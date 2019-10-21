Pfizer: Avoid This High Yield

The large net debt position has us on the sidelines despite a net payout yield in excess of 11%.

The stock spent far too much on stock buybacks in 1H'19 prior to the stock decline.

Pfizer (PFE) has recently fallen into the category of biopharma stocks returning tons of capital to shareholders via share repurchases right before the stock collapses. The large net payout yield would normally place the stock into the buy range, but investors should have plenty of questions regarding the stock at this point.

Misunderstood Earnings

The biopharma company recently cut 2019 EPS estimates due to an accounting issue with the forming of a Consumer Healthcare JV and the acquisition of Array BioPharma (ARRY). The end result was Pfizer cutting 2019 EPS estimates by $0.07 due equally to both issues .

Source: Pfizer Q2'19 earnings release

The JV formed with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) effective August 1 requires Pfizer to record the earnings in arrears, causing a hole in the accounting of the earnings stream. The company isn't losing out on their portion of earnings, but the amount earned in Q4 won't be recorded until next year.

The Array BioPharma deal is a different story with Pfizer spending ~$11.4 billion on the acquisition at a near-term cost to earnings. The company forecast the deal to hit earnings in the following manner:

2019 - ($0.04)

2020 - ($0.04)

2021 - neutral

The deal closed on July 30 and cost Pfizer another $11.4 billion in cash that should limit stock buybacks in the next year. The amount will show up on the balance sheet in the upcoming Q3 earnings report on October 29. The company ended Q2 with a net debt position of nearly $34 billion.

Next year, the combination of Upjohn with Mylan (MYL) will deliver $12 billion in cash to Pfizer, but the deal will take until mid-2020 to close. The biopharma won't see that money for months.

High Yield For Now

A pure NPY investor would load up on Pfizer based solely on the 11.3% yielding stock. The yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield provides a strong indication of value when exceeding 10%, though the current yield isn't in the top 10 in the current market.

The biopharma has a dividend yield of 4% in a solid indication of value. The company further adds to this position via the large share buybacks totaling $8.9 billion in the 1H of the year.

The buyback was predominately from the $6.8 billion accelerated repurchase agreement executed in February. The company bought all of the shares back in Q1 when the stock price was above $40 and Pfizer traded around 15x EPS estimates.

Looking at other biopharma companies like Merck (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Allergan (AGN), Pfizer was actually the most expensive company in the group. The stock is now the bargain of the group outside of Allergan.

The problem here is what has gotten the majority of the biopharma stocks engaging in share buybacks into trouble. Pfizer should've never spent nearly $9 billion on the stock while having a net debt position when the company would eventually need to buy a small biotech to boost growth.

Stock buybacks are best reserved for positions of extreme value, which clearly didn't exist back during Q1. Pfizer has $5.3 billion remaining on the share buyback where the company should consider stock repurchases far more than back when the stock was at $42 and the company pulled the trigger on the Array BioPharma deal instead.

The debt position is where the biopharma is now prohibited from more share buybacks. The company has been generating somewhere in the $12 billion to $13 billion in annual free cash flows with a dividend that pays out nearly $8 billion annually, leaving only $5 billion in annual cash flows to repay debt or buy stock.

Pfizer isn't in a position to repurchase stock at the very point the stock is the cheapest and best positioned for growth. In addition, all of the business combinations with GlaxoSmithKline, Mylan and Array provide confusion over the future business and the ideal time to scoop up shares, yet Pfizer is absent because the company spent all of its spare cash far too early.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors should take a pass on Pfizer for now despite the high NPY. The company isn't correctly positioned with high debt and the eventual spin off of Mylan is likely to pressure the stock as the biopharma cuts future numbers to remove the Upjohn business. The ideal time to buy the stock is after Pfizer returns to stock repurchases and all of these deals are fully displayed in the quarterly results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.