oil prices in a sustainable way."

Conclusions

The fund thesis was, "We are on the cusp of the next oil super cycle. Period. Full stop….We no longer need to prove if there will be a shortage..." No shortage materialized in almost three years, and next year is expected to be oversupplied. This despite the removal of well over 2 million barrels per day from Iran and Venezuela in addition to OPEC+ removing in excess of its 1.8 million barrels per day from the market.

The thesis was clearly and completing wrong. "But we will stay the course," even as energy equities decoupled from oil prices.

This case study illustrates how desperately one will cling to an investment thesis no matter what the data and performance show. The only sad solution is a loss so huge that somebody shuts it down.

This fund is a tiny one. But my concern is to readers who are also confirmed-biased. It just feeds their false beliefs.

The bottom line for investors: Did reading the fund's 3Q Update make you feel better, if you were long oil and lost a lot of money? Do you still feel as good after reading the history of this fund's letters? If not, perhaps you have a confirmation bias that is losing you money.

